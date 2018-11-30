Dena Brechtl and her Waterford High School girls basketball team knew they needed to get off to a quick start Friday night if they wanted to win their Southern Lakes Conference opener.
And they did just that.
The Wolverines used a strong first half and a near triple-double by Katie Rohner to beat Badger 66-60 in an SLC game at Lake Geneva.
"It was an awesome first half for us," said Brechtl, Waterford's coach. "We executed our game plan to perfection and that gave us a cushion in the second half."
The Wolverines (4-1 overall) led 39-26 at the end of the first half and then held off a late run by Badger in the second half. The Badgers cut the Wolverines' lead to as little as two points in the second half.
Rohner had nine rebounds, eight assists, a block and a steal to go along with her 24 points.
"She's so tough going to the rim," Brechtl said. "Katie is hard for anyone to guard and she showed that tonight."
Senior Kathleen Fitzgerald had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Wolverines.
UNION GROVE 52, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 36: Allison Lentz and Angela Slattery led the way for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Union Grove.
Lentz and Slattery scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Megan Barber had a team-high four steals.
The Broncos (3-1, 1-0 SLC) had 53 rebounds, 14 blocked shots and 22 steals as a team.
"We struggled to make shots tonight," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "We were able to recover from some of the mental errors that we made and come away with a win."
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 52: The Lady Toppers struggled in the first half and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
“It was the first half that got us,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “(Shoreland Lutheran) played a nice pick and roll game. It killed us in the first half.”
Natalie Brug led the Lady Pacers (4-0, 1-0 MCC) with 21 points and Chelby Koker added 17 points, shooting 7 of 18 from the field. The Lady Toppers (3-1, 0-1 MCC) were led by Emma Klein with 18 points.
HORLICK 79, KENOSHA BRADFORD 63: Jordan Ellison and Olivia Pitrof dominated in the Rebels' Southeast Conference win at Kenosha Bradford.
Ellison had a game-high 30 points and Pitrof added 19 points, 12 rebounds, eight blocks, six steals, and five assists. The Rebels improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC.
“At first (Pitrof) struggled with foul trouble,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “But she started getting baskets and became more and more involved in all aspects of the game.”
OAK CREEK 67, CASE 31: The Eagles started strong, but couldn't keep up with the Knights in the second half and lost a Southeast Conference game at Case.
Oak Creek (2-1, 1-0 SEC) led 25-17 at the end of the first half and outscored Case 42-14 in the second.
K'Mya Oliver had a team-best six points for the Eagles (1-3, 0-1 SEC). Katie Gard and Valentino Shehu each had 12 points for the Knights.
MARTIN LUTHER 65, PRAIRIE 36: The Hawks couldn't find their shooting touch in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Greendale.
Prairie (1-1, 0-1 MCC) shot just 28 percent from the field. Abby Decker led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jolie Larson added 10 points.
"We played pretty well to start, but just could not make our shots and their 1-3-1 zone really hurt us," Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
FRANKLIN 57, PARK 37: Iyana Thompson scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers, but it wasn't enough in the home loss to Southeast Conference opponent Franklin.
“It was a three-point game at the first half,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “The score doesn’t indicate how close it actually was. But we have to be better with the turnovers.”
The Panthers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) finished with 26 turnovers.
Alyssa Danes led the Sabers with 12 points.
ELKHORN 66, BURLINGTON 17: The Demons had a tough night in their Southern Lakes Conference loss to undefeated Elkhorn.
The Demons (0-5, 0-1 SLC) scored just nine points in the first half.
"We got off to a very slow start, but never stopped fighting until the final whistle," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said.
Cora Anderson led the Demons with five points. The Elks improved to 5-0.
