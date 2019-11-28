Foot Locker Cross Country: Mud bath in store for Foot Locker regional field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making matters all the more interesting is that more than 2,000 entrants, at least 800 more than last year, are expected Saturday, giving this event its highest participation since 2006. Henkes expects the Championship Girls Race to be be especially impressive.

+4 Cross country: Scheller waiting for one last wave at St. Catherine's RACINE — Tom Scheller’s voice is raw, he’s sniffling and he’s slightly irritable in a vacant Room 205. He has a touch of the flu, but it’s goi…

Three of the top-five finishers at the Foot Locker national meet last December are returning — Katelynn Hart of Glen Ellyn, Ill. (second in 17:01 at the national meet last year), Abby Vanderkooi of Fremont, Mich. (third in 17:14) and Taylor Ewert of Dayton, Ohio (fourth in 17:20).

“The Championship Girls Race field is the strongest in the 35 years I have directed this meet,” Henkes said. “It may be tougher to place in the top 10 at the Midwest Regional than at the Foot Locker or Nike Nationals.”

The boys field is not quite at the same level as the girls race, but there is still some accomplished returnees. Leading the way are Carter Solomon of Canton, Mich. (fourth in the national meet in 15:01 last year), Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, Ill. (sixth in 15:27) and Evan Bishop of Grand Rapids, Mich. (ninth in 15:31).