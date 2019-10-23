It was last Nov. 15 when two Racine County high school football teams were playing for a state championship on the carpet of Camp Randall Stadium.
St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran have every reason to believe they can made it there again. In fact, it’s not at all far-fetched to suggest both programs could bring back gold footballs.
Lutheran has been ranked No. 1 all season among small schools in the Associated Press state poll. The Crusaders, who are in Division 6, won their first outright conference championship since 2006. And senior running back Tyler Tenner is 449 yards from becoming the all-time leading rusher in Wisconsin.
And then there is St. Catherine’s, the defending WIAA Division 4 champions. Despite losing a great deal to graduation after last season, including first-team AP All-State quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, the Angels are statistically comparable to last year’s team.
Going into the playoffs last season, the Angels had scored 456 points and allowed 98. This year, they have scored 391 and allowed 83.
There’s another reason for the Angels, which finished the regular season ranked fourth among medium enrollment schools in the state poll, to be optimistic. They have dropped from Division 4 to Division 5, where they will be one of the larger schools.
Here is a look at Friday’s playoffs, which involve seven of the nine county teams:
Division 1 Case at Kenosha Indian Trail
After winning the “city championship” for the first time since 1987 by defeating both Park and Horlick, Case will try for another achievement — winning its first postseason game since WIAA instituted the playoffs in 1976.
The Eagles were one-and-out in their previous three appearances — 1980, ‘87 and ‘97. And they will have a major challenge against Indian Trail Friday at Kenosha.
In last Friday’s 27-14 loss to Indian Trail, Case scored two of the game’s first three touchdowns before tailing off. The Eagles played well enough defensively, allowing just 216 yards, but Case gained just 167 and averaged only 1.6 yards per rushing attempt.
Another issue is special teams. Case allowed a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the game and another long return that resulted in another score.
“For the most part, we just want to square up the mistakes that we made in the special-teams game and, obviously, be able to execute a little more effectively offensively,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said.
Case has offensive talent with quarterback Ben Brawner, running back Myles Guyton and receivers Nick Fugiasco and JayVian Farr. But unless that offense gets something going in Friday’s rematch, Case will likely will still be looking for its first playoff victory.
Division 2 South Milwaukee at Waterford
A surprising 17-7 loss to Badger in the regular-season finale last Friday, ruined Waterford’s chance for a second straight outright Southern Lakes Conference championship. That loss also dropped the Wolverines out of the top 10 among large schools in the final regular-season AP state poll of the season.
The obvious issue was Badger controlling the ball for an astounding 77 plays while limiting Waterford to just 21.
The Wolverines will try to get that bad taste out of their mouths. They will be favored to do so on their home field against a South Milwaukee team that lost to Park 42-0 in the season opener Aug. 23.
A running attack led by Tanner Keller (1,387 yards, 20 TDs) and Dominic Miller (899 yards, 14 TDs) has averaged 10.1 yards per rushing attempt. A defense featuring such standouts as Jacob Maydak (six sacks) and Gavin Roanhouse (four sacks) has allowed an average of 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.
Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington
After losing two straight games, Burlington pulled off a confidence-building 57-30 victory over Elkhorn to end the regular season. But even though the Demons defeated Badger 40-37 Sept. 20 at Lake Geneva, this rematch looms as a major challenge.
Badger, which ran an astounding 77 plays against Waterford last Friday, has routinely pounded away at opponents with a triple-option offense that averages 7.2 yards per rushing attempt. The Badgers will come after Burlington with Cole Gabor (1,137 yards, 10 TDs), Grant DuMez (733, 13 TDs), Tanner Garrels (493 yards) and Drew Laskowski (304). Each averages at least 6.5 yards per carry.
But Burlington has some dominant players of its own. Zach Wallace is coming off his fourth 200-yard-plus rushing performance of the season. And quarterback Dalton Damon, who was out the previous week because of sickness, returned to complete 10 of 12 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and rush for 133 yards and two TDs.
Another weapon has been tight end Dylan Runkel, a converted offensive tackle. The senior has been a big-play specialist with 18 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. He has averaged 18.9 yards per catch.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Burlington coach Steve Tanhagen said. “Obviously, it was a big win for us to go over to their place and win earlier in the year.
