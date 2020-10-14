Focus on Football: Burlington's Kornely, Union Grove's Williams find success after late starts

Dane Kornely wanted to keep his summer job.
Nick Williams prioritized hockey and baseball.
Playing football was barely on the radar for either of them. But then they changed their minds before it was too late and each has found success.
Williams, who first pursued high school football as a junior in 2019, started off slowly that season. But he has made big strides as a senior and has rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in just two games. He has already gained 115 more yards through two games than he had in eight last season.
Kornely, an established basketball player at Burlington, waited even longer. He didn’t start high school football until his senior season this fall, but he’s already made a big impact at wide receiver and linebacker.
Not coincidentally, both teams are 2-0. And a great Southern Lakes Conference matchup should be in store when the two teams meet Oct. 30 in Union Grove.
“It doesn’t matter when you start,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said said of Williams and Kornely. “If you start to play, you can find out that you’re really good. Always be open to different things.”
In Williams’ case, he was already having a fulfilling athletic career. He was the starting second baseman as a sophomore on the Union Grove baseball team’s WIAA Division Division 2 baseball team in 2019 and already has a junior college scholarship offer.
Williams has also excelled in hockey, playing most recently for the Chicago Mission of the High Performance Hockey League. He can remember strapping on skates as early as the age of 2.
So what swayed him back to football after he gave it up in the seventh grade to focus on those two sports? Hockey got to be too much of a time commitment and he never lost his passion for football.
“I’ve always loved football, but playing three sports in high school is tough in high school and I had to make that tough decision going into high school,” Williams said. “But being able to come back and play football is really, really great.”
Williams only rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries last season. But he writes that off as a learning experience.
“It was more tough just learning the playbook and going over schemes and things like that,” he said. “There’s a definite difference between being a fan and being a player. I was kind of hopping back into the mindset of being a player. Things like tackling, reading blocks, making cuts in a split second are the small things I had to get used to.”
It’s been a different story this season. Williams, who also sees time at linebacker, is Union Grove’s leading rusher by 280 yards after two games and he also has caught three passes for 50 yards.
He is coming off a dominating performance in a 34-6 victory over Elkhorn last Friday. Williams rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries — he averaged 9.7 yards per rush — and caught two passes for 34 yards.
Garrett Foldy, who led Union Grove in rushing as a sophomore with 738 yards, has just 53 on 15 carries through two games. But there’s a reason for that. As Union Grove’s fullback, Foldy has been opening holes for Williams. He also doubles as inside linebacker.
“Garrett has been doing an amazing job,” McClelland said.
And so has Williams.
“Nick is a great, great teammate and he’s a great player,” McClelland said. “He always wants to do more and that’s what you look for in those exceptional athletes, those athletes who want to play past high school.
“If you challenge him, he’s going to accept that challenge and blow you out of the water with it. That’s just his competitive nature.”
In Kornely’s case, he was promoted to Burlington’s varsity basketball team as a sophomore and became the Demons’ sixth man. As a starter last season, he averaged 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds for the 15-9 Demons.
Why no football until this year? Because Kornely worked a summer job for B&M Fencing in Kansasville and reporting in early August for practice would have cut into his earnings. He also confesses to not having the love for football that he once did.
But with the football season delayed this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kornely decided to play for the first time since he was at Karcher Middle School. And he’s glad that he did.
“It’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” Kornely said. “I almost didn’t come out and, looking back, I’m just extremely glad that I did.
“I just decided that I’ve got the rest of my life to work. I might as well play one more year.”
Kornely has made an immediate contribution, catching two passes for 30 yards and seeing plenty of time on defense as a linebacker.
“Dane’s been a great addition this year,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “We’ve been working on trying to get him out for a couple of years now and he decided to come join us. He hardly leaves the field.
“He plays a receiver position and outside linebacker and has just been a great addition for us on both sides of the ball.”
There was no easing back in for Kornely. The first time he touched a ball this season — against Delavan-Darien Sept. 25 —he caught a hitch pass from quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin and turned it into a 28-yard gain.
And when Burlington defeated Waterford during the regular season for the first time since 2014 last Friday, he forced a punt after shutting down a running back on third down.
Kornely said he thanks his parents, Todd and Val, for convincing him to play more than anyone else.
“I was talking a lot with my parents and my family,” he said. “They were telling me, ‘You’ve got the rest of your life to work. It’s your senior year. You’re never going to have this chance again.’ “
Change in the routine
It’s been rare when Union Grove plays at any time other than on Friday night. But that changes this week, when the Broncos travel to Paddock Lake Saturday for a noon Southern Lakes Conference game against Westosha Central.
Union Grove coach Craig McCelland, the Broncos’ quarterback from 2004-06, says he can’t recall the program playing a regular-season game on a Saturday.
But Westosha Central’s game against Wilmot was delayed until Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To give Westosha Central an extra day this week, it’s game against Union Grove was delayed until Saturday.
If Union Grove wins, it will start out 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
“We get an extra day,” McClelland said. “It’s Wednesday, but we’re treating it as a Tuesday. Some guys who have dings will have an extra day to rest.”
This week’s honors
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Burlington, which has been dominated by Waterford during much of the last decade, couldn’t have been much more impressive than last Friday. Playing on Waterford’s home field, the Demons rolled to a 35-9 victory over the Wolverines.
Peyton O’Laughlin passed for 84 yards and two touchdowns, but it was the Demons’ defense that ruled this night. That unit held Waterford to 94 rushing yards and to 2 for 12 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts. Also, linebacker Brendan Welka and lineman Danny Kniep returned interceptions for touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Union Grove senior running back Nick Williams rushed for a career-high 222 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and caught two passes for 34 yards in a 34-6 victory over Elkhorn.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Racine Lutheran senior Nolan Kraus may be more known as a running back and quarterback, but he sure has been a force as safety. He had five tackles and two passes defensed in a 35-6 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph last Friday.
One week earlier against Catholic Central, Kraus has nine nine tackles, five sacks, one tackle for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: It didn’t take long for Burlington to solve the issue of who replaces the graduated Cora Anderson, one of the most productive extra-point kickers in state history.
Freshman Benjamin Graham, who doubles in soccer as Anderson did, has converted 10 of 11 attempts so far this season. He converted all five in a 35-9 victory over Waterford last Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!