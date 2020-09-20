Football preview: Lutheran plans to keep a good thing going

"We've got new stuff going on. Everyone wants to go undefeated and that's our goal for this season."

That's entirely possible. A team that's still laden with talent is making the move from the challenging Metro Classic Conference, which it won last season, to the Midwest Classic, which has schools with smaller enrollments.

Lutheran coach Scott Smith would prefer to face established powers the likes of St. Catherine's and Greendale Martin Luther, which Lutheran played annually in the old conference. But the move was out of his control.

"We can play with anybody," said Smith, whose 18 freshmen are the most he's had since taking over the program in 1995. "The thing is, I didn't want to get moved to schools my size. I'd rather play bigger schools. It was fun playing St. Cat's and Martin Luther. We had some great games.

"When we schedule nonconference games, I try to get the two biggest schools that will play us. Whether we win or lose, I want to get better."

Because of the pandemic restrictions, Lutheran will be forced to travel for all seven of its seven regular-season games. But that's not likely going to take a toll on an experienced team that knows how to win.