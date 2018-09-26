There's a mixture of anticipation and remorse among members of the Burlington High School team these days.
The positive is that the Demons only have to win one of their remaining three regular-season games to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs for the second straight season. That appears likely considering Burlington's remaining opponents have a combined record of 7-11 and two of its last three games are at Don Dalton Stadium.
But there's also a big negative. Wide receiver Nick Webley, one of the biggest standouts in Racine County this season, has been lost for the season because of what Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said was, "a lower leg injury."
Webley, who caught 30 passes for 623 yards and 10 touchdowns, was injured while running a jet sweep in the second quarter of a 24-0 victory over Westosha Central last Friday at Paddock Lake.
Complicating matters further is that two other top receivers for Burlington — Jack Hartzell and Julian Luciano — are slowed by injuries. Only Lucas Zasada, who has 17 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns, is healthy.
But the big loss is Webley, who has had a hand in 37.8 percent of Burlington's points and 30.7 percent of its offensive yardage.
"When you lose someone who is as talented as Nick is, it's going to change some things in our approach and maybe how we play a little bit," Tenhagen said. "But he'll still be around and he'll still be active and he'll have a leadership role as captain.
"He was just such a big part of everything we're doing."
Speaking of Webley's injury, Tenhagen said, "He took a jet sweep and it was just one of those awkward things. He was tackled, nothing was malicious, nothing was controversial.
"And then you're stuck as football coach watching a very good player laying on the ground in pain and knowing he has a long road ahead in terms of recovery."
The playoff picture
Of the nine Racine County teams, St. Catherine's, Horlick and Waterford have already qualified for the playoffs and Burlington is on the brink. Racine Lutheran, Union Grove and Catholic Central must win two of their final three games to qualify.
Lutheran has the easiest track, considering all three of its remaining games are against opponents with sub-.500 records. Union Grove probably has the toughest road since the Broncos must go on the road after this weekend to play Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger.
"When your last two games are against Waterford and Badger, those are two of the heavy hitters in our conference," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "Lake Geneva is a little younger, but they're still very well coached, they're very disciplined.
"And those games are away, so it just adds to that task."
Another issue for Union Grove is that sophomore quarterback Nash Wolf has been sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season with a concussion. Wolf had passed for 705 yards, the second most in the county.
Fortunately for the Broncos, they have senior Luke Hansel to replace him. Hansel, a first-team All-Racine County pitcher in baseball last spring, is playing football for the first time since his freshman year.
"Luke competes," McClelland said. "He plays at a higher level for baseball, so he's not afraid of competition. He's used to being in the bright lights on a big stage, so that's always encouraging."
Horlick hitting a rough stretch
Horlick, which has won its last 16 Southeast Conference games during the regular season dating back to 2016, faces a difficult final three weeks. In order, the Rebels host Oak Creek (4-2, 2-2 SEC), travel to Franklin (6-0, 4-0 SEC), which is ranked fifth among large schools in this week's AP state poll, and then finish up by hosting Kenosha Indian Trail (4-2, 4-0 SEC).
By sweeping those three games, the Rebels will be assured of the SEC championship for the second straight season. But if they falter, they could slip to fourth place.
Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said running back-linebackers Jaydin McNeal and Jager Clark, who did not play last week against Case, are, "day to day" with injuries. Fletcher adds that health is an issue for his entire team at this point of the season.
"Injuries are the hard part," Fletcher said. "When we're healthy, I like the way we're playing, but we've been decimated by injuries left and right. Our offensive line had been shuffled around quite a bit, we've had different guys starting in different weeks at different positions ... we need to get healthy and get some continuity going."
How to win over a coach
In the last two seasons, eight running backs have rushed for at least 100 yards in a game for Horlick. They are Joe Garcia, George Sims, Jager Clark, Stephon Chapman, Caleb Stulo, Darrion Folsom, Jaydin McNeal and Allieas Williams.
Williams, a junior, patiently waited for his opportunity. And when injuries gave him the chance to step up, he responded with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 32-20 victory over Case Sept. 21.
As Williams waited in the wings, he won over Horlick coach Brian Fletcher with his attitude.
"He's been in the weight room all offseason, he works hard, he's a nice kid ... every time he comes to see me, he walks in, says, 'Hi coach,' shakes my hand and gives me a big smile," Fletcher said. "He waited for an opportunity, his opportunity came Friday night and you could tell he was hungry."
The whole story
When Brian Sharp played quarterback during the first half of St. Catherine's 40-28 victory over Racine Lutheran last Thursday, he only completed two of eight passes for 36 yards.
But on the other side of the ball, the sophomore inside linebacker was a force with 10 solo tackles, six assists, four tackles for loss and a sack.
"Brian has a tremendous motor and made plays across the entire field," St. Catherine's Dan Miller said.
Coming on strong
Since the start of the All-Racine County football team in 1977, only one Waterford player has been named the county's Player of the Year. That was two-way lineman Brandon Miller in 2012.
Junior running back Tanner Keller is sure acting like he wants to make that two from Waterford who have received that honor. The reigning Southern Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year leads the county in rushing yards (935) and points (102).
Since Waterford's season-opening 24-0 loss to Franklin, Keller has been all but unstoppable. He's averaged 168 yards and 2.4 touchdowns per game. Keller is also averaging 10.4 yards per carry during those five games.
This week's honors
Team: Horlick was missing two of its best players — running back-linebackers Jaydin McNeal and Jager Clark — for its city showdown against Case. A number of other Rebels were banged up. Yet they reached back behind running back Allieas Williams (128 yards, two touchdowns) and rolled to a 32-20 victory.
Offense: St. Catherine's quarterback Da'Shaun Brown was held out of the first half of a showdown against Racine Lutheran for a reason coach Dan Miller declined to reveal. And then Brown put on a show, passing and running for 212 yards and four touchdowns to take the Angels from a 7-7 halftime tie to a 40-28 victory.
Defense: When Burlington moved to within a victory of qualifying for the playoffs with a 24-0 victory over Westosha Central, lineman Brian Konz certainly did his part. He contributed four solo tackles, one assist, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Special teams: Cora Anderson kept up his consistency for Burlington, kicking a 21-yard field goal — the second of her career — and converting all three of her extra-point attempts.
