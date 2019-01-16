Senior forward Katie Emond scored a career-best 36 points for the Union Grove Christian High School girls basketball team Tuesday in its 54-44 nonconference loss to Calvary Baptist at Menomonee Falls.
Emond, who made four 3-point baskets, also had 20 rebounds for the Lady Cougars (1-10) and is “having a monster year,” Union Grove Christian coach Frank Zenner said.
The Lady Cougars were just two points behind with 3:45 left in the game, Zenner said, but had to finish with just four players after one fouled out and another was injured.
