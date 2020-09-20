Football preview: Lutheran plans to keep a good thing going

STURTEVANT — Exactly six miles west on Spring Street from Racine Lutheran High School, a group of kids in purple practice jerseys run plays on a strange practice field. As they work, the occasional horn and rumble of a passing train can be heard to the east.
This is a strange time for Lutheran's football program, which is practicing away from its own field because of restrictions by the City of Racine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But once the Crusaders car-pool up to Haban Park in Sturtevant for their daily practices, it's business as usual for a group of kids who are used to success.
In 2018, Lutheran went 11-3 and made its first appearance in the WIAA Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. And last year, they went 11-1, were ranked No. 1 in the state among small-enrollment schools and produced the state's all-time leading rusher in Tyler Tenner.
Tenner, a first-team Associated Press All-State running back and the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season, has moved on to Robert Morris University in Chicago. As for the team he is leaving behind, it has no intention to let this run come to an end.
"I'm real confident in the team we have this year," said running back-defensive back Nolan Kraus. "We've got a lot of leaders this year. Tyler was a big loss and so was Jaylen Houston ( a running back and linebacker), but we've got a lot of leaders this year.
"We've got new stuff going on. Everyone wants to go undefeated and that's our goal for this season."
That's entirely possible. A team that's still laden with talent is making the move from the challenging Metro Classic Conference, which it won last season, to the Midwest Classic, which has schools with smaller enrollments.
Lutheran coach Scott Smith would prefer to face established powers the likes of St. Catherine's and Greendale Martin Luther, which Lutheran played annually in the old conference. But the move was out of his control.
"We can play with anybody," said Smith, whose 18 freshmen are the most he's had since taking over the program in 1995. "The thing is, I didn't want to get moved to schools my size. I'd rather play bigger schools. It was fun playing St. Cat's and Martin Luther. We had some great games.
"When we schedule nonconference games, I try to get the two biggest schools that will play us. Whether we win or lose, I want to get better."
Because of the pandemic restrictions, Lutheran will be forced to travel for all seven of its seven regular-season games. But that's not likely going to take a toll on an experienced team that knows how to win.
The task of replacing Tenner (2,315 yards, 31 touchdowns) will be split between Kraus, who moved from quarterback to running back late last season, and Isaiah Folsom. Kraus rushed for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 carries.
"It's going to be big shoes to fill," Kraus said. "In certain formations, I'll be in the backfield, in certain formations, I'll be up. We're going to have a more versatile offense this year for sure."
Leading that offense will be junior Camdin Jansen, who started at quarterback in Lutheran's last two postseason games. Jansen more than held his own last season, completing 20 of 43 passes for 300 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
"He can sling the rock!," Kraus said. "He's got a cannon and he's getting a lot smarter every day. He's just learning out there. He's always been a good thrower, so everything's going to come naturally to him."
Jansen will have plenty of options. Returning at wide receiver are Gavin Zawicki (five catches for 109 yard and a touchdown) and Noah Schoff (two catches for 24 yards and a TD). Nathan Zawicki, Gavin's brother, is back at tight end, where he had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Lutheran's offensive line is also experienced with the return of left tackle Tim Nelson, left guard Henry Hoeft right guard Seth Hultman. Jhaleo Burge fills in at center and Jaylin Pritchette at right guard.
The defense will be led by Nathan Zawicki, who earned first-team All-Racine County honors after registering 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
"I'm going to be 100% better this year," Zawicki said. "Last summer going into junior year, I didn't really work very hard at all. I didn't really take it super seriously. But this summer, I worked really hard and got a lot better.
"I want to make a bigger impact on offense with pass catching and I want to continue to make plays on the defensive side."
Zawicki will be joined up front by tackles Pritchett and Hoeft, both returning starters, and Luke Schmierer at defensive end.
Folsom and Schoff return at linebacker. They'll be joined by new starter Kimyron Bonner.
And three starters return in the secondary with Kraus at free safety and Jansen and Gavin Zawicki at the cornerback slots. The new starter is free safety Eric Ibarra.
"I'm confident we're going to go undefeated again and we'll make it to the playoffs," Schoff said. "It'll be different without Tyler, obviously, but we'll figure it out."
