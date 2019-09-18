A common observation among today’s high school coaches is that athletes no longer want to work for anything meaningful. If they don’t get what they want from the start, these coaches say, they simply quit.
Allieas Williams might have been just another one of those quitters. Instead, he is one of the most important members of a rebuilding Horlick High School football team that is coming off a confidence-building 21-20 overtime victory over Oak Creek.
The Rebels will try to continue their playoff push in a city showdown against Case Friday at Horlick Field.
Through five games last season, Williams was a little-used junior running back who had rushed for just 18 yards on six carries. An injury to Jager Clark gave him his chance to start against Case last Sept. 21 and he responded with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Williams went on to finish with 534 yards and seven TDs.
He’s maintained that success this season with 302 yards and five touchdowns as Horlick’s fullback while doubling at safety. And in the Rebels’ upset victory over Oak Creek, Williams scored all three of their touchdowns and the game-deciding two-point conversion run.
“The thing I like the most about Allieas is he loves football,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “On Friday nights, you can just feel that it means so much to him. He doesn’t take any snap for granted. He’s out there playing his tail off and he’s playing on both sides of the ball.”
What is the source of that inspiration? Williams’ father, who is also named Allieas.
“My father played at UG (Union Grove) and he actually quit his senior year of football,” the younger Williams said. “He’s always enforced on me to don’t quit anything in life. He said, ‘If you feel something’s not going your way, just shut up, keep on playing and give everything you’ve got.’
“My dad is someone I look up to a lot. He taught me everything I know. That’s pretty much the reason why I wear his number (31).”
The elder Williams has mentored his son in life as well as sports.
“I remember in elementary school, I had trouble spelling words,” the younger Williams said. “Every morning when I got up, he had paper full of words that I had to spell out to him.
“Say it was ‘spaghetti.’ I had to spell it to him. It was just any word I didn’t know how to spell.”
Williams’ commitment to stay the course has already enabled him to be the hero in what might prove to be the victory that salvaged the Rebels’ season. And knows what his father taught him will serve him well down the road.
“I knew that if I would have quit, I would have quit everything in life,” Williams said.
Lock-down corners
Don’t expect to see a lot of passing yardage Friday when Horlick tries for its eighth straight victory against Case. Horlick’s Wing-T offense is designed to stress the running game. And Case cornerback Jay Jay Rankins-James, the WIAA Division 1 long jump champion last June, had two interceptions last week in a 27-14 loss to Kenosha Tremper.
And then there’s Horlick cornerback Patrick Wade, who has not allowed a touchdown pass this season after giving up four as a junior last season.
One of Wade’s mentors was Derrick Seay, a cornerback who earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors for Horlick as a senior in 2017. What Seay taught has connected with Wade.
“The biggest thing he taught me, I would say, is patience and the next-play mentality,” Wade said. “You’re not going to make every play. You might get beat sometimes. But you’re going to make a play on the next play.”
Top of the heap
Local history may have been made this week with two Racine County teams ranked No. 1 in their divisions of the Associated Press state poll.
Racine Lutheran is again atop the small division poll, where it has been No. 1 this entire season. And St. Catherine’s, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions, moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the medium division poll after Waukesha Catholic Memorial was edged 13-11 by Kettle Moraine last Friday.
St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran are scheduled to play for the final time Sept. 28 at Horlick Field. With the Metro Classic Conference being realigned after this season, a county rivalry that started in 2008 is coming to an end.
The Angels and Crusaders will both be favored to win this weekend. If they do, two county teams will be undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state in their final scheduled matchup.
What’s more, a third undefeated county team, Waterford, entered the top 10 of the large schools division for the first time this season. The Wolverines are ranked No. 10.
What does this say about the state of high school football in the county?
“I just think football is on the rise,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “I think more kids are coming back out for football and all the schools are getting better. The kids are working at it in the offseason more and taking it more serious.
“All the coaches are involved with youth programs and it helps to build better programs.”
A three-sport ace
Three days a week, Zach Wallace grabs an egg sandwich from his mother, Karen, and gets over to Burlington by 6 a.m., when he is admitted to the school’s weight room by Gordon Nikolic, a psychology teacher at the school. After 50 minutes of working out, Wallace eats his sandwich during English class and hunkers down for another long day.
This commitment is paying off because Wallace is one of the hottest running backs in the county. In the last two games, he has rushed for 506 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 carries — an average of 12.9 yards per attempt.
Prior to this season, the county’s rushing champion was expected to be either Racine Lutheran’s Tyler Tenner or Waterford’s Tanner Keller, based on their performances last year. But after Wallace increased his season rushing total to 720 yards, he trails Tenner (808 yards) by just 88 yards.
“The O-line has been doing good up front,” Wallace said of tackles Dawson Weis and Charlie Terry, guards Zeke Tiedt and Connor O’Reilly and center Luke Walesa. “And I’ve been pushing myself every morning.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior is working on his ninth athletic letter at Burlington. He also participates in wrestling and track and went to state in both sports as a sophomore.
But Wallace has been raised to be an athlete. His father, Mike, a 1986 Burlington graduate, was a standout safety for the Demons. And his only sibling, Megan, is one of the top Division III heptahletes in the nation as a junior at UW-Eau Claire.
“In the summer after dinner, we usually went to the track and worked on our starts and our quickness,” Wallace said of working with his sister. “She’s always been one who has dominated, especially in college because she’s a three-time All-American already.”
Wallace is going to need to be at his best for the undefeated Demons Friday because they were facing perhaps their biggest challenge of the season so far. They are traveling to Lake Geneva for a showdown against Badger, a team they defeated 27-20 last Sept. 7.
This week’s honors
TEAM: Racine Lutheran had its hands full against an exceptional Greendale Martin Luther team. But after Nolan Kraus knocked away a two-point conversion pass in the final seconds, the Crusaders escaped with a 28-27 victory. Kraus had five solo tackles, an assist and three passes defenses. Gavin Zawicki helped limit Sylvere Campbell to an average of 9.7 yards per catch — more than six less than his season average. And offensive right tackle Sully Stanke helped Tyler Tenner rush for 164 yards and two touchdowns. “He’s getting to be a mauler and, as a coach, you love to see a kid stay on his man and drive him off the ball,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said of Stanke.
OFFENSE: Horlick badly needed a lift after getting shut out 14-0 by Kenosha Bradford Sept. 6. Williams did just that Friday in a 21-20 victory over Oak Creek, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns and catching three passes for 60 yards and another score. He topped off his big night by running for a two-point conversion.
DEFENSE: Park held its own in the first half against powerful Franklin, trailing 14-0 at halftime before losing 35-18. Defensive end Raishein Thomas was one of the biggest reasons why with 10 tackles, two of which were for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Jack Shenkenberg was a force in Burlington’s 42-20 victory over Union Grove. The senior had two kickoff returns for 78 yards and a TD. He also had four solo tackles in kick coverage. “He has been very good for us on kickoffs this year,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said.
