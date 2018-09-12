A number of questions involving four high school football teams will start to be answered at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Can Waterford do anything about Burlington receiver Nick Webley in a Southern Lakes showdown between the two schools at Waterford? If the Wolverines can, they will be the first to do so this season.
Can Burlington contain Waterford running back Tanner Keller, the leading rusher in Racine County?
Twenty five miles to the southeast at Horlick Field, some other questions will be answered.
Can a respectable Park defense handle a spectacular Horlick rushing offense and prevent the Rebels from extending their winning streak in this historic series to six straight?
And can first-year Park coach Danny Hernandez jump-start an offense that has been shut out three straight games?
Burlington has been on one of its best rolls in several years, with eight straight regular-season victories dating back to last season. The Demons' most recent regular-season loss was last Sept. 15, when Waterford beat them 31-14. The Demons' most recent loss was also to Waterford — 28-27 in overtime in a first-round WIAA Division 2 playoff game last Oct. 20.
If Burlington wins Friday, it will start a season 5-0 for the first time since 1995, which was the late Don Dalton's final season as coach. But Waterford has owned this rivalry since the two teams were realigned back into the Southern Lakes Conference in 2009, going 9-1.
It's no secret that Webley, who has 10 touchdown receptions among his 19 receptions and is averaging 26.9 yards per catch, will have a lot to say about what happens Friday night.
"They're pretty similar," Waterford coach Adam Bakken said of Burlington. "They're still running the same stuff. It's a spread and their quarterback (Dalton Damon) is running the ball well.
"Obviously, they have an outstanding receiver in Webley. He's got a ton of yards and a ton of touchdowns already. It's probably the most dangerous combo they've had since I've been at Waterford. So they present a different kind of offense than we've really seen so far.
"So it's going to be a heck of a challenge. It'e the first time both teams have been undefeated in conference play since I've been here (in 2011). I'm sure both coaches know there's a lot riding on this."
While Bakken will be trying to come up with something to contain Webley, Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen will have some problems of his own.
His biggest issue will be trying to do something about junior running back Tanner Keller, the county's leading rusher with 597 yards. He also has scored 10 touchdowns, which matches Webley's total for most in the county.
"He's having a great year," Tenhagen said. "He's running the ball like a senior right now. It's quite impressive. He was an All-Conference running back as a sophomore and player of the year in our conference."
Bakken possibly tried to give Burlington something to think about last week by opening up his passing game a little. Joe Schauer had an efficient night, completing eight of 14 passes for 142 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions, in a 24-14 victory over Wilmot.
"Their quarterback is playing with efficiency and they're huge up front," Tenhagan said.
While Horlick still trails Park 53-33-6 in the all-time series, it's on one of its greatest runs. The Rebels have defeated Park six straight years and are within one victory of matching their longest winning streak (seven from 1972-78) in this series.
Hernandez realizes he will have his hands full against a Horlick Wing T offense that averages 365.5 rushing yards per game and 8.9 yards per carry. Jaydin McNeal, an All-Conference linebacker as a junior last season, leads the way with 552 yards and eight touchdowns. Others are Jager Clark (256, 3) and Stephon Chapman (235, 3).
"They have a three-headed monster with Chapman, Clark and McNeal," Hernandez said. "All of them are extremely talented running the ball, they can hit you inside, they can hit you outside and their linemen do a nice job of staying on their blocks."
Asked about his struggling offense, Hernandez wouldn't say who would start between sophomores Trey Kelley and Logan Valukas. But he said both would play against Horlick.
Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who went 2-16 his first two years as Horlick's coach in 2010 and '11, sympathizes with what Hernandez is enduring.
"He's doing a great job over there," Fletcher said. "He's kind of backed up against a wall, but I think he's doing things the right way and keeping the right attitude. It's a marathon, not a sprint and he's not trying to put the cart before the horse and solely look at wins and losses. He's trying to build a program and turning a program around doesn't happen overnight."
A model kid
Horlick senior guard Ben Zahn is as responsible as anyone for Horlick's spectacular rushing offense the last two seasons. And this goes way beyond what Zahn does every Friday night in games.
"He was an honorable mention All-Conference kid last year and he's No. 10 in his class," Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. "On weekends, he's held offensive line meetings in his own to work with some of our younger guys.
"He's been an awesome breath of fresh air when it comes to senior leadership. He's everything you could ask for in a kid. We were watching film the other day and I complemented our offensive tackle (first-year starter Austin Neave) on his first steps. And he said, 'Coach, Ben worked with me on that.' That was really cool to hear."
Finding his place
The plan heading into the 2017 season was for Luke Nelson to replace his graduated brother, Matt, as Union Grove's quarterback. Matt Nelson was the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior and Luke was going to have big shoes to fill.
Luke never settled in at quarterback and was switched to wide receiver. What a force he turned out to be there.
After catching 19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown as a junior, Nelson has come into his own. The Racine native has a county-best 23 receptions for 350 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
"He's more natural there and it's easier to just let him be an athlete at the receiver-tight end spot," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "We move him around a lot. We're trying to create matchups and he's a strong kid, he has great hands and he has a great football IQ."
Is Nelson comparable to the graduated Jack Pettit, who led the county in receptions last season?
"They're comparable in the sense that Jack was a great possession receiver," McClelland said. "And that's how we also look at Luke. But Luke's yards after contact are just great. He's 6-2 and about 215 pounds, so he's hard to bring down in space."
This week's honors
Team: Just when Union Grove could have put itself into a deep hole with its third loss in four games, the Broncos responded with an inspired performance in a 38-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central.
Sophomore quarterback Nash Wolf led an offense that produced 22 first downs by completing 17 of 25 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. And a defense led by lineman Tommy Turner limited Central to 71 yards and forced three turnovers.
Offense: For the second time this season, it's Burlington receiver Nick Webley. The Demons were trying to defeat Lake Geneva Badger for the first time since 1996, but trailed 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
Webley then caught touchdown passes of 64 and 9 yards to give the Demons a 27-20 victory.
Defense: There's a tie this week between linemen Brian Konz of Burlington and Tommy Turner of Union Grove.
Konz had four solo tackles, seven assists, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles against Badger. Turner had four tackles,, two assists, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned 99 yards for a touchdown.
