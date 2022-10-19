Eight of the nine Racine County teams will be participating in the WIAA playoffs Friday night

There’s a strong Racine County flavor in the WIAA football playoffs, with eight of the nine county teams having qualified for the postseason Friday night.

Leading the charge is St. Catherine’s (8-1), which came within seven points of a perfect regular season and the Metro Classic Conference championship. The Angels have decided to travel to Kenosha Bradford for its first-round Division 4 game against St. Francis.

Joining the party for the first time in 13 years is Park, once a traditional state power which fell on hard times during a 10-year stretch from 2012-21 (127 losses in 138 games). The Panthers, who pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in the county this season when they stunned Oak Creek 24-21 Oct. 7, even earned the right to host its first-round game. They will play Greenfield at Pritchard Park.

Horlick will host defending WIAA Division 1 champion Franklin at Horlick Field. Other games in the county Friday night will be Racine Lutheran hosting Horicon/Hustisford at Case’s Hammes Field and Waterford hosting Burlington.

Union Grove, which advanced to the third round of the Division 2 playoffs last season, will hit the road to play Brookfield Central. And Catholic Central will play at Reedsville in a Division 7 first-round game.

Here is a closer look at the games involving county teams Friday night:

Division 1 No. 5 Franklin (7-2) at Horlick (7-2)

WHAT TO WATCH: Horlick had a respectable performance in a 17-6 loss to Franklin Sept. 30 at Horlick Field. The two teams return to Horlick Field for a rematch Friday with their respective seasons on the line.

Franklin, lost some frontline talent from its 2021 WIAA Division 1 championship team, especially quarterback Myles Burkett, voted the state’s player of the year that season. He now backs up Graham Mertz at Wisconsin. But the Sabers are still a force and they have had plenty of success over Horlick during the last decade.

Starting with the 2009 season, Franklin has a 12-1 record against Horlick. The Rebels’ only victory during that stretch came in 2017, when they won 21-7 and went on the win the Southeast Conference championship.

For Horlick to win Friday night, it will likely need ample production from its running game, on which its offense is based. Quarterback Blake Fletcher leads the Rebels with 723 yards, followed by Deshon Griffin (674), Reggie Hubbard (408), Anthony Liggins (333) and Carson Fletcher (299).

But Horlick coach Brian Fletcher also won’t hesitate to tap into his passing game, as he has demonstrated. In the first meeting against Franklin, Blake Fletcher — Brian’s son — attempted a season-high 22 points, but was hindered by two interceptions and several dropped passes.

“There were things we thought were open in the passing game the last time we played them,” Brian Fletcher said. “I think we were 9 for 22 throwing the ball, which is probably the most we’ve thrown in a long time. At the same time, we had close to double-digit drops. We want to be efficient in the passing game and we were not efficient the last time we played them.”

Franklin answers with an offense led by running back Terrance Shelton (896 yards, 17 TDs) and quarterback Joseph Kallay (1,183 yards, 8 TDs). When the two teams met earlier this season, Kallay completed 20 of 28 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a tremendous athlete and played a great game against us,” Fletcher said. “We really weren’t sure how good he was as a passer and he did a great job. He made us pay several times.”

Division 2 No. 8 Union Grove (3-6) at No. 1 Brookfield Central (7-2)

WHAT TO WATCH: The Broncos squeezed into the playoffs despite starting 0-5 this season. They’re going to see a major challenge Friday in Brookfield Central, a member of the powerful Greater Metro Conference which had back-to-back WIAA Division 2 runners-up finishes in 2017 and ‘18. It is also the program where NFL Hall-of-Fame offensive tackle Joe Thomas first made a name for himself.

The Broncos’ mission starts with containing senior quarterback Drew Edmond, who leads the Lancers in rushing (814 yards, 11 TDs) and has also passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Union Grove has scored at least 28 points in each of its last four games and much of that has to do with the emergence of senior running back Kacey Spranger. After averaging 61.6 rushing yards in his first three games this season, Spranger had averaged 133.5 in his most recent six games.

With a career-high 237 yards last Friday, Spranger has reached 1,086 — just 256 fewer than Cody Cotton when he was named the 2021 All-Racine County Player of the Year. Spranger has certainly done his part. But so has a veteran offensive line that is led by guard Noah Moris and tackle Noah Glazebrook.

“It was a combination effect with our offensive line figuring it out and giving him more lanes,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “And also, it’s just his tenacity when he has the ball — just more his downhill approach when it comes to his running style that’s really emerged.”

Does McClelland see this as a mismatch after his team lost its first five games this season?

“We’re a 3-6 team and they’re coming from the Greater Metro Conference, which is pretty tough,” he said. “We played a couple teams from the Classic 8 last year, so playing teams outside your conference is kind of what you want in the playoffs. You want to see what other teams have and it will be a great opportunity for us to consider pursuing playoff victories.”

No. 6 Burlington (4-5) at No. 3 Waterford (6-3)

WHAT TO WATCH: For the second straight season and the third time since 2019, Waterford and Burlington are meeting in the postseason. And for the third time, Waterford will host the game.

In 2019, Waterford defeated Burlington 24-18. Last year, Burlington won 14-7.

