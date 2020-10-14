Focus on Football: Burlington's Kornely, Union Grove's Williams find success after late starts

But with the football season delayed this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kornely decided to play for the first time since he was at Karcher Middle School. And he’s glad that he did.

“It’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” Kornely said. “I almost didn’t come out and, looking back, I’m just extremely glad that I did.

“I just decided that I’ve got the rest of my life to work. I might as well play one more year.”

Kornely has made an immediate contribution, catching two passes for 30 yards and seeing plenty of time on defense as a linebacker.

“Dane’s been a great addition this year,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “We’ve been working on trying to get him out for a couple of years now and he decided to come join us. He hardly leaves the field.

“He plays a receiver position and outside linebacker and has just been a great addition for us on both sides of the ball.”

There was no easing back in for Kornely. The first time he touched a ball this season — against Delavan-Darien Sept. 25 —he caught a hitch pass from quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin and turned it into a 28-yard gain.