SOMERS — Drew Bosley was up late Friday night at his Thiensville home, watching television with his mother and he couldn’t fall asleep. By 11 p.m., he finally dozed off with his labrador, Reggie, by his side.
When Bosley awoke Saturday morning, he was prepared for a supreme challenge.
Expertly navigating a challenging Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at UW-Parkside on Saturday morning, Bosley took the lead and then settled for second place at the Foot Locker Midwest Regional Championship.
On another day, the two-time defending WIAA Division I champion from Mequon Homestead High School might have overtaken champion Cole Hocker at the end and won in the muddy conditions. But Bosley’s plan was simply to qualify for the Foot Locker National Meet at San Diego on Dec. 8 with a top-10 finish.
Bosley, who was 10th in the Midwest Regional last year but seventh in the national meet, covered the 5,000-meter course in 16:09.2. Hocker, from Indianapolis, overtook Bosley to win in 16:03.2.
“The condition of the course was pretty muddy, it was pretty grueling and you needed to stay focused the whole time,” said Bosley, whose mother, Laura Petersen, was a former standout in cross country and track at Case High School and UW-Parkside. “What I was telling myself the whole race was to just keep it steady.
“In that last half mile, I didn’t really change gears. I didn’t put it down. I’m going to save that for the next two weeks.”
Hocker, who was 15th at the Midwest Regional last year, somehow overtook Bosley despite the challenging conditions.
“The conditions were probably the worst I ran in in all of high school,” he said. “I ran in muddy stuff before, but nothing like this.
“I felt a second wind around the two-mile mark and I knew I had a little over a mile left. I think that helped me mentally and I was able to catch him with around 800 (meters) to go. And I knew I could depend on my closing speed, as I have done all season and I was just able to kick it in fast.”
Could Bosley, who has received a scholarship to compete for three-time defending NCAA Division I cross country champion Northern Arizona next year, held his lead if he wanted?
“I could have put up a better fight than I did,” Bosley said. “I was feeling really good today. I just wanted to keep it steady.”
Girls champion Emily Covert of Minneapolis, handled the course to win in 17:58.3, which was more than 10 seconds faster than runner-up Taylor Ewert of Dayton, Ohio. Covert also had her challenges on the course, which included having mud accidentally kicked in her face by Ewert.
“I was steering away from the mud a lot,” said Covert, who will run for the University of Colorado next year. “I could’t really avoid it, so I just embraced it and ran through it a lot.”
Covert has just one goal in mind for San Diego, where she placed ninth last year at the national meet.
“The goal is just to better myself each time,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.