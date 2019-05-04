Around noon on Sunday, Tyler Tenner will meet with performance enhancement specialist Eric Harris at Racine Lutheran High School, as he has been weekly since last November. The two will head to the weight room, where Tenner will again painstakingly focus on the tedious things under Harris’ supervision for three hours.
Footwork. Hip placement. All the little things that create a base for the bigger things.
“Keep your core engaged and keep a solid base,” Harris will remind Tenner during their session.
The more intense stuff comes this summer, when the running back really starts working up a sweat leading into the football season. Speed work. Weight training. By this time, Tenner will be meeting with Harris four times a week and it will hardly be a day at the beach.
Why is Tenner subjecting himself to this level of commitment? Because as dominating as he was last season in earning second-team Associated Press All-State honors, he’s setting his course for another stratosphere this fall.
“I became really hungry after that,” said Tenner, referring to his five-game postseason, when he rushed for 1,063 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry. “I realized I can have big numbers even against top-tier talent, against conference champs.
“That makes me even more hungry. It’s like, I can actually do this thing and it’s not just a fantasy.”
Tenner elevated his game to almost unreal heights during the Crusaders’ postseason run, averaging 212.5 yards in five postseason games and scoring 15 touchdowns.
As a means for comparison, Brent Moss averaged 171.7 yards and scored 11 touchdowns during the postseason when Park won its first state championship in 1988. And Johnny Clay averaged 194.9 yards and scored 11 touchdowns during the postseason when Park won another state title in 2005.
The chance to be even greater is what drives Tenner during this offseason. He will gladly pass up sitting around and watching sporting events at home so he can dedicate himself to being the best he can be.
“My mindset isn’t, ‘I have to do this,’ “ Tenner said. “It’s, ‘I get to do this.’ It’s a blessing I get to show up and work out the way I do. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to better myself in the weight room and on the field.
“I don’t really have any days where I don’t want to do it, but in the beginning, it was definitely that way.”
Harris graduated from Park in 1999 with Cory Tenner, Tyler’s father who was first-team AP All-State as a senior running back. Cory Tenner has hired Harris, who works as a physical therapist and performance enhancement specialist for “Complete8 LLC”, a business he started which serves more than 30 clients.
The objective: To make Tyler Tenner the best he can possibly be.
Since he first started working with Harris as a freshman at Lutheran, Tenner has seen dramatic results. Through weight training, he has developed from 160 pounds as a freshman to 175 as a sophomore to 190 as a junior to 200 most recently.
After running the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds as a sophomore, Tenner lowered that time to 4.7 last season.
And then there are the body mechanics that Harris knows will enhance Tenner’s performance all the more.
“In the spring, I’m working on all the mechanics with him,” Harris said. “That’s just making sure his hips are in line and just focusing on that. So when the summer starts and we do more high-intensity workouts, I don’t have to go back and work on that. I can just hit the ground running.
“So flexibility and mobility is a big thing in the spring for us.”
Training with Harris isn’t easy, but the rewards are there.
“Working with me is going to be tough because I have you start from the ground up,” he said. “I get to the point where I have you focusing on how you walk, so that’s going to be a big adjustment for a kid, especially for a kid his age.
“Even for professional athletes I’ve trained, it’s a big adjustment. It’s like me looking at you and saying, ‘Hey, the way your feet line up, the way you naturally walk needs to change so you can become more efficient when you jump and run.’
“It’s extremely hard. It takes a lot of discipline mentally.”
Tenner will have a major challenge trying to surpass what he accomplished last season, when he rushed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
But he’s leaving nothing to chance in trying to make that happen, which starts with Harris.
And when he pulls on his No. 5 jersey in August, it could be downright scary. Not only will Tenner return in better shape than ever, Lutheran returns virtually all of its starters, including four offensive linemen. Those returning blockers are center Tim Nelson, left guard David Voss, right guard Seth Hultman and right tackle Sully Stanke.
“My guys know what they have to do,” Tenner said. “If they do their job and I do my job, I have faith in my teammates and in my coaches that we can handle anything that’s thrown at us.”
Especially with a running back who has worked to become who Tenner is.
“Barring any setbacks and if he commits 100 percent to improve, he can have an exciting year,” Harris said. “And Lutheran can have an exciting year.”
