Back in the latter half of the 1990s, Laura Petersen's name was frequently in The Journal Times sports pages.
She was a state qualifier in cross country and track for Case High School. Petersen, went on to be earn NCAA Division II All-American recognition in cross country at UW-Parkside and was a Lighthouse Run champion.
And then Petersen became the mother of one of great high school distance runners in Wisconsin's history.
Her son, Drew Bosley, will be one of the favorites to win the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Region Saturday morning at UW-Parkside. With a top-10 finish in the Championship Boys race, Bosley will qualify for the Foot Locker National Finals Dec. 8 in San Diego.
"He's one of the top runners in the country," Midwest Region race director Pete Henkes said.
Bosley has demonstrated that at Mequon Homestead High School, where he had successive finishes of seventh, second, first and first at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships. He also won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the state Track & Field Championships last June.
So high is Bosley's stock that he has accepted an athletic scholarship to run cross country and track starting next year for Northern Arizona. The top-ranked Lumberjacks recently won their third consecutive NCAA championship in cross country.
Bosley's goal this Saturday is the same as last year, when he placed 10th in the Midwest Region and seventh in the national meet. And that is simply to qualify for the trip to San Diego with a top-10 finish.
"I'm just worried about qualifying," he said. "This Midwest Regional is an incredibly tough race and had an incredible amount of talented runners. That just adds on to the competitiveness.
"It's definitely a race where nobody is certain they're going to make it through, just because of how deep the field is. Last year, I just worried about qualifying. Once you get to the national championship meet, you can kind of see what you have left, I guess.
"This race is mentally draining and physically challenging. If you took the 11th through 15th finishers last year, I think they would have finished in the top 20 or so in the national meet."
Returnees from last year who should push Bosley the most include Nick Foster of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Cole Hacker of Indianapolis, Ind., who tied for 12th at the Midwest Regional last year, Mathias Powell of Mahomet Ill., (17th) and Harrison Grzymkowski of Commerce Township, Mich., (18th).
But the girls field is far stronger, with eight of the 10 national qualifiers returning. The most accomplished is Katelynn Hart of Glen Ellyn, Ill., a junior who was second in both the regional and national meets last year.
Other national qualifiers returning are Emily Covert of Minneapolis (third), Erica Vanderlende of Rockford, Mich. (fifth), Phobe Bates of Carmel, Ind. (sixth), Cecelia Stalzer of Mason, Mich. (seventh), Adelyn Ackley of Mears, Mich. (eighth), Tierney Wolfgram of Saint Paul, Minn. (ninth) and Rylee Robinson of West Bloomfield, Mich. (10th).
"This girls field is phenomenal," Henkes said. "Eight of the top-10 returnees qualified for the nationals. Enough said."
The hundreds of runners who compete on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course Saturday could be in for a challenge beyond the stiff competition.
"We've had a very unique fall," Henkes said. "We had a lot of rain and then we had this unseasonably cold spell. Right now, there's snow on the course and it's supposed to be up to 45 degrees with rain.
"It could be a mud bath. But it's cross country and all of the states in our region are experiencing the same weather and that's what it's all about — just going out and performing."
