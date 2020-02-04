Girls basketball: Case rebounds for key Southeast Conference victory

The Case High School girls basketball team has been on a bit of a roll lately, and a bounce-back victory Tuesday kept that roll going for the Eagles.

Coming off a 60-38 loss to Oak Creek Friday, Case got back on track with a 59-48 victory over Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

The victory gives the Eagles (11-7, 8-4 SEC) their sixth victory in their last eight games and keeps them in third place in the SEC behind Oak Creek and Franklin.

“It was nice to get a hard-fought victory after our last game against Oak Creek,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “We still struggled at times with free throws and rebounding, but we were able to come away with the win.”

The Eagles, who beat the Red Devils 73-59 on Jan. 3 at Case, had balanced scoring again with three players in double figures. Ariyah Brooks led the way with 17 points, Sydni Hill was right behind her with 16 points and Mariah Espinoza had 10. Tonijah Perry contributed an important nine points and Bree Jones added seven.

“Espinoza came off the bench and played a heck of a game and Perry’s nine points were really big for us down the stretch,” Booker said. “If we can continue to get contributions from some of the other players then we’ll be good the rest of the way.”