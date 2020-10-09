Focus on Football: SLC rivals Burlington, Waterford set for rematch

“I think it’s going to be the physicality at the line of scrimmage that’s going to be the start of it,” he said “It always is when we play against them. Year in and year our, it’s difficult to drive the football on these guys for extended periods of time, so I think big plays will factor into it.

“They were able to create a number of big plays in the last couple of weeks, so it’s going to be limiting their big plays and creating big plays for us.”

Waterford coach Adam Bakken will have his hands full on two fronts. Not only has Burlington traditionally been a strong passing team under Tenhagen — first-year starter Peyton O’Laughlin threw four touchdown passes against Delavan-Darien — the Demons feature the leading returning rusher in the state with Wallace.

In the season opener against Delavan-Darien, Wallace rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught two passes for 56 yards and another score.

“He’s the leading returning rusher in the state for a reason,” Bakken said. “He runs the ball really hard, he’s got good quickness, he has a high average-yards-per-carry and he also catches the ball really well, too. He’s had a few long touchdown receptions over the years.”