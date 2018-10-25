The challenges are steep tonight as the four remaining high school football teams in Racine County move into the second round of the WIAA playoffs.
The questions that will be answered Friday night are:
- Can Horlick, which has revamped its offensive backfield, turn the tables on Oak Creek just four weeks after losing to the Knights 28-21?
- Can undefeated St. Catherine’s advance into the third round for the first time since 2014?
- Can Racine Lutheran do anything about a quarterback who has passed for 2,120 yards and 26 touchdowns, with just four interceptions?
- Can Waterford rid itself of the memories of a 60-0 playoff loss to Waukesha West and defeat this program for the first time?
Here is a closer look at those four games tonight:
Division 1
HORLICK AT OAK CREEK: Oak Creek rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat Horlick 28-21 Sept. 28 at Horlick Field. But the potential is there for the Rebels to avenge that loss and advance to the third round.
Leading rusher Jaydin McNeal, who was held out against Oak Creek with an injury, is back. Jager Clark, who only played on defense that night because he was returning from an injury, will also get some snaps on offense.
There’s more. Allieas Williams has emerged with 416 yards and seven touchdowns in his last five games. Darrion Folsom, who who rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in a 42-0 first-round victory over Shorewood/Messmer, also is a threat. There’s also Stephon Chapman, who has been limited by injuries, but has rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns.
The bottom line is Horlick should be a handful tonight.
“Looking at the game we played (against Oak Creek), yeah, we didn’t have all of our guys, but I think more notable is we probably played our worst game of the year,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “We had a lot of guys who were in places that were new to them at the time, so we had a lot of miscues on both sides of the ball.
“One of the encouraging things is, looking at the film, there’s a lot of things we can fix.”
First-year Oak Creek coach Joel Paar, a 1986 St. Catherine’s graduate, is expecting a stiff challenge.
“I kind of felt as soon as that game was over that we’d see them again,” Paar said. “I know they are a quality playoff team and I hope we can do well in the playoffs ourselves.”
One of Paar’s many concerns is the return of McNeal, who leads the county with an average of 13.7 yards per carry this season.
“He’s multiple,” Paar said. “He can run over you, he can run by you and he has some shake, too. He’s a very talented human being.”
A major concern for Horlick is Oak Creek quarterback Quinn Stulo, who has passed for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just one interception. Against Horlick, he passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Division 2
WAUKESHA WEST AT WATERFORD: Waukesha West is on Waterford’s radar for the the fifth time in seven years and the Wolverines are determined to reverse a frustrating trend.
During Adam Bakken’s eight years as Waterford’s coach, his program suffered playoff losses to West four times — 14-12 in 2012, 27-7 in ‘13, 20-14 in ‘14 and 60-0 in ‘15.
Waterford has been unstoppable since a season-opening 24-0 loss to Division 1 power Franklin, going 9-0 and outscoring its opponents 388-115.
The backfield of juniors Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller has been especially dominating. Keller leads the county in rushing (1,612 yards) and scoring (180 points). Miller is the county’s fifth-leading rusher (967 yards) and fourth-leading scorer.
But even though West is only 6-4, it plays in the powerful Classic Eight Conference. And West, also known as the Wolverines’s, feature explosive players on offense.
Quarterback Brooks Blount has passed for 1,730 yards, with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a dominant receiver in Trae Tetzlaff, who has caught 45 passes for 870 yards and six touchdowns.
The Wolverines also have an exceptional running back in Sam Mikulak, who has rushed for 1,401 yards and 19 touchdowns and is averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
“They’re really balanced on offense,” Bakken said. “About 50 percent of their yards are rushing and about 50 percent are passing. They’ve got really good skill guys, their offensive line is really well coached with the system that they run and the play-action stuff that they do.
“It’s a typical Waukesha West team as far as the plays that they’re running... It looks really similar to the last few times we saw them in the playoffs. And, defensively, they’re very aggressive.”
Division 4
SHEBOYGAN FALLS AT ST. CATHERINE’S: Since St. Catherine’s advanced to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 5 semifinals in 2014, there’s been a great deal of second-round frustration for this team.
Since then, the Angels’ second-round losses were 27-6 to Marshall in 2015, 43-40 to Cedar Grove-Belgium in ‘16 and Lake Mills 30-13 last year.
With the most seniors that’s been on this team since 2007, when the Angels also advanced to the state semifinals, the obvious goal is to reverse that trend and make another run.
Leading the way, is senior quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, who has passed and rushed for 1,989 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. He has been intercepted just once in 82 pass attempts.
Sheboygan Falls does not have an impact player of that stature, but St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller is impressed by that he’s seen with the Falcons’ defense.
“They definitely have a stingy defense,” Miller said. “The have a couple of D-linemen who will be a challenge for us and they have a couple linebackers who really flow to the ball.
“They’re playing very good defense. They don’t give up a lot of points.”
To be exact, Sheboygan Falls has given up just 129 (compared with 104 for St. Catherine’s).
The big difference between the two teams is on offense. Sheboygan Falls averages 16.4 points and 210.2 yards per game. St. Catherine’s averages 48.2 points and 404.0 yards per game.
Division 6
RACINE LUTHERAN AT MINERAL POINT: After narrowly avoiding a first-round exit (a 20-19 victory over Pecatonica-Argyle), the Crusaders should be more focused than ever.
The Crusaders face a major challenge against Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point quarterback’s 6-foot-4 junior quarterback. Lindsey has completed 129 of 210 passes for 2,120 yards, with 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also leads the Pointers in rushing with 593 yards and nine touchdowns on 102 carries.
“He’s a very good athlete,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us. If we can get to him, put pressure on him and make him throw the ball poorly in situations or if we can cover in man to man, that’s what we have to do.”
Among the players who will be asked to put pressure on Lindsey is senior defensive end Elijah Solis, who has nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss this season.
“He’s hard to block one on one,” Smith said. “They’re going to have to pull their back to block him. He uses his hands well to keep the offensive tackle off of him.”
Those who will be responsible for coverage are cornerbacks Josh Hess and James Wilson.
As always, Lutheran’s offense will be led by Tyler Tenner, who is the county’s second-leading rusher. Tenner has 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns on 119 carries.
