Focus on Football: Undefeated Burlington and Union Grove set for marquee matchup

It’s a matchup that makes one happy that there has been some semblance of a high school football season this fall.
When Burlington travels to Union Grove on Friday night for a Southern Lakes Conference showdown between two undefeated teams, a classic could be in the making.
In fact, it might be remembered as the marquee matchup in Racine County during a season that has been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both teams are offensive juggernauts under head coaches who once specialized in that area as players at their respective schools. Both have dominant running backs. And both are included among Division 1 teams in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
“We’re both undefeated and it’s going to be a good game,” Union Grove junior defensive end Luke Kokat said. “It’ll be cold ... if you can’t get up for a game like this, you shouldn’t be playing football.
“We’re treating this game like our last game because we don’t know when our last game is going to be.”
Here’s how it breaks down: Burlington (4-0), ranked seventh in this week’s state poll, averages 38.5 points per game and allows an average of 18.0. The Demons feature the leading returning rusher in the state in Zach Wallace (802 yards, 10 touchdowns this season) and a first-year quarterback in Peyton O’Laughlin who had nine touchdown passes and just one interception.
They are coming off one of the most spectacular offensive performances ever by a county team, piling up 590 yards in a 56-49 victory over Westosha Central Oct. 22. Wallace rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns and O’Laughlin passed for 281 yards and three TDs that night at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove (3-0), which is ranked 13th in this week’s poll, averages 38.3 points per game and allows an average of 14.3. The Broncos have been led by senior running back Nick Williams, who has had a breakthrough season with 565 yards and nine touchdowns in just three games. There’s also Nash Wolf, a three-year starter at quarterback who has completed 23 of 35 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
In its most recent game, Union Grove had a dominating performance on the same field where Burlington put on such huge numbers one week later. Williams rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos’ 54-16 victory over Westosha Central at Oct. 17 Paddock Lake.
Those two offenses have been designed by head coaches who know a thing or two about putting up big numbers.
Burlington’s Steve Tenhagen was future Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s favorite receiver during the 1996 season and went on to be inducted into UW-Whitewater’s Athletic Hall of Fame. And Union Grove’s Craig McClelland was once a record-breaking quarterback for the Racine Raiders who led his team to two national championships.
It goes without saying that there’s plenty of mutual respect between these two coaches.
“Burlington runs the ball really well, they like to throw the ball downfield and they’ve got some great receivers who can go up and make plays,” McClelland said. “You can’t sit back in coverage because they’ll gas you with the run. But if bring too many guys in the box, they’re going to kill you with the pass.
“So it’s kind of no man’s land because they’re pretty dynamic both on the ground and in the air.”
Said Tenhagen of Union Grove: “They’re playing really well. They’re aggressive and physical and tough with some good skill-position players on both sides of the ball. So it’s going to be a great matchup and we’re going to have to play well. We’re going to have to play better than last week, I’ll tell you that.”
That presents an interesting point. Burlington allowed 442 yards and 49 points against Westosha Central on Oct. 22. Five days earlier, Union Grove allowed just 184 yards and 16 points against the same team on that same field.
Is Tenhagen concerned about that disparity?
“We had some tough matchups on the outside and they made some big plays down the field,” Tenhagen said of Westosha Central. “We have to clean up our penalties. And a lot of those penalties took us from being in three-down territory when they were deep in their own territory to across the 50 where they were in four-down territory. We have to be more disciplined on that side of the ball.”
Burlington senior defensive tackle Cody Benzow is confident the Demons will be up for the challenge.
“I like how we’re looking so far this week,” he said. “We cleaned it up (the penalties) and we’re a little more aggressive now.”
One tough assignment
St. Catherine’s, which has 14 sophomores on its 31-player roster, has had an up-and-down season two years after it went 14-0 and won the WIAA Division 4 championship. That young team is in for a massive challenge on Friday.
The Angels head to Hartford to take on Lake Country Lutheran (5-0), which is the top-ranked team among medium-enrollment schools in this week’s AP state poll.
The Lighting went 13-1 last season and won the Division 5 championship. They defeated St. Catherine’s 28-6 in a third-round playoff game last Nov. 8.
Lake Country Lutheran’s offense starts with junior quarterback Luke Haertle, who started on the championship team. He has passed for 2,359 yards, with 38 touchdowns and just eight interceptions the last two seasons.
Perhaps St. Catherine’s can make a statement against a team of this caliber Friday night. At the very least, it should be an invaluable learning experience for the young Angels.
Monday night football
Catholic Central may be playing the first Monday night game in its history when it hosts Jackson Living Word Lutheran at the Topper Bowl. The Hilltoppers were found to have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus during their game against Whitefish Bay Dominican Oct. 16 and had to be quarantined for 14 days.
Monday is the earliest they are permitted to play. Does Tom Aldrich, Catholic Central’s coach since 1992 who was once star running back at the school, recall playing on a Monday before?
“Not that I’m aware of,” he said.
Returning this week
Waterford will play for the first time since Oct. 9, when it lost to Burlington 35-9. Coach Adam Bakken said immediately after his team’s performance that night that some personnel changes would be made with his starters.
The Wolverines will try to get back on track Friday when it travels to Wilmot.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!