“They’re definitely playing better now than when we played them. Their win over Waterford speaks to that. They controlled the clock, obviously. Andf they played a lot better defensively last Friday than they did six weeks ago.
“We got the ball up and down the field last time. I think that’s going to be a tougher challenge this time around.”
Division 3 Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower
Following a 42-27 loss to Wilmot Sept. 28, the Broncos were 1-5 and seemingly down for the count. Starting with an inspiring 33-27 overtime victory against perennial strong Lake Geneva Badger the following week, they won three straight to earn their first playoff berth since 2015.
Union Grove opened the playoffs that year with a 27-6 victory over Greenfield before losing to Waterford 28-20. The Broncos will start another playoff run at New Berlin Eisenhower Friday and its going to be a stiff test.
The Lions’ only loss was Sept 13, when they were edged 17-16 by New Berlin West. Their defense, which has held seven opponents to 14 points or less, has produced 17 sacks.
Union Grove will attack Eisenhower with a talent passing offense led by Nash Wolf. Despite missing the season opener with an injury, he ranks fourth in the county is passing yardage (1,048 yards). Tommy Hempel leads the county is receptions with 46 for 578 yards and four touchdowns.
Division 5 Delafield St. John’s at St. Catherine’s
Going into the playoffs last season, Da’Shaun Brown had completed 49 of 70 passes for 883 yards, with 19 touchdowns and one interception. And he had rushed for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 13,7 yards per carry.
Through nine games this season, here are the numbers his successor, Keenan Carter, has produced: The senior has completed 49 of 88 passes for 1,240 yards, with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. And he has rushed for 733 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
Is St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller surprised that Carter has practically duplicated the production of someone who was a first-team All-State quarterback last season? Not at all.
“I expected Keenan to do exactly what he’s doing,” Miller said. “I’ve seen him play football since he was probably 6 years old and he’s been a playmaker all his life. So when he’s making plays, it’s like watching that little 6- or 7-year-old kid run circles around everybody at the quarterback position and make plays.”
Defensively, the Angels have actually out-performed last year’s veteran unit. Going into the playoffs last year, they had allowed an average of 10.8 points and 156.5 yards per game. This season, they have allowed an average of 9.2 points and 152.0 yards.
The Angels have allowed opponents an average of 2.8 yards per rushing attempt this season. That could mean big trouble for St. John’s running backs Donald Austin (1,014 yards, 11 TDs) and Gerald Gittens (593, 9 TDs) Friday night.
Division 6 Ozaukee at Racine Lutheran
Yes, Lutheran barely survived its first-round playoff game last season, having to rally to defeat Pecatonica-Argyle 20-19. But barring a major surprise, Lutheran should win handily Friday night.
Ozaukee, which lost four of its first five games this season, has allowed 1,652 rushing yards and an average of 5.5 yards per rushing attempt this season. That could mean huge days for running backs Tyler Tenner (1,807 yards) and Jaylen Houston (414) and quarterback Nolan Kraus (547).
Tenner, who has 6,422 career yards, is just 74 from surpassing Luke Hagel of Random Lake for third place on the state’s all-time rushing list.
“They’re bigger than I thought they would be,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “And they play in a tough conference (the Big East). If we don’t play good, there’s a chance we could be upset.”
A potential collision course: If Lutheran advances to the third round, it would likely play longtime state power Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, which has won eight WIAA championships under Bob Hyland, the Ledgers’ coach since 1971. St. Mary’s Springs dropped from Division 5 to Division 6 this season.
All Lutheran home playoff games will likely be played at Union Grove’s field.
Division 7 Catholic Central at Randolph
Despite a 24-man roster, surprising Catholic Central went 5-4 and earned its first playoff berth since 2015. Coming off a respectable performance in their 34-13 loss against top-ranked Racine Lutheran, the Hilltoppers appear to have a reasonable chance of handling Randolph in a first-round game.
While Randolph is 7-2, four of its victories have been by a total of 16 points. The Rockets’ offense goes through junior quarterback Brayden Haffele, who has passed for 398 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 418 yards and 10 TDs.
He’ll be matched against Catholic Central defense that has usually been effective. Led by Chas Miles (4 sacks, 12 tackles for loss), Bennett Robson (11 TFL) and Henry Amborn (3.5 sacks, 7 TFL), the Hilltoppers have allowed a respectable average of 254.5 yards per game.
