Former players of the year
1 comment

Former players of the year

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

2019 — Marquise Milton, Horlick

2018 — JC Butler, Prairie

2017 — Koreem Ozier, Case

2016 — Ben Heiligenthal, Catholic Central

2015 — Da’Rion King, Case

2014 — D’Angelo Jackson, Case

2013 — Clay Stevens, Racine Lutheran

2012 — Jordan Fouse, St. Catherine’s

2011 — Jordan Fouse, St. Catherine’s

2010 — Steve McWhorter, St. Catherine’s

2009 — Jamil Wilson, Horlick

2008 — Jamil Wilson, Horlick

2007 — James Haarsma, St. Catherine’s

2006 — Devron Bostick, St. Catherine’s

2005 — Cordero Barkley. St. Catherine’s

2004 — LaVontay Fenderson, St. Catherine’s

2003 — Nate Perry, Case

2002 — Lawrence Brooks, Horlick

2001 — Kevin Christensen, Racine Lutheran

2000 — Sharif Chambliss, St. Catherine’s

1999 — Taron Barker, Case

1998 — Caron Butler, Park

1997 — Aaron Radl, Horlick

1996 — Alex Scales, Racine Lutheran

1995 — Javan Goodman, Racine Lutheran

1994 — Mike Scott, Case

1993 — Marcus West, St. Catherine’s

1992 — Joel Burns, Horlick

1991 — Greg Romano, Horlick

1990 — Jim McIlvaine, St. Catherine’s

1989 — Issac Scott, Horlick

1988 — Tim Gray, Park

1987 — Jerry Overstreet, Case

1986 — Robert Berryhill, Horlick

1985 — Dave Mueller, St. Catherine’s, and Robert Berryhill, Horlick

1984 — Robert Barnes, Horlick

1983 — Tim Naegeli, Racine Lutheran, and Robert Barnes, Horlick

1982 — Mark Duckworth, St. Catherine’s

1981 — Warren Lester, St. Catherine’s

1980 — Jeff Smith, Prairie

1979 — Jeff Kohout, Burlington

1978 — Jai Mahone, St. Catherine’s

1977 — Harvey Knuckles, St. Catherine’s

1976 — Bob Jaklich, St. Catherine’s

1975 — Mark Pawzun, St. Catherine’s

1974 — Mike Drummond, St. Catherine’s

1973 — Mike Drummond, St. Catherine’s

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News