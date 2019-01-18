It was a feeling of euphoria for Union Grove High School girls basketball coach Rob Domagalski.
The Broncos entered Friday night's game against Westosha Central at Paddock Lake one game shy of Domagalski earning his 300th career win. And they got it done in a big way with a 67-44 Southern Lakes Conference victory.
"You go through all these years of coaching and each team is special in its own way," Domagalski said. "I've coached for 19 years now and I just want to continue the success of this program."
The Broncos (8-7, 5-3 SLC) had 21 steals and three players scored in double-figures. Angela Slattery and Hailey Hoffman each had 13 points, with Slattery adding a team-high seven steals. Hoffman was 6 of 6 from the field. Megan Baker had 10 points.
"We started out a little bit sluggish because of the snowstorm," Domagalski said. "There weren't a lot of people at the game so we had to create our own energy, and we did that defensively."
Despite the slow start, the Broncos led 42-28 at halftime and carried that momentum forward the rest of the game.
"We want to continue to get better as a team," Domagalski said. "Our goal is to get to the point where we can challenge some top-tier teams come playoff time."
Ellie Witt led Westosha Central (2-14, 1-7 SLC) with a team-high 11 points. Jillian Adams added 10.
"This was a hard fought game on both sides," Westosha Central coach Mindy Stewart said. "Congrats to coach Rob on his 300th win."
HORLICK 89, KENOSHA BRADFORD 68: Alex Cannon scored a career-high 21 points for the Rebels in their Southeast Conference home victory.
"It was a great night for our girls," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "We had a tough loss against (Shoreland) and we wanted to come back tonight with a big win."
Olivia Pitrof scored a team-high 26 points, while Nickkia Nelson and Destinee White led the Rebels (11-4, 6-2 SEC) in rebounding with nine each.
"Nickkia is the shortest player on our team and she played like a 'big' tonight," Sanders said. "Her effort was spectacular and she really energized our team."
Sydney Strelow was the focal point for Bradford (4-11, 1-6 SEC), scoring 30 of its 68 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 64, PRAIRIE 60: Brooke Foster scored a game-high 25 points, but the Hawks' seven-game losing streak ended in this Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
The Hawks (11-4, 6-3 MCC) trailed 33-31 after the first half. Foster, a senior guard, scored a game-high five 3-pointers and shot 6 of 7 from the free throw line. She also contributed a team-high six rebounds and four assists.
The Spartans (12-2, 8-1 MCC) received a team-high 22 points from senior forward Bonnie Jensen.
"This was a hard-fought game tonight," said Prairie coach Alan Mills, whose team had not lost since Dec. 15. "I want to give (Martin Luther) credit, but this was a game that was in our grasp tonight."
WATERFORD 51, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 37: Kathleen Fitzgerald delivered a double-double as the Wolverines won this Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The Wolverines (11-3, 8-0 SLC) and Badgers (10-5, 6-2 SLC) each entered this matchup on three-game winning streaks. The Wolverines started off with a 22-18 first half lead, with junior guard Katie Rohner producing 12 of her game-high 21 points.
Fitzgerald, a senior center, led the team with 10 rebounds to go along with her 16 points. The Wolverines' defense in the second half also clamped down on Badgers senior center Jada Moss, who was held to three free throws after scoring 11 points in the first half.
“We were very proud of our defense tonight,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “They played very well.”
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: The Lady Toppers came up short against the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.
The Lady Toppers (10-5, 4-5 MCC) battled back in the second half, but could not overcome a 30-15 halftime deficit.
The Klein sisters, Elizabeth and Emma, led the way for the Lady Toppers, combining to score 25 points.
Shoreland Lutheran (13-1, 8-1 MCC) was led by Chelby Koker, who scored a team-high 23 points.
OAK CREEK 69, CASE 39: The Eagles struggled with a stingy Knights defense in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
The Eagles (7-5, 5-3 SEC) were tested by Oak Creek's man-to-man defense and couldn't find a rhythm.
"We did not handle the pressure very well and hats off to Oak Creek — they took it to us," Eagles coach Wally Booker said.
Bre Jones and Jasmine Malone led the way for the Eagles, scoring 11 points each.
Oak Creek (14-2, 8-0 SEC) is ranked fourth in Division 1 in this week's Associated Press state poll.
FRANKLIN 62, PARK 22: The Panthers only managed 12 points in the first half and made just nine shots in this Southeast Conference game at Franklin.
Azia Price led the Panthers (4-9, 1-6 SEC) with seven points.
ELKHORN 56, BURLINGTON 19: Cora Anderson and Caitlyn Matson combined for 10 points as the Demons lost in Southern Lakes Conference play at Burlington.
The Demons (0-16, 0-8 SLC) produced 12 of their 19 points in the first half. The Elks (11-4, 4-4 SLC) held them to just seven points in the second half.
Burlington struggled to defend against Elkhorn's transition offense, according to Burlington coach Kyle Foulke. Elks' senior guard Payton Christensen had a game-high 19 points.
Anderson, a junior forward, and Matson, a senior guard, each contributed five points.
“We limited our turnovers, leading to a lot of good shots,” Foulke said. “We just had a hard time making shots. I was very happy with the shots we got.”
