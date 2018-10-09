It’s there for the taking for the Union Grove High School football team.
What’s more, it’s entirely realistic that the Broncos can pull this off.
If they can defeat Badger in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva Friday night, the Broncos will become the sixth Racine County team to qualify for the WIAA playoffs. If they lose, they will finish 4-5 and will be finished for the season.
One year ago, any talk about knocking off Badger probably wouldn’t have been a good possibility for Union Grove. Badger, which has become a state powerhouse under coach Matt Hensler, went 9-2 and advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Besides, Union Grove hasn’t defeated Badger since Oct. 10, 2008, when the Broncos won 24-20 at Lake Geneva.
But it’s been a different story this year. Badger opened with four straight losses. And while the Badgers have won three of their last four games, those victories have been against teams — Elkhorn, Westosha Central and Delavan-Darien — with a combined 4-20 record.
But even if Union Grove has a better overall record than Badger, it shouldn’t necessarily be considered the favorite. The Broncos have to shake off the effects of a 63-16 loss to Waterford last Friday and then try to knock off a respected program on Badger’s home field.
Plus, Badger will also become playoff eligible if it defeats Union Grove.
Does Union Grove coach Craig McClelland believe his team is up for the task? Yes. But he also knows it won’t be easy, even if Badger is having a down season.
“Badger is probably one of the most disciplined teams you’re going to face all year,” McClelland said. “They’re very well coached and they run their offense to a tee. So you know they’re not going to make mistakes.
“So you have to understand when opportunities come during a game, you have to capitalize. We always talk about how there are plays to be made and now we have to start making them.”
The Broncos have put themselves in this position primarily with a strong passing game that McClelland has made work, even with the season-ending injury to sophomore quarterback Nash Wolf.
Senior Luke Hansel, better known as a baseball pitcher who is playing football for the first time since his freshman year, is gradually becoming a force. He has passed for 647 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 313 yards and seven TDs.
Hansel’s primary receiver has been Luke Nelson, the leading receiver in the county with 34 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns. Other leading receivers include Ryan Davis (26-275-1) and Owen Erickson (22-290-2).
The unsung heroes of Union Grove’s offense is the line of left tackle Tommy Turner, left guard Harrison Eruchalu, center Connor Esch, right guard Andrew Avila and right Mitchell Rewolinski.
“I’m encouraged by how our offensive line is coming around and our skill guys,” McClelland said. “Konner Goetsch is doing a great job for us in the slot, Luke Nelson is doing an amazing job on the edge as a tight end and Luke Hansel is picking up where Wolf left off.
“I like the direction we’re going. We were able to move the ball on Waterford. We just weren’t able to keep up in the scoring department with them. And, beside the Waterford game, I do think our defense is going in the right direction.”
Picking up the pieces
Two county teams that have already qualified for the playoffs will be trying to get back on track with their final regular-season games.
Burlington, coming off a 38-0 loss to Wilmot, will try to get things straightened out against Elkhorn at Don Dalton Stadium.
And then there’s Horlick, which faces a stiff test for the third straight week. After losses of 28-21 to Oak Creek and 48-13 to Franklin, the Rebels wrap up their regular season against Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick Field.
If the Rebels win, they will likely finish in a three-way tie for second place in the Southeast Conference with Indian Trail and Oak Creek.
“We’re trying to get back to how we were playing before we had the injury bug and we’re trying to find that team cohesiveness again,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “We’ve had two real tough opponents the last two weeks and ITA is another great opponent.
“I know our kids are hungry and they want to get the bad taste out of their mouths from last week against Franklin. But we have a very solid opponent coming up and we’re going to have to play our ‘A’ game.”
Fletcher is hoping that injured running back Jaydin McNeal, who is averaging 14.5 yards per carry, can return after missing all but a few plays of the last three games with an injury.
Rushing to greatness
No county team this season has had a rushing offense that approaches Waterford with the junior tandem of Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller.
Keller leads the county in rushing and scoring with 1,274 yards and 25 touchdowns. Miller has added 736 yards and 11 touchdowns.
A key to their success has been an offensive line that features tackles Jacob Francisco and Boyd Biggs, guards Alex Ochs and Trevor Pye and center Adam Goessl. All except Ochs are returning starters. All except Pye are seniors.
“Their two running backs and their offensive line are absolutely ridiculous,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said.
The mentor and the protege
Eric Oertel, a first-team AP All-State running back for Racine Lutheran in 2009, is now a Mount Pleasant police officer who helps out his alma mater when he can. One of the players he’s working with is Tyler Tenner, who led the county in rushing as a sophomore last season and ranks second this year with 993.
What has Tyler learned under Oertel’s tutelage?
“He’s taught me a lot about my health mostly,” Tenner said. “And he’s taught me about utilizing my speed to my full potential. He’s just taught me a lot.”
Protecting the ball
Only one quarterback in Racine County has yet to be intercepted this season. That’s Waterford senior Joe Schauer, who has completed 40 of 76 passes for 659 yards and six touchdowns.
In 183 career passes for the Wolverines, the two-year starter has just five interceptions.
“I had a couple last year and it sucks throwing an interception,” Schauer said. “I hate that feeling, so I just try not to.”
This week’s honors
Team: St. Catherine’s figured out a way to defeat Greendale Martin Luther in a battle of undefeated teams last Friday. Quarterback D’Shaun Brown passed for four touchdowns, ran for one and gained a crucial first down in the final minutes as the Angels persevered for a 27-21 victory. The victory ensured St. Catherine’s of at least a share of its third straight Metro Classic Conference championship and its seventh in the last eight years.
Offense: Once again, it’s Waterford running back Tanner Keller, who has been putting up huge numbers every week. His latest performance was 160 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries in a 63-16 victory over Union Grove.
Defense: St. Catherine’s Brian Sharp, who was a safety as a sophomore last season, made the switch to inside linebacker and has fit right in. He was a force against Martin Luther and star running back Darios Crawley-Reid last Friday, producing nine solo tackles, three of which were for loss, and two assists.
Special teams: St. Catherine’s punter Anthony Schiro came up with two big 40-yard punts on a rainy night against Martin Luther. The first, which came after St. Catherine’s went three-and-out on its opening series, pinned the Spartans back to their 12-yard line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.