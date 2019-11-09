Football playoffs: St. Catherine's struck by Lightning; Burlington loses to Waukesha West

In the second half, Lutheran’s line kept wearing down the Angels’ line and the Lightning drove for a touchdown in the third quarter for a 21-6 lead.

Any thoughts of a St. Catherine’s comeback were dashed in the fourth quarter when Jacob Merten, who scored the third-quarter touchdown, broke loose at the line of scrimmage and ran 82 yards for a touchdown. Up to that point, Merten had just 15 yards rushing.

“We were trying to stop them and get ball back,” Miller said. “We were blitzing and we had him for a one-yard gain, but he just squirted out.”

Miller was impressed with the hustle of Dodd, who also plays linebacker. He chased Merten on the run and tackled him just after he crossed the goal line. Dodd also chased down another runner on a long run and tackled him at the 5-yard line.

“That shows what type of great character Isaiah Dodd has played with for the last four years,” Miller said. “He showed phenomenal heart running him down.”

Dodd finished with 90 yards rushing on 18 carries in his final game for the Angels. Senior quarterback Keenan Carter passed for 132 yards and ran for 26 yards.

