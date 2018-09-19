Brian Fletcher isn't trying to send a message warning his Horlick High School football players not to be overconfident.
He means exactly what he says when he claims the Rebels are going to have their hands full against Case Friday night.
"I know that they've always played us tough and they've always given us fits," Fletcher said. "They've played the tougher half of our conference already, so you can't look at their record and think, 'This is a 1-4 team and we're 4-1.' We've played the weaker half of our schedule and they've played the tougher half of their schedule.
"I think we're two evenly-matched teams."
Fletcher has a point. After Case lost to undefeated Franklin 29-6 Sept. 7, Franklin coach Louis Brown was so impressed that he was telling the Eagles during the postgame handshakes to make the playoffs.
And then Case's offense made a statement on offense last week in a 41-30 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail. Sophomore quarterback Ben Brawner had a breakthrough game by passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptioons.
"He's a really good quarterback and he's getting better every week," Case coach Bryan Shredl said. "He throws a great deep ball and we're really utilizing that. His instincts for the game are second to none. He gets it."
There's something else that could be working in Case's favor: The Eagles must win their final four games to qualify for the playoffs.
And if they can upset Horlick, their remaining games are against Kenosha Tremper (2-3, 0-3 SEC), Park (1-4, 0-3 SEC) and Kenosha Bradford (2-2, 1-2 SEC).
"We're not looking past Horlick," Shredl said. "We have to win this game to even think about the other three."
Meanwhile, a Case defense led by linebackers Chris Fish and Tay Willis will have its hands full against a Horlick Wing T offense that has averaged 356.4 rushing yards a game this season.
"It's just a great system," Shredl said. "They have an offensive system in place where they just keep plugging different guys in. They've been running it forever and we just have to be aggressive and play sound."
St. Catherine's vs. Racine Lutheran
No other Racine County teams controls their destiny as much as St. Catherine's and Waterford. Both programs will clinch a playoff berth with a victory this weekend.
St. Catherine's hosts Racine Lutheran, which is the last team to defeat the Angels in the regular season. That happened Sept. 10, 2016, when Lutheran won 46-39 in double overtime.
Since then, St. Catherine's has won 19 straight regular-season games. The Angels will have two factors working for them as they try to extend their streak to 20 straight.
First, Dan Miller said St. Catherine's standout quarterback Da'Shaun Brown will play against Lutheran. Brown was held out of last week's 44-7 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican for a reason Miller declined to reveal.
And, second, Lutheran coach Scott Smith said running back Tyler Tenner probably won't play because of a hamstring issue. Tenner was the leading rusher in the county as a sophomore last season with 1,831 yards — 447 more than the next highest total.
Carrying the rushing load in Tenner's absence will be junior Jaylen Houston, who responded with 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Lutheran's most recent game — a 40-8 loss to Greendale Martin Luther Sept. 7.
"We have other guys who will step up," Smith said. "It's up to our offensive line to step up and make sure that whoever's back there, they block for them."
St. Catherine's will pose several challenges, especially with Brown back behind center. Isaiah Dodd had rushed for 619 yards, followed by Brown (484) and Demarion Cobb (312).
And they run behind an experienced offensive line comprised of tackles Guy Van Dis (6-3, 265), and C.J. Simmons (6-2, 220), center Michael DeGuire (6-1, 310) and guards Tim Carthron (6-2, 290) and Gavin Moriarity (6-0, 270).
While Lutheran might be missing Tenner, it still has a great deal back from a team that advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs last season. Miller realizes his team in for a strong challenge.
"They've got a great running game going and, definitely, a capable quarterback (Colton Kraus)," Miller said. "So they're not one dimensional, although their pride is running that football. And they do a darn good job of it.
"So we're going to have to make sure we cover both bases because when you run the ball as effectively as they do, that opens up to the play action."
Keller separating himself
A great deal can happen by the end of the season, but three players who are establishing themselves as All-Racine County Player of the Year candidates include Waterford running back Tanner Keller, Burlington receiver Nick Webley and St. Catherine's quarterback Da'Shaun Brown.
Brown leads the county's only remaining unbeaten team. Webley is one of the most dynamic receivers who has played in the county in several years. And then there's Keller, who has consistently been a force for the Wolverines.
With 748 yards, he leads the county in rushing by 129 yards and the Southern Lakes Conference by 281. The junior averages 7.7 yards per carry and produced 196 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolverines' crucial 47-14 victory over Burlington last Friday.
"He's a complete back," Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. "He has speed, he has toughness because he runs through guys, he's been blocking better and he's catching the ball, so he does everything well. He's a total package."
Keeping the faith
Catholic Central, a one-time perennial power, is making a comeback under the steady hand of longtime coach Tom Aldrich. After going 1-17 over the 2016 and '17 seasons and forfeiting its last three games last season, the Hilltoppers are 3-2 and in the playoff picture with four regular-season games remaining.
It'll be a rough stretch. starting with undefeated Greendale Martin Luther Friday night at the Topper Bowl. Following that is Whitefish Bay Dominican (3-2, 1-2 MCC), Kenosha St. Joseph (2-3, 1-3 MCC) and Racine Lutheran (4-1, 3-1 MCC).
If the Hilltoppers can split those final four games, they'll qualify for the playoffs. And with players the likes of running back Cade Dirksmeyer, who has rushed for 376 yards, they just might.
Did Aldrich see this coming? Consider this comment from him in early August, shortly after the Hilltoppers reported for summer practice.
"If they hang in there and keep improving every day, every week, and don't lose faith, I think we have a great chance of making the playoffs," he said. "We've got some awfully good teams in our conference, but do you know what? I'm not afraid to say if we get the right break here and there, we can make a run at it."
A powerful slogan
None of the nine county teams have individual names of players on the backs of jerseys, but St. Catherine's comes the closest. St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller had his slogan, "Angel Strong" placed among the numbers on the backs of the Angels' new uniforms this season.
It's message is teamwork over individual success and it's caught on with the players as they've outscored their first five opponents 256-21.
"We are a band of brothers," senior lineman Gavin Moriarity said. "With 'Angel Strong,' we are one. One is all and all is one.
"It really bonded us because we all believe in, 'Angel Strong,' "
This week's honors
Team: Waterford was tied with Burlington 14-14 at halftime last Friday night in a battle of unbeaten teams in the Southern Lakes Conference. And then the Wolverines responded with 28 unanswered points to win 42-14. Tanner Keller rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns, Joe Schauer completed seven of 11 passes for 102 yards and a TD and the Wolverines did not allow Nick Webley to catch a scoring pass for the first time this season.
Offense: Union Grove has put itself back in the playoff hunt with two straight victories. It was Owen Erickson who was among those stepping up the most in last Friday's 35-2 victory over Delavan-Darien.
The senior receiver caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 15 yards and a TD on two carries.
Defense: St. Catherine's senior nose tackle Adrian Garcia is considered by his coach, Dan Miller, as among the best at his position in the state. He played like it in a 44-7 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican last Friday with six solo tackles, four assists, five tackles for loss and a sack. "Adrian played in the Dominican backfield all night," Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.