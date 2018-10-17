When the WIAA football playoffs start Friday night, the situation will be almost identical to last year from a Racine County perspective.
The same five teams as last season — Horlick, St. Catherine’s, Burlington, Waterford and Racine Lutheran — have qualified. Also like last year, all but Burlington will be hosting games, although St. Catherine’s and Lutheran will each be playing in Kenosha.
And in one other comparison to last year, it appears that Burlington has drawn the toughest assignment.
The Demons opened with Southern Lakes Conference archrival Waterford last season and lost 28-27 in overtime. This year, Burlington must travel to Brookfield East, which plays in the powerful Greater Metro Conference.
Horlick, St. Catherine’s and Lutheran made it to the second round of their respective divisions last season. Racine Lutheran was the last team standing in the county, losing to eventual Division 6 champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 28-0 in the third round.
Other than St. Catherine’s, the hottest county team is Waterford, which has won eight straight. Since Adam Bakken took over the program in 2011, the Wolverines have gone 68-20. This is the second year they have won the outright Southern Lakes Conference championship under Bakken.
“We’re still run heavy,” Bakken said. “The difference this year is we’ve been very efficient when we’ve passed the ball. So it’s been more difficult for teams to just load the box against us because we’ve shown the ability to be able to throw the ball when we need to.
“We’re putting up a lot of points and we haven’t had a real close game in quite awhile. And, defensively, with every game we play, we’re getting more experience.”
Here is a look at the five games involving county teams Friday night:
Division 1
SHOREWOOD/MESSMER AT HORLICK: Horlick should be considered the favorite in this game, especially with the return to health of several key players.
Running back Jaydin McNeal, who missed several games with a leg injury, was an especially welcome return, rushing for 179 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries in a 41-21 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail. McNeal has rushed for 833 and 11 touchdowns and is averaging 15.1 yards per carry.
That doesn’t bode well for Shorewood/Messmer, which allowed opponents an average of 6.3 rushing yards per attempt this season. Also capable of game-changing performances in the Rebels’ Wing T offense are Stephon Chapman (447 yards, five touchdowns), Jager Clark (358 yards, three touchdowns), Allieas Williams (331 yards, five touchdowns) and Darrion Folsom (266 yards, three touchdowns).
In comparison, Horlick appears to have much less to concern itself with as far as Shorewood/Messmer’s impact players.
The focus of its offense is running back Zoe McDowell, who has rushed for 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns in 214 carries. Quarterback Aaron Eimers is a dual threat, having passed for 668 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 462 yards and five TDs.
Horlick has excelled against the run, allowing opponents just 630 yards in 250 attempts. That’s an average of 2.5 yards per rushing attempt.
Division 2
MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN AT WATERFORD: Waterford has gone 8-0 and outscored its opponents 338-103 since a 24-0 season-opening loss to Division 1 power Franklin.
Everything is working for the Wolverines these days. Junior Tanner Keller, the reigning Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, leads the county is rushing yards (1,365 yards) and points (156). And his backfield mate, fellow junior Dominic Miller, has 862 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Miller is coming off one of his finest performances, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries in a 38-0 victory over Delavan-Darien. He also caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re very similar running backs,” Bakken said, also referring to Keller. “Dominic actually averages about a yard more a carry than Tanner does.
“It makes it real difficult for a defense to focus on one guy.”
The obvious focus for any opponent is that rushing attack. But quarterback Joe Schauer is a two-year starter who has proven to be capable of moving the chains with his right arm. In 88 passing attempts this season, Schauer has yet to be intercepted.
Ronald Reagan is a member of the Milwaukee City Conference, which is not known for playing a high level of football. And it will have its problems stopping Waterford’s offense.
A Waterford offensive line comprised of tackles Jacob Francisco and Boyd Biggs, guards Alex Ochs and Trevor Pye, and center Adam Goessl, is considered by coach Adam Bakken as among the finest he’s coached. Reagan, which has allowed an average of 5.3 yards per rushing attempt, will have its hands full with that rushing offense.
Ronald Reagan’s offense is built around Max Gulland (649 yards, 12 touchdowns), and Carter Grant (510, four TDs).
BURLINGTON AT BROOKFIELD EAST: How talented is Brookfield East? On Aug. 24, it went on the road to play Milwaukee Marquette, which finished this season 9-0 and ranked ranked sixth among large schools in the final AP state poll of the season. And East lost by just a 17-13 score.
East builds its offense around running backs Donavan Hunt (1,003, 10 TDs) and Sam McGath (663, nine TDs).
A particular concern for Burlington should be how its pass-oriented offense stacks up against the Spartans’ pass defense. East has allowed just 717 yards and five touchdowns through the air while intercepting eight passes.
That means a stiff test for Burlington quarterback Dalton Damon, who has passed for 1,631 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Emerging as the go-to receiver after All-State prospect Nick Webley was lost for the season with a leg injury Sept. 21, is Lucas Zasada. The senior has 29 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.
East will also have to be concerned with a Burlington running attack that came alive in a 47-21 victory over Elkhorn last Friday. The Demons rushed for 346 yards, which is, by far, their best performance of the season.
Division 4
MILWAUKEE OBAMA SCTE AT ST. CATHERINE’S: St. Catherine’s will be the prohibitive favorite over Obama SCTE, which ended its regular season with a 40-12 loss to Milwaukee Marshall.
The Angels have outscored their opponents 426-98 this season. They average 410.3 yards per game while allowing an average of 156.5. And they have a roster of game-breakers.
Senior quarterback Da’Shaun Brown has passed for 883 yards, with 19 touchdowns and interception. He has rushed for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Other impact players include Isaiah Dodd (920 yards, 11 touchdowns), Demarion Cobb (524 yards, five TDs), DJ Carter (350 yards, six TDs, Rashid Poole (17 receptions, 289 yards, five TDs) and Aleks Haeuser (15 receptions, 396 yards, six TDs).
This could be the Angels’ year to win that elusive state championship. And it starts Friday night against Obama SCTE.
Division 6
PECATONICA/ARGYLE AT RACINE LUTHERAN: Except for much of the Crusaders’ offensive line, which coach Scott Smith has rebuilt, many of the players who took this team to the third round of the playoffs are back.
It starts with junior running back Tyler Tenner, who has rushed for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns. In his three most recent games, Tenner has averaged 200.1 yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns.
Other players who have been strong factors for the Crusaders include Jaylen Houston (335 yards, four TDs), Josh Hess (266 rushing yards, 135 receiving yards) and quarterback Colton Kraus (505 passing yards, seven TDs).
Pecatonica/Argyle also has a quarterback named Colton and he’s the focus of the Vikings’ offense. Colton Schraepfer has completed 68 of 112 passes for 1,094 yards, with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is also the Vikings’ leading rusher with 934 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.