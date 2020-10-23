Focus on Football: St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran prepare for unexpected rematch

During a strange high school football season when anything goes, this is how this weekend shapes up:
There will be just one game tonight. And it’s one that no one could have envisioned as recently as Tuesday.
St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran, longtime rivals in the Metro Classic Conference, were supposed to go their separate ways starting this season. Lutheran was moved to the Midwest Classic Conference and there were no immediate plans for the two programs to continue their rivalry on a nonconference basis.
But the coronavirus changed things: University School of Milwaukee, St. Catherine’s scheduled opponent this week, and Whitefish Bay Dominican, which Lutheran was supposed to play, dropped out of their respective games because of the pandemic.
It could have resulted in a bye for both teams, as will be the case for three other county teams this weekend — Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central. Instead, St. Catherine’s Athletic Director Mike Arendt and his counterpart at Lutheran, Jason Block, joined forces for their respective teams to play Friday night.
St. Catherine’s (2-2) and Lutheran (3-1) will meet in a 7 p.m. game Friday on the artificial turf of Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. St. Catherine’s has been designated the home team and will wear its black jerseys for the first time this season.
It’s the latest chapter of a challenging season for both programs, both of which have traveled to all of their games because of COVID restrictions within Racine’s city limits.
“We were notified (Tuesday) night by University School of their situation and they needed to cancel,” Arendt said. “Gregg Owens, the (Metro Classic) conference commissioner sent the message to both Jason and I because he knew that both of us had games cancelled.
“So we were able to start reaching out to see if we could find a field because, obviously, we can’t play the game in the City of Racine yet. Eventually, we got a yes from (athletic director) John (Lindh) down at Westosha Central, so it worked out.
“It will be good for us to play together when we didn’t think that was going to happen this year.”
If this unexpected showdown approaches what happened last Sept. 28 at Horlick Field, it will be another game to remember, even if there will be a limited audience on hand.
St. Catherine’s, coming off its WIAA Division 4 championship in 2018, jumped out to a 22-0 second-quarter lead. But Lutheran clawed back and went on to win 30-22 when Camdin Jansen threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Tenner in overtime.
One year later, two significantly different teams will be at Westosha Central. St. Catherine’s, which has just a few remaining players from its state championship team, has defeated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and Saint Francis by a combined score of 108-0. But the Angels have also lost to Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran 34-6 and to Greendale Martin Luther 41-16.
“I look at it that we’re a totally different team,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We have a lot of sophomores. We do have a talented senior class, so we’ve been trying to do the best we can as far as gelling and playing as a team. We’re just trying to get better each game.
Two returning starters, running back Demarion Cobb and receiver Jameer Barker, have been among the Angels’ leaders. Cobb has rushed for 456 yards and eight touchdowns and 60 carries. Barker has five receptions for 70 yards. Davion Thomas-Kampula leads St. Catherine’s with six catches for 93 yards.
While Tenner, who set a state career rushing record last season, has graduated, Lutheran has continued a strong run. The Crusaders are 35-7 since the start of the 2017 season, with a runner-up finish in the 2018 Division 6 championship game.
Nolan Kraus, the Crusaders’ starting quarterback last season, has been exceptional. He has rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries, caught 19 passes for 266 yards and five TDs and has five sacks on defense.
Two emerging players for the Crusaders are offensive tackles Akari Redmond, (6-4, 321), a sophomore, and Jaylin Pritchett (6-3, 264), a junior.
“They’re playing very well,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.
With Kraus helping set the tone, the Crusaders are ranked eighth among small-enrollment schools in this week’s Associated Press state poll. They stayed in the top 10 even through they lost to Watertown Luther Prep 19-6 last Friday.
Despite each team having minimal preparation time for Friday’s game, Smith is not overly concerned, given two two programs’ long history.
“They know what we do and we know what they do,” Smith said. “I’m not going to be too worried about it. We’ve just got to play our game and they’re going to try to play their game.
“They’re going to do what they’re good at and we’re going to do what we’re good at.”
More COVID concerns
Union Grove was supposed to host Waterford on Friday in what would have been a much-anticipated game, but Waterford will be inactive for the second straight week because of the coronavirus. Union Grove will miss its second game after Wilmot had to cancel its season opener against the Broncos Sept. 25.
And Catholic Central will miss its first game of the season after Brookfield Academy dropped out of Friday’s scheduled game at Brookfield.
“They contacted us on Friday night and said one of their kids who played last Friday tested positive,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “I feel bad for all the kids involved who lost another football game. It’s a tough time to be a kid if you like to be involved in athletics.”
This week’s honors
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Everything clicked last Friday for Union Grove, which started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016. When the Broncos rolled to a 54-16 victory over Westosha Central, Nick Williams led the way by rushing for 231 yards and five touchdowns. Leading the defense was Cody Cotton, who intercepted two passes and have five tackles.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic Central junior quarterback Max Robson rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 86 yards and another score in the Hilltoppers’ 49-13 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: When Burlington improved to 3-0 with a 20-6 victory over Elkhorn, lineman Yarzar Kyaw recovered two fumbles and had two tackles.
