Focus on Football: Lutheran making nice offensive transition this season

Talk about shifting without grinding the gears.
One year after Tyler Tenner set a state career rushing record, the Racine Lutheran High School football team is dramatically changing its offensive mindset now that he’s graduated.
That was evident last Friday night, when junior quarterback Camdin Jansen set a program record by passing for 311 yards. The strong-armed Jansen also passed for five touchdowns in a 53-0 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Kenosha Christian Life.
His favorite target was Nolan Kraus, last year’s starting quarterback, who snagged 12 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s got a strong arm,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said of Jansen. “Part of it is learning how to read what defense they’re in and it’s going to take time for him to be an elite quarterback. But I think he’s got the chance to be that.”
Jansen put up those numbers at Catholic Central’s Topper Bowl and he will be returning there this Friday night. In what will be the Crusaders’ second and final game in Racine County this season — they are prohibited from playing within the city limits because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions — they will face old rival Catholic Central.
Catholic Central switched conferences along with Lutheran prior to this season from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic, which preserved a long rivalry.
Friday night will mark the 53rd meeting between two schools and Catholic Central leads the series 36-16. But Lutheran has been gaining ground, winning the last four games.
Friday will be another difficult challenge for the Hilltoppers, who fumbled nine times (they lost three of them) in a 34-6 season-opening loss to Kenosha St. Joseph. They were held to 134 yards.
“It’s tough to win a football game when you don’t take care of the ball,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “Outside of that, I thought our kids played them fairly well. In the fourth quarter, we ran out of gas, which happens when you’re playing defense more than offense.”
Aldrich knows that the new-look Crusaders will be a touch challenge, especially with the Jansen-Kraus connection. Kraus, incidentally, also set a program record with his receptions and yardage.
The previous records, according to Lutheran athletic director Jason Block were 11 receptions by John Wellna in 1974 and 190 yards by Kevin Christensen in 2000.
“They’ve got some nice athletes,” Aldrich said. “Scotty does a nice job of making those most of his talent. And you can see as they’re playing that they compete on every play, so it’s going to be a battle. But we’re hopefully going to be up to the challenge.”
Members of the Catholic Central secondary that will be tested by Jansen are Evan Krien, Daniel Von Rabenau, Riley Sullivan and Max Robson.
A belated start
Burlington, coming off a dominating performance against Delavan-Darien, will be off this week. The Demons were scheduled to play Wilmot, which cancelled its first two games after someone at the school tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Union Grove, which was scheduled to open its season last weekend against Wilmot, will start Friday with a game against Badger at Lake Geneva. It was last Oct. 4 when the Broncos stunned Badger, a traditional Southern Lakes Conference power, with a 33-27 overtime victory at Union Grove.
That helped the Broncos secure a playoff berth after starting the season 1-5.
“Not playing that opener was hard,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “It’s nobody’s fault. It is what it is. It’s just how we’re living now, how the world is.
“But we’re super-excited to be playing Lake Geneva. We were obviously down last week when we weren’t able to play, but we have regrouped and refocused. Any time you play Lake Geneva, you’re going up against a really disciplined team, a team that’s not going to make many mistakes.
“Our front line is going to have to step up because that’s generally where Lake Geneva beats you. Their offensive line gets after it and they’re physical.”
A key for the Broncos, McClelland said, is the leadership of senior safety Noah France.
“We’re looking for him to get us lined up correctly and making sure we’re in the right alignment and make the right adjustments,” McClelland said. “He’s a big one for us defensively.”
This week’s honors
TEAM OF THE WEEK: It appeared that Waterford was going to open its season with a stunning upset. The Wolverines trailed 28-21 at halftime to Elkhorn, which tied for last in the Southern Lakes Conference last season.
But Waterford, which had held Elkhorn to a combined 10 points during its previous five matchups, battled back and then caught a break when the Elks failed on pass attempt for a two-point conversion with 1:55 to play. Waterford held on for a 42-41 victory.
Casey North rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Logan Martinson completed 10 of 19 passes for a 153 yards and a touchdown.
OFFENSE: Camdin Jensen, who became Racine Lutheran’s starting quarterback as a sophomore late last season, has proven he’s more than up for the task. When the Crusaders opened their season last Friday with a 53-0 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Kenosha Christian Life, Jansen 17 of 24 passes for a school record 311 yards and five touchdowns.
It was the first 300-yard passing performance by a Lutheran quarterback in this history of its program. The previous record was held, according to Lutheran athletic director Jason Block, by Dylan Graf, who passed for 299 yards in 2008.
DEFENSE: A team effort allowed Burlington to hold Delavan-Darien to minus-34 rushing yards in 16 attempts in a season-opening 43-8 Southern Lakes Conference victory last Friday. But defensive lineman Cody Benzow may have been the biggest standout, according to Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen.
The 6-5, 215-pound Benzow contributed two solo tackles, three assisted tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!