Focus On Football: St. Catherine's seniors playing for a purpose

For St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, Friday night is all about his seniors.
Two years ago, they were part of a St. Catherine’s High School football program that went 14-0 and won the WIAA Division 4 championship. And then they were juniors on a 2019 team that went 10-2 and was within two victories of returning to the state championship game.
But in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakes are different. Small victories have suddenly become big. Instead of playing for state championships, teams are just playing for the next week. And the week after that.
There will be no state championships for the Angels this year, who are 2-3. But at least Miller was able to see his seniors go out with some games, even if they all had to be played on the road.
And when St. Catherine’s closes out its regular season Friday with a 7 p.m. Metro Classic Conference game against Shoreland Lutheran at Somers, the Angels will celebrate their Senior Night. It will be 10 miles southwest of Racine, but, hey, at least it’s something.
The seniors being celebrated are Jameer Barker, Dion Daniels, Daniel Sanchez, Kyle Moriarity, Demarion Cobb, Marcel Tyler, Anthony Garduno, Alex Mulder, Robbie Anchondo and Kyle Gordon. And Miller will be like a proud father as he sends each of them off in style.
“You want to make sure the seniors have an opportunity to play,” Miller said. “That’s first and foremost. Some of our players have played since first grade. For them to have a senior season is extremely important and we’ve been emphasizing that since Day One — even during the summer when we were able to do speed and strength stuff.
“All the adversities the seniors will remember forever. Having this experience and going through tough situations are going to make them stronger and better people as they leave high school and go on to college.”
Pause in the celebration
In terms of being on a roll among county teams, Union Grove is up there with anyone. Going back to last season, the Broncos have won seven of their last eight games. The most recent was a 28-14 victory over Burlington Oct. 30, which marked the first time they defeated the Demons since 2015.
Union Grove climbed to No. 9 among large schools in the Associated Press state poll this week — which is perhaps the program’s first appearance there. Excitement with this team is high at the school.
“Everyone loves a winner, right?” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “The more you win, the more people you’re going to hear from and that’s what comes with winning. It’s just creating that winning culture and finally getting some big wins within our program.
“We have a nice buzz going around with great community support.”
But coronavirus has since intervened.
A COVID-19 situation involving his team surfaced this week — McClelland is not permitted to elaborate on the details — and the Broncos were forced to cancel Friday’s game against Delavan-Darien at Union Grove.
Because of quarantine issues that will last until Nov. 14, Union Grove will also have to opt out of the two-game playoffs. That means, the Broncos will play just once more this season — against an opponent to be determined Nov. 20.
“The next date we can meet is Nov. 14, which would let us become eligible to play on Nov. 20,” McClelland said. “So we’re going to have to search for a team to have a game.”
Impact player
Much has been written this season about Union Grove senior running back Nick Williams, a star second baseman who did not play high school football until his junior year. Among the other impact players for Union Grove this season has been junior linebacker Gianni Scacco.
“He’s been playing at one of our middle-linebacker spots and he’s flying around the field,” McClelland said. “He’s doing a ton for us defensively and solidifying our run stopping. He’s one of the key features in that.
“He’s a little undersized, but when he hits you, everyone hears it.”
MVP award
Racine Lutheran has been in the top 10 among small-enrollment schools in the AP poll all season. During the last three seasons, the Crusaders have gone 27-5 with a berth in the 2018 WIAA Division 6 championship game and a Metro Classic Conference championship last season.
Who does coach Scott Smith consider to be the Crusaders’ most valuable player this season? He says it might be Jason Block, Lutheran’s athletic director.
“It’s been a little tough on the ADs trying to schedule games and you’ve got to give credit to all the ADs,” said Smith, whose scheduled game against Living Word Lutheran Saturday in Jackson was cancelled because of the pandemic. “It’s been tough because all of our games are away, you’ve got to line up buses and make sure we have a field to play. And Mr. Block has done a wonderful job.”
Who is a player that has especially impressed Smith this season? How about guard Henry Hoeft, who started doubling at defensive end opposite Nathan Zawicki as a senior this season with impressive results.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pound Hoeft has 26 tackles — four for loss — and 2.5 sacks.
“He’s really done a nice job at defensive end and offensive guard,” Smith said. “He’s been a real surprise, especially on defense. Nate Zawicki was All-District. Henry has played phenomenal also.
“Our defensive ends have been fantastic this year.”
A long layoff
No county team has been hit harder by complications caused by the pandemic than Waterford. The Wolverines have played just three games, the most recent of which was a 35-9 loss to Burlington Oct. 9.
If the Wolverines get in their game Friday night against Westosha Central at Paddock Lake, 28 days will have passed since they last hit the field.
Also having an especially challenging time with the pandemic has been Catholic Central. The Hilltoppers most recently played Oct. 16, a 49-13 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican, and then saw their final three regular-season games wiped out because of coronavirus reasons.
Catholic Central has opted into the postseason tournament and hopes to return to action Nov. 14, which would be nearly a month after their previous game.
“We’re hoping we can get that game in and, ideally, we’d like to win and play the game after that,” said Tom Aldrich, Catholic Central’s coach and athletic director. “If we don’t win, we still have an opportunity to play a game in Week 9, which we’ll decide at that point.”