Momentum is on Waterford’s side. The Wolverines have won six straight after an 0-3 start, which their most recent victory being a 28-17 win over Burlington Friday night.

In that game, Waterford coach Adam Bakken elected to stick exclusively to the ground behind Carson Bilitz, who was voted the Wolverines’ MVP as a sophomore last season. With Bilitz setting the tone with 210 yards and three touchdowns, the Wolverines rushed for 336 yards and averaged 8.0 yards per carry.

Burlington will try to answer with the passing combination of Jack Sulik and Tommy Teberg. Sulik, the son of Burlington coach Eric Sulik, has passed for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns. Teberg has 53 receptions for 826 yards and 15 TDs.

No. 5 Greenfield (4-5) at No. 4 Park (5-4)

OUTLOOK: The most recent time Park appeared in a playoff game was Oct. 27, 2009, when the Panthers were defeated 49-17 by eventual WIAA Division 1 champion Milwaukee Marquette. Park, despite having a talented playmaker in quarterback Jordan Payne, fell behind 21-0 and never recovered.

Thirteen years later, Park is prepared to give it another try. And after stunning state power Oak Creek 24-21 Oct. 7, the Panthers have proven how dangerous they can be.

“With what we’ve done this year and having an opportunity to host at our home field, it’s huge,” Park coach Morris Matsen said.

What will it take for Park to win its first postseason game since 2008, when it defeated Horlick 49-28 in a second-round game? Start with putting behind its 36-0 loss to Horlick last Friday.

“Sometimes you have to take a couple steps back to move forward and we’ve had that message to the kids after every loss,” Matsen said. “We know we’re more than capable of lining up and playing with anybody.”

Greenfield is led by quarterback Jahquan Redding, who leads the Hustlin’ Hawks in rushing (540 yards, 9 TDs) and also has passed for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

“They’re similar to us,” Matsen said. “They’re a gap-scheme team. They’re not super huge upfront, but they do have some size. No. 88 (defensive end-tight end) Tanner Phelps is a really good player and No. 15 (Redding) pops out on tape.”

Park’s two statistical leaders on offense — quarterback Tre Carothers and running back Daeyzjaun Williams — will be looking to bounce back after being held in check by Horlick. Williams has rushed for 950 yards and Carothers for 549 this season.

Division 4 No. 8 St. Francis (4-6) at No. 1 St. Catherine’s (8-1)

OUTLOOK: After losing to Greendale Martin Luther 27-20 Oct. 7, St. Catherine righted itself in a hurry with a convincing 40-13 victory over University School of Milwaukee one week later. The Angels will storm into the playoffs with an 8-1 record after outscoring their opponents 361-125.

St. Catherine’s is the obvious favorite against St. Francis, which has been outscored 292-213 this season. The Mariners’ most effective offensive player statistically has been running back JaRon Johnson with 615 yards.

Meanwhile, an already potent St. Catherine’s offense has been bolstered by the return of senior running back DJ Miller, who suffered a broken collarbone Aug. 26 against Mosinee. Since returning against Martin Luther, Miller has rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. In just four games this season, Miller has rushed for 604 yards and is averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

As if he’s not enough to concern opponents, St. Catherine’s also features quarterback John Perugini (1,400 yards, 26 TDs, 5 interceptions), running back Jayvion Hunter (856 yards, 8 TDs) and wide receiver Davion Thomas (45 catches, 712 yards, 16 TDs).

Division 5 No. 7 Horicon/Hustisford (3-6) at No. 2 Racine Lutheran (6-3)

OUTLOOK: The Crusaders will again be the walking wounded with nine starters injured when they make a rare trip to Hammes Field at Case. But the Crusaders played a more than respectable game against undefeated and state-ranked Kenosha St. Joseph last Friday with the Midwest Classis Conference on the line and should have some momentum from that.

Plus, Horicon/Hustisford doesn’t appear to be an overly formidable opponent. The Marshmen have been outscored 285-108 and have rushed for an average of 91.8 rushing yards per game while allowing an average of 230.3.

A special player for Racine Lutheran has been running back Eric Rossa, who grinded for 93 yards on 20 carries against St. Joseph. Rossa has rushed for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries this season.

Also, freshman Eli Gasau continues to perform capably in the absence of Eric Ibarra, who was lost for the season Sept. 30 with a broken collarbone. He has completed 18 of 35 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, since getting pressed into duty.

Division 7 No. 6 Catholic Central (7-2) at No. 2 Reedsville (7-2)

OUTLOOK: After some rough seasons, the Hilltoppers have rebounded to go 15-6 the last two seasons. They face a major challenge in Reedsville, which defeated Catholic Central 50-14 in a second-round playoff game last season and went on to win the Division 7 championship.

Reedsville graduated a great deal from that team, but has still has gone 7-2 behind running back Dain Totten, who has rushed for 992 yards and six tochdowns, and quarterback Ryan Taddy, who has passed for 688 yards and 11 TDs and rushed for 432 yards and seven TDs.

Quarterback Evan Krien will lead the Hilltoppers. He has passed for 739 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 327 yards and 10 TDs.