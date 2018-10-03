It’s difficult not to consider this the game of the year in Racine County.
The St. Catherine’s High School football team will celebrate its homecoming Friday night with a showdown against Greendale Martin Luther at Horlick Field, with the Metro Classic Conference championship at stake.
It will be a showdown between two undefeated teams.
Two dominant players will be on display in St. Catherine’s quarterback Da’Shaun Brown and Martin Luther running back Darios Crawley-Reid. The two have combined to have a hand in a remarkable total of 3,281 yards and 58 touchdowns this season.
St. Catherine’s, ranked fifth among medium schools in this week’s AP state poll, has won 17 straight games in the MCC since it lost 46-39 in double overtime to Racine Lutheran Sept. 10, 2016. Martin Luther advanced to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs last season.
“They have a balanced team offensively, defensively and with special teams ... they’re the real deal,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “They’ve been on fire since last year and went deep into the playoffs. They just continued where they left off last year.”
Martin Luther coach Rick Hoppert has similar praise for St. Catherine’s.
“They’re going to challenge us with their size,” he said. “St. Catherine’s is just so much bigger than we are, so we will struggle with that. We’ll have to do some things on the perimeter to negate that.”
The Spartans’ offense starts with the 5-foot-8, 187-pound Crawley-Reid, who is being recruited by NCAA Division II programs, according to Hoppert. Through seven games, he has rushed for 1,590 yards and 30 touchdowns on 90 carries — that’s an average of 17.7 yards per carry — and has caught five passes for 210 yards and two TDs.
It’s been said that if Crawley-Reid gets out in space, chances are he will not be caught. Miller says the senior has so much more to offer than just speed.
“He is the ultra back,” Miller said. “He’s a hard runner, he’s got great vision and he’s a good kid. He not only plays offense, but he’s a safety on defense and he’s a good defender, as well. Crawley-Reid is legit.”
Meanwhile, Martin Luther will certainly be focusing on Brown. Despite missing six quarters this season for reasons Miller declines to reveal, Brown has completed 41 of 60 passes for 741 yards, with 15 touchdowns and just one interception, and rushed for 740 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“He can take any play, a broken play, and just turn it into a touchdown,” Hoppert said. “He’s fast, he’s elusive, he’s just so a good runner. He’s good at improvising on broken plays.”
While Crawley-Reid and Brown are the two most high-profile names, there are other game-changers on both sides.
Hoppert knows the Spartans will also be dealing with running backs Isaiah Dodd (741 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Demarion Cobb (425 yards, four touchdowns).
“The St. Catherine’s running back is also very good,” said Hoppert, singling out Dodd. “He’s hard to get his hands on. So we have to tackle those two guys (Brown and Dodd) and, obviously, they have to tackle Darios.”
The issue for St. Catherine’s is if it keys too much on Crawley-Reid, quarterback Nik Mueller could do some damage. He has completed 52 of 74 passes for 1,111 yards, with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Nearly half of his completions have gone to Bryce Kulinski, who has 21 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 25.0 yards per catch.
Here’s the bottom line: St. Catherine’s has scored 358 points and allowed 70. Martin Luther has scored 360 and allowed 55.
St. Catherine’s averages 407.1 yards per game and allows an average of 156.0. Martin Luther averages 441.7 yards and allows an average of 182.7.
Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith has played both teams this season. How does he see it playing out on Friday night?
“Martin Luther has a quarterback who is multi-dimensional just as much as Brown is,” Smith said. “And then you throw in the running back in Crawley and they’re going to be a tough team to stop.
“St. Catherine’s line is probably a little better, but Martin Luther flies to the ball, too. And you’ve got to remember that Martin Luther went to the final four of Division 4 last year with basically the same team.”
The stretch run
- Union Grove has put itself in playoff contention by winning three of its last four games. If the Broncos defeat Waterford or Lake Geneva Badger, they will advance to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs for the first time since 2015.
But it’s not going to be easy. The Broncos’ most recent victory over Waterford came Oct. 13, 2006 at Union Grove. Craig McClelland, now Union Grove’s coach, completed nine of 13 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score that night.
Union Grove’s most recent victory over Badger came Oct. 17, 2009, when it won 47-12 at Union Grove. Dan Vyvyan ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns that night.
- Catholic Central, which has made an impressive recovery after having to forfeit its final three games last season, must win its last two games to qualify for the Division 6 playoffs. The Hilltoppers play Kenosha St. Joseph Friday night at the Topper Bowl and Racine Lutheran next Thursday at Horlick Field.
- Racine Lutheran will qualify for the Division 6 playoffs by defeating Dominican at Whitefish Bay Friday or Catholic Central next Thursday.
- Besides St. Catherine’s game against Martin Luther, the toughest assignment for a Racine County team this weekend will be Horlick’s showdown at Franklin.
Franklin (7-0, 5-0 Southeast Conference)) has been ranked fifth among large schools in the AP state poll the last several weeks. Starting with the 2010 season, the Sabers have gone 89-17.
A big key for Horlick will be whether running back-linebacker Jaydin McNeal, who has missed the last two games with an injury, can return. McNeal, who is averaging 16.0 yards per carry, has been “day to day,”according to Horlick coach Brian Fletcher.
This week’s honors
Team: Union Grove. The Broncos have had their share of injuries, but they keep getting the job done. The latest example came last Friday, when they persevered for a 21-19 victory over Elkhorn. Senior quarterback Luke Hansel, playing football for the first time since his freshman year, passed for 176 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 82 yards and a TD.
Offense: Tanner Keller continues to run wild for Waterford. He became the first running back in Racine County to reach 1,000 yards this season, rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 54-15 victory over Westosha Central.
Defense: Colton Kraus is most well known as Racine Lutheran’s quarterback, but he was dominant in the secondary last Saturday. The senior returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 65-8 victory over Milwaukee Thomas More.
Special teams: Zach Wallace was a force for Burlington in its 47-6 victory over Delavan-Darien last Friday. Not only did he rush for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, he returned a kickoff 92 yards for another score.
