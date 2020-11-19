Focus on Football: St. Catherine's Cobb trying to keep rushing streak going

COVID-19 thoughts

Scott Smith is proud of his team beyond its performance, which is 7-1 and ranked seventh among small-enrollment schools in the final AP state poll of the season. He’s proud of them for being responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going into the Crusaders’ season-ending game Friday night against Kenosha St. Joseph at Westosha Central, just one player has been affected by the pandemic. And Smith said it had nothing to do with the team.

“We sat down at the beginning of the year and said, ‘You need to stay away from people and you have to be more isolated than you ever have,’ “ Smith said. “With high school kids, that’s difficult. And I’m just so proud of how many of the kids really didn’t do much. And that really helped the team.

“I told them, ‘You don’t want to be the one person who ruins it for everyone.’ The whole team has really responded well as far as saying, ‘We’re going to do what we have to do to make it through the season.’

“They deserve a lot of credit and the coaches do, too. I’ve haven’t done hardly anything and my coaches haven’t either.”