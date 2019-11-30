Foot Locker Cross Country: Vanderkooi, Methner win Foot Locker titles

Abby Vanderkooi of Freemont, Mich. and Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, Ill. won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional Saturday at UW-Parkside.
The race was held in muddy comditions on a 38-degree at at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
In the girls’ championship race, Vanderkooi, now a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, won the title in 17:17.8. Zofia Dudek of Ann Arbor, Mich. placed second in 17:20.5, and Taylor Ewert placed third finishing in 17:24.9.
Ewert and Riley Stewart (6th place) will join Vanderkooi in San Diego Dec. 14 as two-time FLCCC National Finalists. Katelynne Hart (fourth place) is a three-time FLCCC National Finalist.
In the boys’ championship race, Josh Methner of John Hersey High School won the title in 15:46.7. Michael Hancock, of Dearborn, Mich., placed second in 15:51.3, with Nathan Walker of Fremont, Mich. finishing third in 15:52.6.
Joining Methner in being a FLCCC two-time National Finalist are Zachary Stewart (fifth place), Evan Bishop (sixth place), Brendan Favazza (seventh place) and Carter Solomon (ninth place).
WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wis.
COURSE/WEATHER: 5,000-meter course; muddy conditions; 38 degrees
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Northeast, South and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.