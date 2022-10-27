Focus On Football: Four Racine County teams gear up for second round

It appears that the St. Catherine's High School football team intends to stick around for awhile in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Since a 27-20 loss to Greendale Martin Luther Oct. 7, the Angels have recovered to outscore their their next two opponents 98-13. The most recent was a 58-6 victory over St. Francis in a first-round playoff game last Friday.

Everything seems to be clicking for the 9-1 Angels.

Senior running back DJ Miller, the son of St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, has rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns in three games since returning from a broken collarbone. He has 690 yards in just five games this season.

Quarterback John Perugini has continued to put up big numbers during the last two years, passing for 2,845 yards and 43 touchdowns in that time.

And senior receiver Davion Thomas is having another exceptional season with 46 catches for 725 yards and 16 touchdowns.

But will St. Catherine's have enough to defeat Campbellsport in a second-round game Saturday night at Horlick Field? Even though the Cougars' 7-3 record can't match St. Catherine's success, they will almost certainly be a formidable challenge.

While Campbellsport lost 42-13 to perennial state power Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs Sept. 30, its only other two losses were by a total of eight points. For the season, the Cougars have scored 378 points while allowing 224.

"They're extremely physical upfront, they run an excellent Wing-T offense and, defensively, they make plays when they have to," Dan Miller said. "So we're going to have our hands full. The three running backs that they have are very tough runners, they have speed and their 6-5, 200-pound quarterback can do some damage, too."

The Cougars are led by junior running back Benjamin Timm, who has rushed for 1,835 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averages 8.3 yards per carry.

"He's just an extremely tough runner, he always keeps his legs going, has great low pad level and runs with a lot of second and third effort," Miller said. "He's going to be very difficult to bring down."

Campbellsport's quarterback is Mitchell McCarty, who has passed for 788 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 2 Kewaskum (9-1) and No. 3 Two Rivers (10-0). If top-seeded St. Catherine's wins Friday, it would host that game at Horlick Field.

Division 2

No. 4 Park at No. 1 Brookfield Central

The Panthers are guaranteed their first winning record since 2008 and are coming off their first playoff victory since that same season. Next comes a road game against Brookfield Central, a member of the powerful Big Eight Conference which eliminated Union Grove last Friday.

Park will have to slow a potent offense led by multi-dimensional quarterback Drew Edmond. The senior leads the Lancers in rushing with 1,014 yards and 13 touchdowns and also has passed for 312 yards and two TDs.

"They're a real well-coached team, they're pretty big upfront, they're triple option and their quarterback is their leading rusher," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "It's going to be a great challenge."

What impresses Matsen the most about Edmond?

"He just makes good reads," he said. "And when he pulls the ball, he's a dynamic runner. They're a triple-option run team, so that's going to be our focus. We want to eliminate the quarterback from being the focal point."

Brookfield Central's primary concern will be Park's senior duo of quarterback Tere Carothers and running back Daeyzjaun Williams (949 yards, 14 touchdowns) and quarterback Tre Carothers (774 yards, 6 TDs).

They will be following a strong offensive line of tackles ZaMarion Carr and Logan Sheppard, center Gavin Leo and guards Le'Angelo Tabor-Bryant and Marcelo Sanchez.

"The offensive line is going to be key in this game," Matsen said. "We look a lot like Brookfield — we're about 90% run and 10% pass — so it should be a good one."

The winner of this game will meet the winner of No. 2 Westosha Central (8-2) and No. 6 Burlington (5-5).

No. 6 Burlington at No. 2 Westosha Central

This could be the most intriguing matchup of any game involving a Racine County team Friday night. While Westosha Central defeated Burlington Sept. 9 in Paddock Lake, the score was close (35-30) and the Demons were down to their third quarterback because of injuries.

Burlington has earned a rematch after a hard-fought 27-14 first-round victory over Waterford at Waterford. Junior quarterback Jack Sulik, who passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns against Waterford, has been back healthy. And that could give Friday's game a whole new dynamic.

"He did a lot of good things on Friday and we him needed to," said Burlington coach Eric Sulik, who is Jack's father. "A big part of our offense is our passing game and his ability to get the ball out to our receivers.

"I think he's still battling a little bit with an ankle injury, but I also think he is doing the job and being accurate with the football and getting our playmakers involved. He'll need to certainly duplicate that effort and then some this Friday."

Drew Weis has been the Demons' dominant running back, rushing for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns. No other Burlington player has rushed for more than 101.

Westosha Central, which has had a breakthrough season after going 4-5 last season, has an effective dual threat in junior quarterback Brock Koeppel. He has completed 133 of 209 passes for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns (with only four interceptions) and also leads the Falcons in rushing (569 yards, 9 TDs).

"I think it's developing into a rival game," Eric Sulik said. "They are an emerging program and want to become a top team in our conference, as they certainly proved this year. It'll be an interesting game.

"We didn't know the extent of Jack's ankle injury (in the first game against Westosha Central). What we thought was 75% was probably closer to 25%. We turned it over to our sophomore quarterback (Mitchell Crabtree), who I thought did pretty well and then he got injured.

"And then Tommy (Teberg) played extremely well, given the fact that we didn't game plan for Tommy playing (at quarterback).

Teberg has has an outstanding junior season at receiver, catching 58 passes for 886 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The winner of this game will play the winner of Park and Brookfield Central.

Division 5

No. 6 Brookfield Academy at No. 2 Racine Lutheran

Give Lutheran credit. Ever since senior quarterback and team leader Eric Ibarra was lost to a season-ending broken collarbone Sept. 23, this team has held its own. The Crusaders have gone 3-1 since losing Ibarra and finished second to Kenosha St. Joseph in the Midwest Classic Conference.

Now comes a rematch with Brookfield Academy. While the Crusaders defeated the Blue Knights 35-0 Sept. 9, quarterback Alex Dieck was lost early in the game.

Dieck has since returned and Lutheran coach Scott Smith believes that could make a big difference, especially since Dieck doubles at linebacker.

"We're going to have to account for him," Smith said. "When I watched them on film, he flew around the field. He's a good ballplayer."

Dieck has completed 95 of 161 passes for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"The quarterback runs that offense well and the fullback runs hard," Smith said. "They've got a couple of good linemen who really fire off the ball. And they also have two good receivers."

Colton Green leads the Blue Knights in receiving with 55 catches for 622 yards and six touchdowns. Maliq Crawford has 27 receptions for 505 yards and five TDs.

How has Lutheran kept afloat without Ibarra? Start with senior running back Eric Rossa, who has rushed for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averages 7.7 yards per carry.

"He's matured and become a better football player throughout the year," Smith said. "He's learned how to run and has better vision, run the ball hard and lower his shoulder when he's taking hits."

The winner of this game plays either No. 1 Mayville (10-0) or No. 4 Oostburg (7-2).