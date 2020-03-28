Former players of the year

2019 — Marquise Milton, Horlick
2018 — JC Butler, Prairie
2017 — Koreem Ozier, Case
2016 — Ben Heiligenthal, Catholic Central
2015 — Da’Rion King, Case
2014 — D’Angelo Jackson, Case
2013 — Clay Stevens, Racine Lutheran
2012 — Jordan Fouse, St. Catherine’s
2011 — Jordan Fouse, St. Catherine’s
2010 — Steve McWhorter, St. Catherine’s
2009 — Jamil Wilson, Horlick
2008 — Jamil Wilson, Horlick
2007 — James Haarsma, St. Catherine’s
2006 — Devron Bostick, St. Catherine’s
2005 — Cordero Barkley. St. Catherine’s
2004 — LaVontay Fenderson, St. Catherine’s
2003 — Nate Perry, Case
2002 — Lawrence Brooks, Horlick
2001 — Kevin Christensen, Racine Lutheran
2000 — Sharif Chambliss, St. Catherine’s
1999 — Taron Barker, Case
1998 — Caron Butler, Park
1997 — Aaron Radl, Horlick
1996 — Alex Scales, Racine Lutheran
1995 — Javan Goodman, Racine Lutheran
1994 — Mike Scott, Case
1993 — Marcus West, St. Catherine’s
1992 — Joel Burns, Horlick
1991 — Greg Romano, Horlick
1990 — Jim McIlvaine, St. Catherine’s
1989 — Issac Scott, Horlick
1988 — Tim Gray, Park
1987 — Jerry Overstreet, Case
1986 — Robert Berryhill, Horlick
1985 — Dave Mueller, St. Catherine’s, and Robert Berryhill, Horlick
1984 — Robert Barnes, Horlick
1983 — Tim Naegeli, Racine Lutheran, and Robert Barnes, Horlick
1982 — Mark Duckworth, St. Catherine’s
1981 — Warren Lester, St. Catherine’s
1980 — Jeff Smith, Prairie
1979 — Jeff Kohout, Burlington
1978 — Jai Mahone, St. Catherine’s
1977 — Harvey Knuckles, St. Catherine’s
1976 — Bob Jaklich, St. Catherine’s
1975 — Mark Pawzun, St. Catherine’s
1974 — Mike Drummond, St. Catherine’s
1973 — Mike Drummond, St. Catherine’s
