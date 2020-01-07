Girls basketball: All the pieces coming together nicely for Union Grove this season

“He always told me, whether it was my team winning or his team winning, ‘The name of the game is making shots,’ “ Brechtl said of Rob Domagalski. “The team that can come up in the clutch and make shots when they matter, that’s what his girls this year do.

“For the most part, he is running a whole bunch of 3-point shooters out there and there’s two out of five who are, for sure, hitting on any given night. That’s why he has a different leading scorer, it seems, every game. Most of the time, his leading scorer is the girl who knocked down two or three ‘3s.’

So the depth is there and the shooting is there. What also has been a huge factor in the Broncos’ revival has been the addition of super freshmen Domagalski, Ludvigsen and Rampulla.

Rampulla (8.4) and Ludvigsen (7.7) are the Broncos’ top two leading scorers after Slattery (11.0). Rampulla ranks first in steals (2.8), assists (2.8) and blocks (1.2) and second in rebounding (5.0). Domagalski is the Broncos’ most effective outside shooter and plays with the poise one would expect from being the daughter of a coach.

And all three play with a swagger that comes from playing together for several years. Slattery saw that the night Union Grove played Racine Lutheran.