Coach Kyle Foulke and the Burlington High School girls basketball team were looking to make strides after scoring just 27 points in the season opener earlier this week.
And they did exactly that on Thursday.
The Demons (0-2) held their own against Muskego in a nonconference game on the road, but lost 77-40.
"We gained a lot of experience and it showed today," Foulke said. "Our intensity and effort was great. We got good shots, but struggled to shoot efficiently."
Cora Anderson led the Demons with 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Cheyenne Matson added nine points.
