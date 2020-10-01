Focus on Football: Lutheran making nice offensive transition this season

“But we’re super-excited to be playing Lake Geneva. We were obviously down last week when we weren’t able to play, but we have regrouped and refocused. Any time you play Lake Geneva, you’re going up against a really disciplined team, a team that’s not going to make many mistakes.

“Our front line is going to have to step up because that’s generally where Lake Geneva beats you. Their offensive line gets after it and they’re physical.”

A key for the Broncos, McClelland said, is the leadership of senior safety Noah France.

“We’re looking for him to get us lined up correctly and making sure we’re in the right alignment and make the right adjustments,” McClelland said. “He’s a big one for us defensively.”

This week’s honors

TEAM OF THE WEEK: It appeared that Waterford was going to open its season with a stunning upset. The Wolverines trailed 28-21 at halftime to Elkhorn, which tied for last in the Southern Lakes Conference last season.

But Waterford, which had held Elkhorn to a combined 10 points during its previous five matchups, battled back and then caught a break when the Elks failed on pass attempt for a two-point conversion with 1:55 to play. Waterford held on for a 42-41 victory.