Football preview: St. Catherine's positioned for more success

Outstanding programs have a way of replenishing their talent. And St. Catherine’s has been doing just that.

“It’s the chemistry we have,” senior running back Demarion Cobb said. “Our senior class has been playing with each other since like eighth grade, so we have so much chemistry. And then the young guys are coming in and filling in our spots, so we’re doing really good right now.”

So even though Tyler, a defensive tackle, is the Angels’ only returning All-Racine County player, expect this process to continue.

The Angels must replace two impact players on offense in quarterback Keenan Carter and running back Isaiah Dodd, but the pieces are in place.

Cobb, who rushed for 793 yards and eight touchdowns on 90 carries, will become one of the focal points on offense. He will be joined in the backfield by D.J. Miller, the son of St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, and Daniel Sanchez.

“He put in a tremendous amount of work through the whole COVID season and he’s definitely separated himself as far as being an elite athlete,” Dan Miller said of Cobb. “He shared carries with Isaiah Dodd for the last two years, so this year for the most part, it’s Demarion Dobb’s position. He’s ready to get after it.”