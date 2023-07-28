LaTrevion Fenderson takes it all in stride. If he feels excitement by recently being offered an athletic scholarship from Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard, it wasn’t apparent by the matter-of-fact tone in his voice.

“I feel good about it,” the junior-to-be at The Prairie School said. “I feel I worked hard for the offer and I deserved the offer, in my opinion.”

Gard obviously agrees with that. So during the Wisconsin Elite Boys Basketball Camp June 29 in Madison, Gard officially made an offer to Fenderson after inviting him to the camp. Kamari McGee, a starter on St. Catherine’s 2021 WIAA Division 3 championship team who will be a junior guard at UW this season, was present when Gard made the offer.

“He said I would be a good fit for the program and he sees potential in me,” Fenderson said of Gard.

While Fenderson has only played one full season of high school basketball and his team went 11-14 last year, there are reasons why he is drawing some high-level attention.

He did not play as a freshman at St. Catherine’s during the 2021-22 season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. But, after transferring to Prairie for his sophomore season last fall, he made an immediate impact by averaging 17.1 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Fenderson is also young — he did not turn 16 until April — and is growing rapidly. He said he had grown an inch from last season and is now 6-foot-5. He has also packed on 10 pounds of muscle and now weighs 206.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff suspected Fenderson’s profile was on the rise early this summer, when he took his team to the June Jam in Appleton. Among those in attendance was Racine native Sharif Chambliss, a 2000 St. Catherine’s graduate who is an assistant under Gard.

“Sharif Chambliss was at the majority of our games,” Atanasoff said. “Jose Winston from UW-Milwaukee was at the majority of our games. So once I saw they were actually watching a lot, I thought, ‘Oh, wow, they genuinely are interested.’

“Now, was I caught off guard when he went to the Wisconsin camp June 29 and they offered him on the spot? I would be lying if I didn’t say I was surprised. But it was an awesome surprise.”

Also receiving offers that day from Gard were two other juniors-to-be from Wisconsin: Zach Kinziger, a 6-3 guard from undefeated Division 1 champion De Pere, and Will Garlock, a 6-10 center from Middleton.

Fenderson certainly has the bloodlines, considering his family has represented athletic excellence for more than 60 years in Racine.

His great grandfather, 1963 Park graduate John Fenderson, exceled in football, basketball and baseball. John Fenderson, who died in 2021, had a .273 career batting average while playing for several minor league teams from 1964-70.

LaTrevion’s grandfather, Keith, led Racine County in scoring in 1982 as a forward for Horlick. Keith Fenderson, who died in 2016, was a member of longtime Horlick coach Jack Belden’s final team during that 1981-82 season.

And then there is LaTrevion’s father, LaVontay. LaVontay Fenderson was the 2004 All-Racine County Player of the Year at St. Catherine’s. He went on to become UW-Parkside’s second-leading scorer with 1,818 points and earned first-team NCAA Division II All-American honors as a senior in 2009.

How does LaVontay Fenderson, a police officer in Racine for the last six years, feel about his son’s opportunity to play for Wisconsin?

“I’m super excited,” LaVontay said. “It just means that a lot of hard work that he puts in every day is paying off for him.”

LaVontay said he will be there for any advice his son may need about his basketball future.

“We talk about when he will make a decision and what schools fit his type of game and what he likes to do on the basketball floor,” he said. “So I’m just guiding him in the direction of what schools fit him.”

While Wisconsin is the only firm offer LaTrevion Fenderson has received so far, it appear likely that many more will be coming within the next two years.

“Tra is so intriguing to colleges because he has that late-April birthday, he missed a year of high school basketball and they’re seeing what he’s still doing both at the high school and AAU level even after missing a year and he’s so physically advanced,” Atanasoff said.

“I remember when he was working out with our strength and conditioning coach, Zach Perkins, for the first time, which was August of 2022. Zach had spent time at the University of Ohio as strength and conditioning coach and also had an internship at Madison. Tra walked in and he said, ‘Wow, that’s a Division I basketball body!’

“We both went up to Tra and asked, ‘How long have you been lifting weights? Do you lift a lot?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, no, this will be my first time lifting.’

“He’s just gifted with a tremendous base, he’s working hard in the weight room on his strength and agility and I think the scouts are thinking now, ‘Holy cow, by the time this kid is 17 or 18 years old, what’s he going to look like?’ “

For LaTrevion, he primary focus for the time being is simply contributing to a Prairie team that graduated just one starter — Kaleb Shannon.

“I was a big part last year, but I feel I’m going to be an even bigger piece this year at Prairie,” he said.