Girls basketball: Espinoza's career night sparks Case

For the first time in this COVID-19 shortened season, two city high school girls basketball teams did battle on the basketball court Tuesday.
Case got its first victory of the season, thanks to a career night from Mariah Espinoza.
The junior guard scored 33 points, 21 in the first half, and the Eagles beat Horlick 56-39 in a Southeast Conference game at Case High School in Mount Pleasant.
The game, part of a boys-girls doubleheader at Case, was the first intracity matchup of the season and the first between the Eagles and Rebels since Jan. 24, 2020.
“You got to get excited for an intracity game,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We’re definitely thankful we got approved.”
Espinoza got things started right away for Case (1-2 overall and SEC) with her big first half, which led to a 32-15 halftime lead.
“She did a good job of getting out and running out on the floor,” Case coach Wally Booker said of Espinoza, whose previous high point total was 23 against Park on Feb. 7, 2020.
Booker also credited the Eagles’ strong first half with extra ball movement and a much more focused defensive effort.
To go along with Espinoza’s big scoring night, Neveah Watson contributed four points and a team-high 10 assists for Case. Olivia Spaulding and Brianna Bigelow each had six points.
The Rebels (0-3 overall and SEC) struggled to score on the Eagles’ 2-3 zone in the first half, Sanders said. While they were able to start to get things going offensively late to make it more competitive in the second half, it was ultimately too little, too late.
“We just didn’t have an answer for Mariah Espinoza,” Sanders said.
Jaylnn Golden had a team-high 12 points for the Rebels, including three 3-point baskets. Nickkia Nelson also scored in double figures with 11 points and Jamya Ponder added eight.
RACINE LUTHERAN 70, PRAIRIE 52: The Crusaders extended their winning streak to eight games with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Hawks in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie. But emotions from the respective coaches didn’t correspond with the results.
Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer didn’t like what he saw in the second half. Meanwhile, Prairie coach Alan Mills was encouraged by his team’s progress.
The Crusaders (15-3, 14-1 MCC), which received votes in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, opened up a 42-24 halftime lead, but didn’t maintain that momentum. In the second half, they could only match Prairie’s 28 points.
“We got off to a great start,” Shaffer said. “We moved the ball, we ran the floor, I thought we really, really looked good for the first 13 minutes of the game. But then we got out of sync and we started standing around too much on offense.”
Morgann Gardner led Lutheran with 20 points and nine rebounds. Nevaiah Bell-Tenner added 16 points, five steals and four rebounds, and Ellie Jaramillo had 12 points.
Prairie (3-18, 1-14 MCC), which lost to Lutheran 74-48 Dec. 14, was a different team for the rematch, Mills said. Sophia Lawler went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and scored 17 points. Ava Collier-White had 13 points and four steals.
“We were better with help defense and we certainly feel as if we have improved,” he said. “And we were better offensively. There are more and more offensive possessions where we do it right, where we move the ball, where we attack under control and get the ball inside.
“When we do those things, we get good looks at the basket and we score.”
UNION GROVE 65, MIDDLETON 32: The Broncos beat the Cardinals behind a balanced scoring effort in a nonconference game Tuesday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (20-3), which received votes in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, started off strong with 36-10 lead at halftime. The Broncos were able to maintain that momentum in the second half, preventing the Cardinals from making things close.
“I thought we did a good job of throwing the ball ahead and getting to the hoop,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.
On Senior Night, Angela Slattery, the only senior on the Broncos’ roster, led Union Grove with 19 points (7 of 13 from the field) and eight rebounds, and she passed 2007 graduate Kaleigh Veltus for second place on the school’s all-time scoring list. Brooklyn Bull is the all-time leader with 1,299 points.
Sydney Ludvigsen, Peyton Calouette and Sophia Rampulla had 11 points each, Ludvigsen had a team-high five steals and Rampulla had four assists.
Audrey Deptula had a 12 points to lead Middleton (0-3).
MUKWONAGO 42, WATERFORD 29: Coming off perhaps their worst game of the season, the Wolverines played well against the Indians in a nonconference game Tuesday at Waterford.
Waterford (10-8), which lost 55-32 to Elkhorn Monday, led Mukwonago 18-15 at halftime behind its defense and the game remained close until about the midway point of the second half, when coach Dena Brechtl said her Wolverines seemed to hit a wall.
“We played a zone and kept them from the middle and we executed it well,” Brechtl said. “But at about 10 and a half minutes left, all of a sudden we let them get the middle of the floor and get a couple of offensive rebounds.
“Before you know it, it went from a two-point to a 10-point game.”
Despite the sudden breakdown, Brechtl was happy with the defense as a whole. Waterford held Mukwonago (10-9), a member of the Classic Eight Conference, to its second-lowest point total of the season.
Senior Torie Loppnow led the Wolverines with 11 points and five rebounds.
Brechl was pleased with the play of sophomore guard Mikayla Acker, who is back at full strength after nursing some minor injuries. She came off the bench and contributed six points, three rebounds and two assists.
“This is one of the most put-together games she’s had,” Brechtl said. “We were looking for offensive weapons and Mikayla went out there and tried to make herself an offensive weapon. She definitely gave us good minutes.”
DOMINICAN 41, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 21: The Lady Toppers struggled on offense in their loss to the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference game on Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.
Catholic Central (4-15, 3-11 MCC) was able to get out to an early lead, going ahead 7-6 within the first eight minutes. The Lady Toppers had difficult time adjusting to the Knights’ defensive strategy of denying Maddy Von Rabenau, Catholic Central coach David Beebe said, which started to turn the momentum. The Knights eventually took a 26-11 lead at halftime up and didn’t allow the Lady Toppers to get back into the game.
“We missed a lot of opportunities for open layups and shots,” Beebe said.
Julia Klein led Catholic Central with a team-high nine points, seven in the first half, and nine rebounds.