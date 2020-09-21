Football preview: St. Catherine's positioned for more success

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two years removed from its WIAA Division 4 state championship, all remains well for the St. Catherine’s High School football team.
It’s just a heck of a lot different these days.
Just four players — seniors running back Damarion Cobb, receiver Jameer Barker, defensive lineman Marcel Tyler and linebacker Daniel Sanchez — remain from that team. And all four saw minimal playing time during that 2018 season.
What’s more, the Angels are practicing every afternoon at Sheridan Woods Park in Mount Pleasant, a few miles south of St. Catherine’s. Because of restrictions by the City of Racine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s been the reality this season.
More challenging still is that the Angels will be traveling to all seven of their regular-season games because of those restrictions. That means their black home jerseys may stay in storage this season, unless an arrangement is made with their opponent to save wear-and-tear on their white jerseys.
But this program has won 93 of 116 games over the last 10 years for a winning percentage of .801. So even though the Angels have been hit hard by graduation for the second straight season and will be dealing with some complicstions, there’s every reason to believe their success will continue.
Outstanding programs have a way of replenishing their talent. And St. Catherine’s has been doing just that.
“It’s the chemistry we have,” senior running back Demarion Cobb said. “Our senior class has been playing with each other since like eighth grade, so we have so much chemistry. And then the young guys are coming in and filling in our spots, so we’re doing really good right now.”
So even though Tyler, a defensive tackle, is the Angels’ only returning All-Racine County player, expect this process to continue.
The Angels must replace two impact players on offense in quarterback Keenan Carter and running back Isaiah Dodd, but the pieces are in place.
Cobb, who rushed for 793 yards and eight touchdowns on 90 carries, will become one of the focal points on offense. He will be joined in the backfield by D.J. Miller, the son of St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, and Daniel Sanchez.
“He put in a tremendous amount of work through the whole COVID season and he’s definitely separated himself as far as being an elite athlete,” Dan Miller said of Cobb. “He shared carries with Isaiah Dodd for the last two years, so this year for the most part, it’s Demarion Dobb’s position. He’s ready to get after it.”
D.J. Miller could also be a factor. His older brother, Mike, who graduated from St. Catherine’s in 2011, was a breakaway running back and a state champion sprinter in track.
The quarterback position has been an area of strength for St. Catherine’s for the last four years. Three-year starter Da’Shaun Brown, now a receiver for Indiana University, was a first-team AP All-State player as a senior in 2018. Carter, his successor, passed and ran for a total of 2,442 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.
The position will be split this season between sophomores John Perugini and Domonic Pitts. Perugini backed up Carter last season and ran for a 55-yard touchdown run in a victory over Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
“No. 1, we want to play the quarterback that is going to give is the best opportunity to win the game,” Miller said. “Both players are going to be playing a second position, so Domonic would play a tight end position and Perugini could play a wide receiver position.
“They’re two excellent athletes and extreme competitors.”
Both will have the opportunity to pass to Barker, who caught 12 passes last season — eight of which went for touchdowns. He averaged an eye-popping 34.9 yards per reception.
“He’s a great possession receiver as well as beat-you-deep type of receiver, Miller said. “He’s definitely someone who is going to garner the best defensive back.”
The other returning starters on offense are brothers Alex and Abel Mulder. Alex, a senior, returns at left guard. Abel, a sophomore, moves from center to right guard.
New offensive starters are sophomore KingGolden Brooks, who is 6-3 and 300 pounds, at left tackle, sophomore Lestat Loomis at center, senior Robbie Anchondo at right tackle, Tyler at tight end and sophomore Davion Thomas Kampula at receiver.
Tyler, who had seven sacks last season, anchors the defensive line. Expect an even more dominant player this season.
“Last year, I was playing at 195 to 200 (pounds),” Tyler said. “Now I weigh 225 to 230. So I’ve put on a lot more muscle.”
Tyler will be joined upfront in the Angels’ 3-4 defense by senior Anthony Garduno, a returning starter at nose guard, and senior Kyle Gordon, a new starter at the other tackle.
Junior Sam Haeuser, whose 98 tackles were second on the team last season, moves from inside linebacker to the outside. Sanchez, who rotated at cornerback last season, also will be at outside linebacker, where senior Kyle Moriarity will also see some playing time. Pitts and Abel Mulder will play on the inside.
Barker is a returning starter at cornerback. Thomas Kampula will be at the other cornerback slot. D.J. Miller will start at one safety while Perugini and Dion Danels will rotate at the other.
“We’re going to be road warriors,” Dan Miller said. “We’re going to treat every game like a playoff. We have seven games to make a playoff push, so there’s really no other thoughts than to play as hard as you can and to play Angel-strong football.”
