It was a jet sweep that was called in the huddle during the second quarter Sept. 21 at Paddock Lake.
The play called for game-breaking receiver Nick Webley to take the handoff from quarterback Dalton Damon, streak to his right, look for some daylight and then make a play — just as he had done so many times this season.
But then something awful happened to the All-State prospect for the Burlington High School football team. After planting his left cleat into the artificial turf at Westosha Central’s field, a player crashed into his left leg.
It was a perfectly clean hit, but the damage was done. Webley had suffered a fractured fibula, a broken left ankle and a ruptured tendon in that ankle.
“Since it was turf, it didn’t give at all,” Webley said. “It all happened so fast. It wasn’t purposeful. It was an accident.”
Webley’s season was over, but he had already produced numbers that most high school players would have gladly taken for an entire season. He had 30 receptions for 623 yards — that’s an average of 20.7 yards per catch — and 11 touchdowns.
By maintaining that pace, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Webley easily could have been a first-team Associated Press All-State selection. And he would have been one of the favorites to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year.
As Webley continued to easily out-run defenders or leap over them with his jumping ability, Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen continued to design game plans to feature his star receiver as much as possible.
And in one instant, he was relegated to the sideline.
“Obviously, it was really hard,” said Webley, who has an athletic scholarship offer from Southwest Minnesota State. “I felt the bone crack. The trainers came out and they were pretty positive it was broken. For the first couple minutes, it was super painful and then it went numb. There was a numbing sensation.”
Webley was taken home that night by his parents, Jim and Ann. Jim Webley, a chiropractor, took X-rays of his son’s damaged leg.
Nick Webley underwent surgery in Burlington that Sunday and his leg was put into a soft cast. He has since been using a walking boot and his recovery is expected to take up to six months.
That means Webley, a starter on Burlington’s basketball team as a junior, will miss that season, as well. He hopes to return next spring for track and work on improving his 13th-place finish in the long jump at the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships last June.
“I was heartbroken and I didn’t want to see either season (football and basketball) go away,” Webley said. “It’s just how the injury goes, I guess. I just try to look at the positives and hopefully come back stronger. I want to make a bigger comeback than the setback.”
Does Webley have any regrets about playing football? Not at all.
“It made me stronger,” he said. “I’m overcoming some tough times right now, but I think it’s just going to make me a stronger and tougher person.”
Webley isn’t going to allow any self-pity to creep into his consciousness. He has attended every Burlington game since his injury, wearing his No. 9 jersey on the sideline.
Burlington clinched a Division 2 playoff berth the week after Webley’s injury and he’s done what he can to help his teammates as much as possible.
“I try to give the wide receivers, especially the younger ones who are coming up to try and fill some spots, little tips,” Webley said. “I try to make sure everybody knows that if they need help, they can ask questions.
“I try to build the team up and make sure everybody keeps their heads up.”
He also plans to be with his teammates during the basketball season as he rehabilitates his injury.
A big personal victory would be competing in track next spring. And then his focus will return to football, where he hopes to be playing for some college program a year from now.
Aside from Southwest Minnesota State, Webley has made visits to Upper Iowa and UW-Whitewater. He is also exploring the possibility of becoming a preferred walk-on at the University of Wisconsin.
The bottom line is Webley plans to come back better than ever and put the evening of Sept. 21 into his distant past.
“After the injury, I was pretty beaten up and I was thinking why did it have to happen to me,” he said. “But after the first couple of days, I tried to look at the more positive side of it.”
