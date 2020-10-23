Focus on Football: St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran prepare for unexpected rematch

It’s the latest chapter of a challenging season for both programs, both of which have traveled to all of their games because of COVID restrictions within Racine’s city limits.

“We were notified (Tuesday) night by University School of their situation and they needed to cancel,” Arendt said. “Gregg Owens, the (Metro Classic) conference commissioner sent the message to both Jason and I because he knew that both of us had games cancelled.

“So we were able to start reaching out to see if we could find a field because, obviously, we can’t play the game in the City of Racine yet. Eventually, we got a yes from (athletic director) John (Lindh) down at Westosha Central, so it worked out.

“It will be good for us to play together when we didn’t think that was going to happen this year.”

If this unexpected showdown approaches what happened last Sept. 28 at Horlick Field, it will be another game to remember, even if there will be a limited audience on hand.

St. Catherine’s, coming off its WIAA Division 4 championship in 2018, jumped out to a 22-0 second-quarter lead. But Lutheran clawed back and went on to win 30-22 when Camdin Jansen threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Tenner in overtime.