Girls basketball: Catholic Central ends losing streak in regional quarterfinal

The defense kept up its stinginess in the second half, though, as they limited Stockbridge to 13. The 28 points is the fewest allowed by the Lady Toppers since holding Prairie to 26 points in a 32-26 win at Burlington Dec. 10.

“It was a case of our defense being able to sustain it for us and keep them at bay,” Spierenburg said. “We didn’t shoot all that well earlier on and missed some open looks, but the defense did a great job of holding them off until we were able to shake off some of the playoff jitters.”

Catholic Central was led by Madeline Von Rabenau with 14 points, including 3 of 5 shooting from 3-point range, while playing all but 30 seconds of the game. Izzy Phillips had 13 points (6 of 7 from the field) and nine rebounds, and Julia Klein, who played all 36 minutes, had seven points and four rebounds.

“Maddie got some open looks and managed to hit three 3’s which was nice seeing how she was in a little bit of a rut the past few games,” Spierenburg said. “Isabelle played tough the whole game. She got banged up and was even poked in the eye at one point, but she kept getting back up and did a great job shooting the ball.”

Stockbridge was led by Madelyn LeGault with 17 points and Grace Vande Hey with seven points.

Division 3