When Wilbert Kennedy was reached by telephone Saturday night, the Racine Raiders coach was asked if he could talk or if he needed more time.

"You better get me now," the 56-year Kennedy said. "Who knows where I'll be later tonight?"

Chances are, Kennedy would be attending a huge party after the Raiders defeated the West Sound Rebels 27-18 in Gridiron Bowl XIV in Landover, Md. It completed a 15-0 season for the Raiders and marked the organization's 10th national championship, all of which have come since 1981.

Kennedy has been a part of seven of those championships as a player, assistant coach or head coach.

Making this championship all the more special is it came in the 70th anniversary season for this organization. And it was a season that entailed about 5,000 miles of traveling since the GDFL league features teams nationwide.

Nearly a third of those miles came in the last two weeks, the Rebels had to make successive trips to the East Coast. They defeated the defending national champion and top-seeded Syracuse Strong 31-8 Aug. 26 in a national semifinal in Syracuse, N.Y.

When asked what his was feeling, Kennedy humorously responded, "Relieved. These guys can't play tight games on me anymore. I got spoiled in the mid part of the season when we were handling teams pretty well and there were some good teams.

"But I I know it was a fun game to watch and it was a fun game to be a part of. I'm just proud of the guys. I'm happy for them. It's all about them. It's their turn."

Quarterback Andre Locke Sr., a 33-year-old veteran who joined the Raiders this season, was named the game' MVP. While game statistics were not available Saturday night, Locke overcame two lost fumbles to run for one touchdown and pass for two more.

He ran 20 yards for a touchdown with 13:22 left in the first quarter to give the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead. And when the Raiders went into the second half trailing 12-10, Locke responded by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Will Norwood to take an 17-12 lead with 7:08 left in the third quarter.

Rebels quarterback Jacob Ta'ase, the GDFL Western Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, brought back West Sound with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kofi Goseer.

That gave the Rebels an 18-17 lead with 4:24 left in the third quarter. And when Locke was intercepted on the Raiders' next series, it appeared that momentum might be swinging the Rebels' way.

But linebacker Nico Lemke sacked Ja'ase on fourth down on the Rebels ensuing possession. Locke then led a lengthy drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal by Alex Gonzalez. That gave the Raiders a 20-18 lead with 8:15 to play and they did not trail again.

Locke wasn't finished. After taking a late hit on second and 10 at the Rebels' 26, Locke went on to score on a 1-yard run as the Raiders took a 27-18 lead with less than three minutes to play.

Ja'ase drove the Rebels to the 12. But with 24 seconds to play, Lemle tackled Ja'ase on fourth down, enabling the Raiders to finally start celebrating.

During the 2022 season, Locke defeated the Raiders twice as a member of the Chicago Birdgang. One year later, led them to the national championship.

"He's a gamer," Kennedy said of Locke. "He gives you everything he's got, he never gives up on a play ...he's a risk taker, but I'll take him. The guys trust him and he just has so much passion and love for the game. It shows in the way he plays.

"He was very deserving of the MVP. He made some outstanding plays with a gutty performance. He turned the ball over when we were in scoring position, but he came back and played tough.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Lemke might have meant as much to the defense and Locke meant to the offense, The former UW-Whitewater player had two sacks, assisted on two others and made the game-ending tackle on Ja'ase.

"Neko is just a hell of a football player," Kennedy said. "He's got a great motor and he never stops. He's an undersized guy for the position, but he played so much bigger than his size. He's got great speed, great get off and he's relentless,

"He wreaks a lot of havoc and he made some big plays down the stretch that helped us win that football game. He got the sacks and the pressures when we needed them."

It was the ultimate comeback season for the Raiders, who had seemed to lose some of their luster after the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. After finishing 14-1 and a victory short of playing for the national championship in 2019, the Raiders finished 11-4 in 2021 and 6-5 last season.

But with the addition of several players, notably Locke and linebacker Gary Young, the Raiders' fortunes shifted dramatically this season, Young was a rookie on the Raiders' 2014 national championship team — the most recent one before his season — before returning this year after several more stops in his career.

There was also a renewed team spirit.

"I just think guys were committed and we added a couple of key pieces," Kennedy said of the Raiders' revival. "The guys came in, they bought into the system and they believed in what we were doing. everyone was accepting and the team just jelled.

"We'll have to wait and see," Kennedy said. "Either you could join us and be part of it or it's going to fuel other teams to come after us.

"It's just great for semi-pro football."

"If people buy into what you're doing and they believe in it, great things can happen."

With the Raiders back on the national map, what could this mean for next season?

