Focus on Football: Undefeated Burlington and Union Grove set for marquee matchup

It goes without saying that there’s plenty of mutual respect between these two coaches.

“Burlington runs the ball really well, they like to throw the ball downfield and they’ve got some great receivers who can go up and make plays,” McClelland said. “You can’t sit back in coverage because they’ll gas you with the run. But if bring too many guys in the box, they’re going to kill you with the pass.

“So it’s kind of no man’s land because they’re pretty dynamic both on the ground and in the air.”

Said Tenhagen of Union Grove: “They’re playing really well. They’re aggressive and physical and tough with some good skill-position players on both sides of the ball. So it’s going to be a great matchup and we’re going to have to play well. We’re going to have to play better than last week, I’ll tell you that.”

That presents an interesting point. Burlington allowed 442 yards and 49 points against Westosha Central on Oct. 22. Five days earlier, Union Grove allowed just 184 yards and 16 points against the same team on that same field.

Is Tenhagen concerned about that disparity?