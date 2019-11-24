High school football: Racine County players help Muskego win 2nd straight Division 1 title

Wohler was just named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

What’s more, a junior varsity program that went 9-0 this season will be in the mix for Muskego as it tries to extend its run of excellence next season.

For Krause, it almost seemed to have been written in the stars when he took over Muskego’s program. He had coached West Allis Central for 11 years through 2006 — the Bulldogs won their most recent conference championship with him running the program — and was commuting his last four seasons there from his Wind Lake home.

He had moved to Wind Lake in 2003 after finding a bigger home to accommodate his growing family, which now consists of his wife and four sons. He was hired at Muskego to be a teacher and assistant football coach in 2007.

“I was driving by the high school (Muskego) every day for three or four years,” he said. “As my boys were getting older, I was thinking that I would really like to teach and coach in the same district as my kids.

“I was very fortunate that there was a job in my area and I got it as a teacher. It was fate, almost. And then the following year (2008), I became the head coach.