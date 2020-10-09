Focus on Football: SLC rivals Burlington, Waterford set for rematch

It was last Nov. 1 when Burlington traveled to Waterford for a WIAA Division 2 second-round game facing long odds.
Just three weeks earlier, Waterford had rolled to a 49-14 victory over Burlington at Don Dalton Stadium. What’s more, Waterford had dominated this rivalry, winning nine of the previous 10 games, which included a playoff victory in 2017.
But somehow, Burlington got the job done in that second-round game, spotting Waterford an eight-point lead and then rallying for a 24-18 victory.
Approaching one year later, the Demons are returning to Waterford for just their second game of the season (their game against Wilmot last Friday was cancelled because of the COVD-19 pandemic).
Burlington has statistically the most productive player in Racine County from 2019 in running back Zach Wallace. Can the Demons make it two straight against a program that has been a consistent force in the Southern Lakes Conference for the last decade?
They sure looked promising in their only game so far this season, a 43-8 victory over Delavan-Darien Sept. 25. But Delavan-Darien is 0-2 and has been outscored 84-16. Waterford is 2-0 and has outscored its first two opponents 83-49.
So Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen knows his team is in for a real battle Friday night.
“I think it’s going to be the physicality at the line of scrimmage that’s going to be the start of it,” he said “It always is when we play against them. Year in and year our, it’s difficult to drive the football on these guys for extended periods of time, so I think big plays will factor into it.
“They were able to create a number of big plays in the last couple of weeks, so it’s going to be limiting their big plays and creating big plays for us.”
Waterford coach Adam Bakken will have his hands full on two fronts. Not only has Burlington traditionally been a strong passing team under Tenhagen — first-year starter Peyton O’Laughlin threw four touchdown passes against Delavan-Darien — the Demons feature the leading returning rusher in the state with Wallace.
In the season opener against Delavan-Darien, Wallace rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught two passes for 56 yards and another score.
“He’s the leading returning rusher in the state for a reason,” Bakken said. “He runs the ball really hard, he’s got good quickness, he has a high average-yards-per-carry and he also catches the ball really well, too. He’s had a few long touchdown receptions over the years.”
“We know that he’s the key to their offense, not saying that they don’t have other weapons. But he’s their No. 1 guy and I know ‘Tenny’ wants to get him involved in a lot of different ways.”
Waterford dominated Delavan-Darien last Friday, limiting the Comets to 124 yards. The Comets rushed for just 58 yards on 23 carries.
One of Waterford’s standouts that night was defensive end Gavin Roanhouse, who had two sacks and forced a fumble that Trevor Hancock returned for a touchdown.
A tough test
A young and inexperienced St. Catherine’s rebounded from its season-opening 34-6 loss to Lakeside Lutheran with a 56-0 victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More last Saturday. But the Angels are in for another stiff challenge Friday when they travel to Greendale for a showdown against Martin Luther — one of their most formidable opponents in the Metro Classic Conference for the last several seasons.
The Spartans feature one of the best quarterbacks in this part of the state with Brady Hoppert, who has completed 24 of 40 passes for 342 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite receiver is Sylvere Campbell, who has 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
“I think we’re both going to be looking at this game as a gauge as to where we’re at,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said.
Making a big contribution for the Angels so far is defensive lineman Marcel Tyler. Not only has he been one of their best defensive players the last two seasons, he’s doubling at tight end and has been a strong blocker.
Tyler has 13 tackles, five for loss, and a sack so far.
“He’s done a great job defensively and has solidified his dominance there,” Miller said. “At tight end, he’s just grown and worked hard at perfecting the blocking that the tight end has to do as well as the route running.”
A group effort
Going into this season, Waterford coach Adam Bakken said he was asked repeatedly how he was going to replace the graduated backfield tandem of Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller. A compelling question it was considering the two combined to rush for 2,737 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.
Bakken has found his answer so far with his version of “The Four Horsemen.” With senior Justin Mittelstaedt and juniors Parker Peterson, Casey North and Aide Webb, the Wolverines are using a backfield-by-committee that has been productive so far.
Peterson leads this group with 128 yards and two touchdowns in 21 carries. Next is Mittelstaedt (13-94-1), North (13-75-4) and Webb (10-43-1). That adds up tp 340 yards and eight touchdowns through two games.
Considering Keller and Webb had combined to rush for 597 and seven touchdowns through Waterford’s first two games in 2019, there has been a dropoff in rushing yards. But Bakken is emphasizing the pass more this season with senior quarterback Logan Martinson and he has responded by passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
And the Wolverines have scored 83 points so far this season.
“These four guys are all averaging over five yards a carry, I think, and it’s been a little more by committee,” Bakken said. “We kind of anticipated that we could go this way where we can spread the ball around.”
This week’s honors
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Union Grove kept its playoff hopes alive last October when it ended a nine-game losing streak against Lake Geneva Badger. The Broncos made it two straight last Friday by defeating Badger 27-21 in dramatic fashion.
Union Grove stopped what might have been the winning touchdown when a pack of players, led by safety Noah France, stopped the Badgers at the 1-yard line with one second left.
Ryan Davis caught seven passes for 101 yards. Nick Williams rushed for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Defensively, linebacker Jack Schiro led the way with eight tackles and end Luke Kokat added seven.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Senior Demarion Cobb, one of St. Catherine’s most productive returning players, is expected to lead the Angels this season. He certainly did Saturday in a 56-0 victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.
The senior ripped through the Cavaliers’ defense for 264 yards on just 15 carries — an average of 17.6 yards per carry. He scored on touchdowns of 92, 23, 15, 33, 1 and 68 yards. Cobb accounted for more than half of the Angels’ 508 total yards.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Waterford has long been known for its outstanding defenses. Trevor Hancock, a senior end, is helping the Wolverines maintain that reputation this season.
When Waterford defeated Delavan-Darien 41-8 at Delavan last Friday, Hancock came through with two sacks, a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown, four quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss and nine total tackles.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: To say the least, Cody Cotton was a sudden-impact player for Union Grove last Friday. When the Broncos defeated Badger 27-21 at Lake Geneva, the junior gave Union Grove an early lead with a 65-yard touchdown reception.
And in the fourth quarter, he returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!