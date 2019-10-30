On the same night the all-time state rushing record could be broken by Racine Lutheran’s Tyler Tenner, the five Racine County high school football teams that are still standing face formidable challenges.
How daunting is the second-round of the WIAA playoffs Friday night? Consider that three of county teams face opponents with a combined three losses. The other two, Waterford and Burlington, have a combined three losses and face each other.
The road gets even more treacherous for the survivors. If defending WIAA Division 4 champion St. Catherine’s gets past Cedar-Grove-Belgium Friday night, it would likely play state power Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in the third round. And if Racine Lutheran, the Division 6 runner-up last season, handles Cambridge, its likely opponent would be defending Division 5 champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Meanwhile, Tenner is 205 yards from passing Bryce Huettner of Iola-Scandinavia and becoming the state’s all-time rushing leader in all divisions. Tenner enters the game with 6,666 career yards. Huettner, whose last game was against Lutheran in the Division 6 state championship last November, finished with 6,870 yards.
Here is a look at Friday’s games involving Racine County teams:
Burlington at Waterford
Go figure. Lake Geneva Badger ruined Waterford’s perfect regular season Oct. 18 with a 17-7 victory. Yet, Burlington, which lost to Waterford 49-14 the week before, defeated Badger twice this season, including the first round of the playoffs.
Both Waterford and Burlington have explosive offenses led by two dominant players (Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller for Waterford and Dalton Damon and Zach Wallace for Burlington). The question is whether Burlington’s defense can approach the effectiveness of Waterford’s unit.
Waterford has a sizable statistical advantage. The Wolverines allow an average of 8.7 points and 173.5 yards per game. The Demons allow an average of 28.1 points and 378.6 yards per game.
In the regular-season matchup between the two teams at Burlington, Waterford rushed for 295 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per attempt. Miller rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries. Keller added 107 yards and two TDs on 11 attempts.
For Burlington to advance Friday night, its defense will likely have to produce its finest effort of the season.
That just might happen. Coach Steve Tenhagen feels Burlington had its finest defensive performance of the season last Friday. Linebackers Skyler Danielson and Jack Shenkenberg excelled, Tenhagen said. And cornerbacks Ryan Koeppen (three interceptions) and Jack Klug (one) stepped up.
What’s more, Tenhagen has started doubling offensive standouts Zach Wallace, Dylan Runkel and Ethan Safar on defense. Wallace was at free safety, Runkle at tackle and Safar at linebacker last week.
“It was, by far, our best game defensively,” Tenhagen said. “We talked all year that it’s a process and that we want to be playing our best football by the end of the season. We did that on Friday night.
“Obviously, we know we have a tall task ahead of us with Waterford’s offense and with Miller and Keller. They both have good vision and good balance. Last time, the score didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but we feel we’re playing better football now.”
Burlington had a close call in a first-round Division 2 playoff matchup against Waterford Oct. 20, 2017, losing 28-27 in overtime.
Cedar Grove-Belgium at St. Catherine’s
There’s a double quandary for St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller. Not only is Cedar Grove-Belgium a stiff challenge, it’s been especially difficult to prepare for the Rockets.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Arrowood (1,361 yards, 21 TDs, 3 interceptions) was out last week with an injury. Standout wide receiver Michael Navis, who was the starting quarterback last season, replaced Arrowood and rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries.
So will St. Catherine’s be dealing with the passing prowess of Arrowood? Or will it be the running of Mavis? Miller only wishes he could know.
“You really don’t want to be in the situation where you’re unsure of who can be playing at that quarterback position,” Miller said. “You’re able see to film with Arrowood at quarterback and Navis at receiver. And then there’s film of Navis playing quarterback last week and what he did.
“He’s an exceptional athlete. So no matter where he’s at, we need to know where he’s at.”
Cedar-Grove-Belgium, which defeated St. Catherine’s 43-40 in a second-round game at Cedar Grove in 2016, will have plenty to worry about. It starts with senior Keenan Carter, who has produced 2,117 yards and 38 touchdowns in his only season as starting quarterback.
The only starting freshman for St. Catherine’s, center, Abel Mulder, feels the Angels have established a new identity after its historic season in 2018.
“Everybody was thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to make it back to state,’ “ but that was just something to say,” he said. “But as they year went on, we started to see that we actually have a chance, that if we just keep going, we can make it again.”
Cambridge at Racine Lutheran
Lutheran coach Scott Smith said it will be business as usual Friday night and he will not tweak his game plan to give Tenner extra carries as the senior pursues the rushing record. Smith has to have that mindset because Cambridge is going to be a difficult second-round matchup.
When asked to compare the Blujays, who have gone 20-2 the last two seasons under coach Mike Kliengbeil, to first-round playoff opponent Ozaukee, Smith didn’t hesitate.
“They’re bigger up front and they’ve got a running back who looks like he’s 220 pounds,” he said. “He’s going to be hard to bring down, but we have to do what we do.
“Our defense has come a long way and I think formations will be a little easier for us this week because they (Cambridge) don’t use as many. But we’ve still got to make our reads, we’ve still got to tackle and that’s what it’s all about.
“When they’re on offense, they’re going to jam the box and we’ve got to come up and be able to block it. I think we have a little more speed, which will help us. But I also know that we’ve got to move our feet and get in their way.”
No Lutheran unit has made greater strides, Smith said, than the secondary. Free safety Nolan Kraus was the only returning starter going into this season, but strong safety Isaiah Folsom and cornerbacks Gavin Zawicki, Camdin Jansen and Eric Ibarra have each improved greatly.
Zawicki, a sophomore, has been entrusted to cover each opponent’s best receiver, and has only allowed one touchdown.
“I’m getting up on him (the receiver) and jamming him,” Zawicki said. “I’m only playing like one yard off him now. Early in the year, I was playing five to six yards off the receiver.”
Catholic Central at Hilbert
It’s been a triumphant season for Catholic Central, which is guaranteed of a winning record just two years after the program had to forfeit its final three games because of low numbers.
The Hilltoppers are coming off their first postseason victory since 2015, defeating Randolph 10-7 in overtime. Christian Pedone kicked the winning field goal and Reid Muellenbach pounded for 124 yards on 31 carries.
The challenge will be far greater this week for a 24-member team that has yet to back down from a challenge. Hilbert is 10-0 and finished the regular season ranked seventh among small schools in the Associated Press state poll.
Hilbert, which has been to seven state tournaments — most recently in 2008 — has a devastating rushing offense that averages 8.9 yards per rushing attempt. Leading the way are Evan Lau (1,468 yards, 22 TDs) and Dylan Dohr (996 yards,16 TDs).
But the Wolves are possibly even more imposing defensively. They have allowed just 560 rushing yards on 291 attempts — an average of 1.9 yards per carry. Muellenbach (781 yards, 8 TDs) and the other Hilltoppers will be in for a supreme challenge.
But Catholic Central has a way of hanging in there, winning its previous three games in overtime.
