For the Case High School girls basketball team, the second half on Friday was all about second chances.
The Eagles played well in the first half against Union Grove at the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Holiday Classic at Prairie.
But the Eagles owned the second half.
Case outscored the Broncos 31-16 in the final 18 minutes to win the nonconference matchup 60-43.
The Eagles (3-4) led 29-27 at halftime, then used tenacious rebounding to create extra opportunities on offense in the late stages of the game.
"I want to give credit to Case," said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. "They came out and played with a lot of heart and swagger tonight. They dominated us in terms of rebounding and getting second-chance points."
The Eagles were led by Ariyah Brooks, who scored a team-high 24 points. She was the only player to score in double figures for Case. The Eagles made 8 out of 12 free throw attempts and the Broncos made 11 of 24.
"I think our defense created a lot of our opportunities," Case coach Wally Booker said. "We switched to a 3-2 zone defense and that led to some easy baskets for us."
Angela Slattery scored a team-high 14 points for the Broncos. She also grabbed six rebounds and had three steals. Union Grove (5-4) had 21 total turnovers.
"We couldn't change the momentum," Domagalski said. "We couldn't make the shots we needed to get back into the game, but Angela did a good job in the second half of getting to the hoop."
Here's what happened in the other Racine County game at the tournament on Friday night:
PARK 60, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 29: Alexis Betker and Adele Senzig each scored 12 points in the Panthers' victory.
“It was a solid win,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “We made adjustments in the second half to make sure we had people in the right place defensively. Then we were able to pull away.”
Senzig’s night also included seven rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Panthers (4-5). Azia Price also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points.
Other games
WATERFORD 37, ELKHORN 30: The Wolverines trailed 16-13 at the end of the first half, but rallied behind Kathleen Fitzgerald's triple double to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
“(Fitzgerald) had a really composed basketball game,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “She was a leader for us tonight and played the best I’ve ever seen.”
The senior center had a game-high 19 points for the Wolverines (7-1, 4-0 SLC) while grabbing 10 rebounds and having 10 blocks. Teammate Katie Rohner added nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and six steals as the Wolverines capped off a 24-14 second half.
“(Elkhorn) matched up with us really well,” Brechtl said. “We had to make adjustments in the second half, but we definitely pulled it off.”
Elkhorn fell to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the SLC.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 50, ST. CATHERINE'S 36: Emma Klein scored 22 points for the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference win at Burlington.
Klein made all eight of her free throws. Emma's sister, Elizabeth, added 11 points for the Lady Toppers (6-3, 2-3 MCC).
"Our defensive efforts in the first half were very good," Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. "Emma is someone that we consistently depend on and she was dominant tonight."
Molly O'Reagan had 12 points for the Angels (1-7, 0-4 MCC) and made 2 of 7 three-pointers.
“In the first half, we weren’t able to pick up on their pick and roll,” St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner said. “They kept getting to the basket for some easy looks, but we were able to fix that later in the game.”
BADGER 70, BURLINGTON 34: The Demons fell short in the search of their first win of the season in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
"We had a great first half," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "A few calls didn't go our way, which led to free throws for (Badger) and it let them get a lead."
Caitlyn Matson and Cora Anderson had nine and six points respectively for the Demons (0-10, 0-4 SLC). Jada Moss had a team-high 19 points for Badger.
"We haven't put together a full game yet," Foulke said. "Once we do, we will be a competitive team."
BAY CITY BAPTIST 37, UNION GROVE CHRISTIAN 32: The Lady Cougars trailed by just one point at halftime, but couldn’t catch Bay City Baptist of Green Bay (3-4) in the second half in a nonconference game at Union Grove.
Katie Emond played a strong game for Union Grove Christian (0-7), coach Frank Zenner said, scoring 26 points (four 3-pointers) and grabbing 10 rebounds.
