Girls basketball: All the pieces coming together nicely for Union Grove this season

UNION GROVE — Start with Rob Domagalski, the winningest active girls basketball coach in Racine County.
Add a trio of of proven leaders in Megan Barber, Angela Slattery and Peyton Killberg.
Mix in freshman impact players Sydney Ludvigsen, Sophia Rampulla and Ava Domagalski.
And then include the depth represented by Ali Torhorst, Payton Calouette, Emmy Pettit and Paige Cotton.
What you have is the foundation of the Union Grove Broncos, perhaps the county’s biggest surprise team this season. Maybe they’re even on their way to becoming one of the best Division 2 teams in the state.
They’re young (the freshmen outnumber the seniors), they’re a little height challenged (no one is taller than 5-foot-10) and they’re small in numbers (just 10 varsity players).
But one year after spinning their wheels through a 13-11 record — the Broncos went 100-18 in the four previous seasons — they are back with a vengeance. Union Grove is off to a 9-1 start going into Tuesday night’s game against Burlington and received votes among Division 2 teams this week in the first Associated Press state poll of the season.
“We had a lot of really talented freshmen who came in,” said Barber, a 5-foot-6 senior point guard. “Last year, there were a couple of people who came back after not playing for a year and we were kind of on the fence of if we were going to be really good or if we were going to be OK.
“But this year, I feel that we have a really good chemistry and no team drama at all. We’re all good friends, we all get along together really well and we get along with the coaches. I think that helps a lot.”
Rampulla agreed, saying, “I think there is a natural chemistry on the team regardless of the years that some of us have played together. There is also an unselfishness amongst us to pass the ball and attack the hoop.”
The coming-out party came Nov. 19 in a season-opening 88-39 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Those 88 points were 20 more than the Broncos scored in any game last season.
“We really struggled with scoring last year and in our first game, we had 88 points,” Barber said. “When we got that, I thought, ‘Wow! We might actually be pretty decent this year.’ “
Perhaps what these new Broncos are all about was best exemplified the evening of Dec. 14, when they suffered their only loss of the season so far.
Matched against undefeated Racine Lutheran, featuring Division I players in Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner, Union Grove embraced the challenge instead of wilting to the pressure.
Not looking the least bit intimidated, the Broncos scrapped to a 37-32 halftime lead before losing 70-59. Strande and Gardner who combined for 60 points that night simply proved to be too much to handle.
But what impressed Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer were the contributions he saw across that board from the Broncos that night. Led by Slattery’s 16 points, nine Union players scored.
In fact, Killberg, Slattery, Rampulla, Ludvigsen, Domagalski, Calouette and Barber have each taken a turn in leading the Broncos in scoring so far this season.
“What really impresses me about their team is their depth,” Shaffer said. “They have players who can play and they don’t drop off. I sit there and kind of wonder how if you put the starting five against the second five in practice, it’s got to be a close battle every single day between those two teams.
“They have great depth and they can just keep running players at you. If a couple of players can distinguish themselves out of that group to be their go-to players at go-to times, that’s really going to make that team special.”
What Waterford coach Dena Brechtl noticed during her team’s 54-39 loss to Union Grove Dec. 12 was the Broncos’ ability to put the ball in the basket. They went 22 for 54 for the floor, including 6 for 18 from 3-point range against the Wolverines.
That 3-point shooting has been one of the Broncos’ biggest attributes. Ava Domagalski, Rob’s daughter, is 12 for 23 from beyond the arc. Ludvigsen is 16 for 48. Barber of 8 for 20. Killberg is 15 for 47.
“He always told me, whether it was my team winning or his team winning, ‘The name of the game is making shots,’ “ Brechtl said of Rob Domagalski. “The team that can come up in the clutch and make shots when they matter, that’s what his girls this year do.
“For the most part, he is running a whole bunch of 3-point shooters out there and there’s two out of five who are, for sure, hitting on any given night. That’s why he has a different leading scorer, it seems, every game. Most of the time, his leading scorer is the girl who knocked down two or three ‘3s.’
So the depth is there and the shooting is there. What also has been a huge factor in the Broncos’ revival has been the addition of super freshmen Domagalski, Ludvigsen and Rampulla.
Rampulla (8.4) and Ludvigsen (7.7) are the Broncos’ top two leading scorers after Slattery (11.0). Rampulla ranks first in steals (2.8), assists (2.8) and blocks (1.2) and second in rebounding (5.0). Domagalski is the Broncos’ most effective outside shooter and plays with the poise one would expect from being the daughter of a coach.
And all three play with a swagger that comes from playing together for several years. Slattery saw that the night Union Grove played Racine Lutheran.
“Obviously, they have two very good players (Strande and Gardner) who are hard to defend, but none of our younger players showed any fear,” Slattery said. “I remember them coming up to me saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this game. We’ve got this.’ I thought, ‘Wow, that takes a lot from our underclassmen to not even show any fear to those kids of teams.”
Holding this team together is the steady Rob Domagalski, the Broncos’ coach since 2000. With a 314-138 record, the 48-year-old Domagalski is 32 victories from surpassing the retired Melody Owsley of Prairie and becoming the winningest girls coach in county history.
He’s affable and he’s supportive of his players, but he also shows tough love when the situation calls for it.
“Coach Domagalski has been like a real big adult figure in my life for the last four years,” Barber said. “He’s really built me into the person I am today. He likes to make us laugh, but he’s also very serious. He gets on is to focus and to practice hard.”
Maybe this team has the ingredients to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in the program’s history. The closest they’ve gotten was in 2016, when the Broncos lost 35-34 in overtime to Stoughton in a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship at Middleton.
“It’s like a whole new team,” Rob Domagalski said. “Even though we have four girls back, the chemistry is different. To start the way we have, it’s a cool experience for them.
“People are saying, ‘You’re going to win conference.’ That’s not even a thought right now. We know we have some really good teams in our conference. But one of the things our girls so well is they really don’t let a lot of things bother them.
“They’re like, ‘Oh, whatever, and then they just go and play the game.”