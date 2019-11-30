Foot Locker Cross Country: Vanderkooi, Methner win Foot Locker titles

Abby Vanderkooi of Freemont, Mich. and Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, Ill. won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional Saturday at UW-Parkside.

The race was held in muddy comditions on a 38-degree at at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

In the girls’ championship race, Vanderkooi, now a two-time FLCCC National Finalist, won the title in 17:17.8. Zofia Dudek of Ann Arbor, Mich. placed second in 17:20.5, and Taylor Ewert placed third finishing in 17:24.9.

Ewert and Riley Stewart (6th place) will join Vanderkooi in San Diego Dec. 14 as two-time FLCCC National Finalists. Katelynne Hart (fourth place) is a three-time FLCCC National Finalist.

In the boys’ championship race, Josh Methner of John Hersey High School won the title in 15:46.7. Michael Hancock, of Dearborn, Mich., placed second in 15:51.3, with Nathan Walker of Fremont, Mich. finishing third in 15:52.6.

Joining Methner in being a FLCCC two-time National Finalist are Zachary Stewart (fifth place), Evan Bishop (sixth place), Brendan Favazza (seventh place) and Carter Solomon (ninth place).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wis.