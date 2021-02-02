Girls basketball: Espinoza's career night sparks Case

The Rebels (0-3 overall and SEC) struggled to score on the Eagles’ 2-3 zone in the first half, Sanders said. While they were able to start to get things going offensively late to make it more competitive in the second half, it was ultimately too little, too late.

“We just didn’t have an answer for Mariah Espinoza,” Sanders said.

Jaylnn Golden had a team-high 12 points for the Rebels, including three 3-point baskets. Nickkia Nelson also scored in double figures with 11 points and Jamya Ponder added eight.

RACINE LUTHERAN 70, PRAIRIE 52: The Crusaders extended their winning streak to eight games with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Hawks in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie. But emotions from the respective coaches didn’t correspond with the results.

Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer didn’t like what he saw in the second half. Meanwhile, Prairie coach Alan Mills was encouraged by his team’s progress.

The Crusaders (15-3, 14-1 MCC), which received votes in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, opened up a 42-24 halftime lead, but didn’t maintain that momentum. In the second half, they could only match Prairie’s 28 points.