The questions are plentiful for Racine County high school football teams this fall.
Can defending WIAA Division 4 champion St. Catherine’s make another serious playoff run?
Can Union Grove, which is larger both in terms of roster size and player size, have a breakthrough season under coach Craig McClelland, the Racine Raiders’ former record-setting quarterback?
Can Case, which returns most of its starters, have its first winning season since 1993? And advance to the playoffs for the fourth time in the program’s history?
And then there’s Racine Lutheran senior running back Tyler Tenner, who is in position to create some serious history this fall, assuming he can stay healthy.
After rushing for 2,275 yards as a junior, Tenner has 4,617 for his career. That’s 1,087 yards from matching the Racine County career record of 5,695 set by Racine Lutheran’s Eric Oertel from 2006-09.
That seems to be a foregone conclusion, given Tenner’s achievements last season. What’s more compelling is whether Oertel can break the career state rushing record of 6,870 yards, set by Iola-Scandivania’s Bryce Huettner last year (Lutheran lost to Iola-Scandivania 43-14 in the Division 6 championship game Nov. 15).
It will likely take another deep playoff run by Lutheran for Tenner to be in position to break Huettner’s record. But if Tenner can duplicate what he did as a junior, he could leave Lutheran as the state’s all-time rushing leader.
“I think it’s a realistic goal for him to set,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “But I also know that it’s more important for him to win than anything else for him. I just feel, if it comes it comes. And if it doesn’t, as long as we’re winning, we’re all going to be happy.”
The history book
Over the last 40 years, the list of 1,000-yard rushers from Racine is extensive. But before the days when state playoffs extended seasons, 1,000-yard rushers were rare.
In fact, prior to 1974, there had never been a 1,000-yard rusher from Racine. The first was Ricky Jackson, who earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors as a senior at St. Catherine’s in ‘74.
In the Nov. 27, 1974 Journal Times, it was written that Jackson, “became the first player at a Racine school to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He rushed for 1,009, averaged 5.8 yards per carry, scored 11 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 178 yards. A 4.7 sprinter with breakaway moves, Jackson had five games of 100 or more yards rushing.”
Not only did Tenner more than double Jackson’s yardage in 1974 last season, he averaged 9.9 yards per carry and scored 25 touchdowns. He also had 10 games of 100 or more yards — two of which were for more than 300.
How times change.
Marquee matchup
The most compelling matchup of this first week of the county high school football season shapes up as Racine Lutheran’s nonconference game at Union Grove.
Lutheran returns most of its starters from last year’s Division 6 runner-up team. But Union Grove could take a big step with the help of new strength and conditioning coach Codey Clapper, who had dedicated the Broncos to an offseason weight-training program.
Among his prized pupils is offensive tackle Mickey Rewolinski, who has three Division I offers on the table after putting on 55 pounds from last season (205 to 260).
How much has Clapper meant to the program?
“It’s so much better having big guys this year,” senior center Connor Esch said. “We started lifting about five months ahead of time and coach Clapper has been working with us a bunch. We have a deep group to choose from for O-line and D-line and that makes it a whole lot easier to fill in spots.”
Plus, McClelland runs a pass-oriented offense behind junior quarterback Nash Wolf, who passes for 705 yards and five touchdowns in an injury-shortened season. And Lutheran is replacing three of its four starters in the secondary.
“It’s a challenge to see how well we taught them and how well they respond,” Smith said. “It’s going to take time for them to get confidence in their own ability. They (Union Grove) always has a good offense and they throw the ball well, so we’ll see what happens.”
Mark your calendar
You’re going to want to be at Horlick Field Sept. 28. That’s the day Racine Lutheran hosts St. Catherine’s in a matchup of teams that advanced all the way to Camp Randall Stadium last season. It will also be the last — at least for the foreseeable future.
Realignment will put those two long-time rivals into different conferences after this season. St. Catherine’s will remain in the Metro Classic Conference while Lutheran — and Catholic Central — will be moving to the smaller Midwest Classic Conference.
Since the two county programs began meeting annually in 2008, St. Catherine’s has won nine of the 11 matchups.
Ten years later
It was 10 years ago this season when defending Division 7 champion Catholic Central opened its season with a 7-0 loss to Wilmot, a Division 2 team, and lost standout running back Sam Wagner for the next five games with a broken hand.
The Hilltoppers went on to run the table and repeat as Division 7 champions. And Tom Aldrich went on to be named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin. To date, he’s the only coach from Racine County to receive that honor in football.
Ten years later, Catholic Central intend to forge through this season with just 23 players in the program. It’s going to be a challenge, but the players appear to be up for this formidable task.
“At the beginning of the season, we set our goal to get back to the playoffs,” senior lineman Chas Miles. “I think it’s really within sight.”
Added quarterback Brandon Pum: “Our big goal is the playoffs. With our talent and athleticism, I think we can make some sort of run. Anything can happen in the playoffs.”
