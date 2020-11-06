Focus On Football: St. Catherine's seniors playing for a purpose

The seniors being celebrated are Jameer Barker, Dion Daniels, Daniel Sanchez, Kyle Moriarity, Demarion Cobb, Marcel Tyler, Anthony Garduno, Alex Mulder, Robbie Anchondo and Kyle Gordon. And Miller will be like a proud father as he sends each of them off in style.

“You want to make sure the seniors have an opportunity to play,” Miller said. “That’s first and foremost. Some of our players have played since first grade. For them to have a senior season is extremely important and we’ve been emphasizing that since Day One — even during the summer when we were able to do speed and strength stuff.

“All the adversities the seniors will remember forever. Having this experience and going through tough situations are going to make them stronger and better people as they leave high school and go on to college.”

Pause in the celebration

In terms of being on a roll among county teams, Union Grove is up there with anyone. Going back to last season, the Broncos have won seven of their last eight games. The most recent was a 28-14 victory over Burlington Oct. 30, which marked the first time they defeated the Demons since 2015.