Football playoffs: St. Catherine's struck by Lightning; Burlington loses to Waukesha West

The St. Catherine’s High School football team got struck by Lightning Friday night.
The Angels kept their WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal close against Lake Country Lutheran in the first half, but turnovers and the Lightning’s offensive and defensive lines kept St. Catherine’s in check in its 28-6 loss at Hartland.
The Angels, last year’s Division 4 state champions, finish the season at 10-2.
The major difference between the teams was Lutheran’s defensive line, which kept pressure on St. Catherine’s offensive line. The Angels outgained the Lightning 252-196 and ran 67 plays to Lutheran’s 31, but the Lightning defense forced a fumble and intercepted three passes.
“They are definitely a quality program,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said of Lutheran, which was the Division 5 runner-up in 2017. “We definitely needed to play our best game and we did not do that.
“Their front seven did a good job pressuring us and got a good push up front. We have to take care of business in the trenches and unfortunately, it got away from us.”
The Angels scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Isaiah Dodd early in the second quarter to get within 7-6 (the two-point conversion failed).
Near the end of the first half, the Lightning ran back a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and it was 14-6 at halftime.
In the second half, Lutheran’s line kept wearing down the Angels’ line and the Lightning drove for a touchdown in the third quarter for a 21-6 lead.
Any thoughts of a St. Catherine’s comeback were dashed in the fourth quarter when Jacob Merten, who scored the third-quarter touchdown, broke loose at the line of scrimmage and ran 82 yards for a touchdown. Up to that point, Merten had just 15 yards rushing.
“We were trying to stop them and get ball back,” Miller said. “We were blitzing and we had him for a one-yard gain, but he just squirted out.”
Miller was impressed with the hustle of Dodd, who also plays linebacker. He chased Merten on the run and tackled him just after he crossed the goal line. Dodd also chased down another runner on a long run and tackled him at the 5-yard line.
“That shows what type of great character Isaiah Dodd has played with for the last four years,” Miller said. “He showed phenomenal heart running him down.”
Dodd finished with 90 yards rushing on 18 carries in his final game for the Angels. Senior quarterback Keenan Carter passed for 132 yards and ran for 26 yards.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Miller said. “Everyone kind of called us out as far losing that many seniors … and the naysayers said we wouldn’t get this far.
“They kept that in check, focused on themselves and got better.”
Division 2
WAUKESHA WEST 49, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons ran into a buzz saw against the Wolverines, who have made 13 straight playoff appearances and have two state titles and two runner-up finishes.
Burlington, which finishes at 9-3, was outmatched in virtually all facets of the game.
“We played a heck of a football team,” Demons coach Steve Tenhagen said. “They were big, physical and fast. We gave up a bunch of size and they just controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides.”
Offensively, West (9-3) outgained Burlington 483-147 (258 yards rushing, 225 passing).
“Their quarterback (Brooks Blount) is very talented and they got the play-action pass game going, so there wasn’t much we could do,” Tenhagen said.
Blount threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, and was 11 of 15 for 209 yards.
Burlington was without senior tight end and defensive lineman Dylan Runkel, who broke his foot on the final play of last week’s second-round 24-18 playoff victory over Waterford, and senior offensive tackle Dawson Weis, who also was injured.
“Any time you lose an impact player like ‘Runks,’ it affects your team,” Tenhagen said. “But I don’t know if one guy makes a difference. It was definitely a team effort by them and they played well.
“They got pressure on us all night and we struggled. They have a very good coaching staff and they had a good scheme. They got to the quarterback. They’re just very aggressive and fast.”
Junior running back Zach Wallace ran for 52 yards and also threw an option pass for a 49-yard gain. But senior quarterback Dalton Damon had a game he’d like to forget. Under constant pressure, he passed for 45 yards and was intercepted four times.
The loss shouldn’t take anything away from the Demons’ season, which included the playoff victory over Waterford.
“It was a great year,” Tenhagen said. “That’s what we talked about after the game. This group of seniors won more games than any group has won in quite a while here. We took another step and advanced to Level 3. There’s probably a handful of teams that have gone to Level 3 in school history.
“And the progress we made throughout the year is probably the most progress out of any group I ever coached from where we were to where we finished.”