Focus On Football: Several big-time matchups on tap

It's shaping up as a vintage season for high school football in Racine County.

Going into the final two weeks of the season, all nine county teams have either qualified for the playoffs or are in contention to advance.

St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran, Catholic Central and Waterford have already secured postseason berths.

Horlick and Burlington each need to win one more game to qualify.

And Case, Park and Union Grove each need to win their final two games to extend their seasons.

Even though so many seasons are hanging in the balance, the marquee game of this weekend just might take place 25 miles to the northwest of the county in a matchup that has no playoff implications.

That will come at 7 p.m. Friday when undefeated St. Catherine's travels to Greendale for a Metro Classic Conference showdown against Martin Luther. The Angels, ranked fifth among medium-enrollment schools in this week's Associated Press state poll, have a chance to achieve the second undefeated regular season under longtime coach Dan Mlller (the other came in 2018, when they won the WIAA Division 4 state championship).

But Martin Luther has been St. Catherine's fiercest rival in the Metro Classic Conference. The Angels' most recent victory in this rivalry came in 2019, when they won 34-20. Since then, Martin Luther has won by combined score of 69-16.

The Spartans are loaded again. Since a 37-0 season-opening loss to Lodi, ranked ninth in the state among medium-enrollment schools, Martin Luther has outscored its six subsequent opponents 218-53.

"They have a lot of talent, they have a lot of size, they've got a very stingy defense — they fly to the ball — and offensively, the like to pound the ball," MIller said. "They definitely have a very strong running game as well as a good passing game."

St. Catherine's certainly has elite players if its own.

Junior Jayvion Hunter, a two-time state track qualifier in the sprints, has been outstanding since stepping in for the injured DJ Miller — Dan's son — in Week Two. In seven games, Hunter has rushed for 814 yards and eight touchdowns on just 76 carries — an average of 10.7 yards per attempt.

"Jayvion is an exceptional player," Miller said. "He's got exceptional speed and when he starts running tough, he's definitely a playmaker. As Jayvion knows, a running back is only as good as his offensive line, so it goes back to the offensive line and the job they're doing this season."

Martin Luther won't be able to focus too much on Hunter — not with senior quarterback John Perugini lining up behind center. The first-team All-Racine County quarterback last season has had another exceptional year, passing 1,175 yards and 22 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

Senior Davion Thomas has been his No. 1 receiver, catching 37 passes for 562 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Can St. Catherine's improve to 8-0 and put itself in position for an undefeated regular season? If the Angels can get past Martin Luther, they would be able to complete that mission Oct. 14 with another difficult matchup against University School on Milwaukee at Pritchard Park.

"It'll come down to the old adage that you have to win upfront to win this game," Miller said.

Horlick vs. Case

Friday's 7 p.m. Southeast Conference showdown at Hammes Field shapes up as one of the most intriguing between these two-time rivals in several years.

Case has beaten Horlick just four times since the late Gene Veit, the first man to coach the program, retired after the 1994 season. But this is shaping up as Case's best team in years and the Eagles have a chance to stay alive for their first playoff berth — and just the fourth in the program's history — by defeating Horlick Friday night.

Horlick will clinch a playoff berth if it defeats Case.

Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who had first-year Case coach Anton Graham on his staff for 10 years, realizes Case is for real. The most recent example of that came last Friday, when Case was driving for the winning touchdown before losing 31-20 to Southeast Conference power Oak Creek.

"They've got a lot of athletes all over the field," Fletcher said. "He's got a lot of kids out there who can run and I think their quarterback (Brandon Nabbefeld) looks solid. Their team kind of goes as the quarterback goes. When he plays well, the team plays well."

Nabbefeld, a junior, has played well as a first-year starter. He has completed 98 of 164 passes for 1,504 yards, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

But the Eagles have suffered a major setback for Friday's game. Junior Latell Herrington, who is averaging 19.8 yards per catch, was injured in the Oak Creek game and is out indefinitely.

Nabbefeld still has Termarion Brumby (24 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns) and Jacob Houghton (13-271-3). Houghton is considered by Fletcher to be Case's, "most explosive athlete."

But the loss of Herrington is still a major blow for Case.

"Big time," Graham said. "Latrell is a huge part of our team, no doubt about it. But one thing we've been preaching all year is it's next man up. So the next guy has to step into that role and do his job."

Graham declined to reveal who he has in mind to replace Herrington. But there's every reason to expect Case to strongly challenge Horlick.

"We're excited," Graham said. "We were a team that was picked 0-9 coming into this season. So we set a certain among of expectations for ourselves and we're still pushing.

"These boys are hungry and I told them that the way they played against Oak Creek last week was inspiring and I hope they can continue to play that well to finish the season."

Horlick is also playing well. Led by senior quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher, who was the county's player of the year as a sophomore (he missed most of his junior season with an injury), the Rebels are 5-2.

Similar to Case's performance against Oak Creek last Friday, Horlick had an inspring performance of its own. That came in a 17-6 loss against defending WIAA Division 1 champion Franklin.

"We just have to play our best football," Fletcher said. "We lost a game we probably should have won on Friday night. We didn't execute and make the plays we needed to win.

"We don't talk about wins, losses, record, playoffs, who the opponent is, we just talk about executing the game plan. That's our mission — to make sure we play a clean game."

Horlick will try to county Case's passing offense with a secondary that features Anthony Liggins and Reggie Hubbard at cornerback (Isaiah King and Jeremy Cosey are also in the rotation) and Elijah Barajas and C.J. Moore at safety.

Liggins, a freshman who has also rushed for 264 yards, has been a strong addition this season.

"I told our boys, 'There's no doubt about it — Anthony Liggins is going to be the fastest kid we see all year,' " Graham said. "He's a tremendous talent for a freshman.

"That's a kid you'll be writing a lot about during track."