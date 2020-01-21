Girls basketball: Gardner blossoms into star for Racine Lutheran WITH VIDEO

“It goes without saying that it would be very different to play against a Racine Lutheran team that didn’t have Morgann,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “I go back the last two years and Caroline was outstanding. Morgann was very talented, but, certainly her freshman year and even at times last year, she was still inexperienced and kind of of learning how to play at the high school level. She would sometimes let her emotions get the better of her in games and not remain focused.

“You look at her this year and hat’s off to her for what she’s done. She is tough, she is focused and she is in control. She’s always been a very physically talented basketball player. I think now that she’s matured, she’s gained that mental edge that you have to have.”

Meanwhile, the chemistry between Strande and Gardner has never been better. They both understand that the ultimate goal is to advance to what would be the program’s first state tournament berth and they both understand their roles.

“I love playing with her,” Gardner said. “We’ve been playing together since we were 9 and 10 years old (at Racine Christian School). I learned from her, she learned from me and I just love being on the court with her so much.”