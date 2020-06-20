Cross country: St. Catherine's produced one of the state's great dynasties

Old timers might remember Jim Kersten 55 years after he left Racine as the man who both replaced and was succeeded by the legendary John McGuire as coach of the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team.
Imagine being a 24-year-old upstart who was given the keys to this program in 1962 after McGuire, who had reached the top of his pay scale at St. Catherine’s, relocated one mile west on 12th Street to Park. All Kersten had to do was maintain the legacy created by a man who had gone 202-77 in 11 seasons at St. Catherine’s, including 107-10 with three state championships from 1958-61.
Kersten held his own and even led the Angels to the 1965 state championship game before accepting a position at newly-built Manitowoc Roncalli. But he did something far more significant during his three years at St. Catherine’s than handle the challenge of succeeding McGuire, who returned to the school in the fall of 1965.
This is a man who started one of the great high school cross country programs in the history of Wisconsin, a program that has been coached by just three others in the 55 years since since Kersten moved on.
It’s a program that can match any dynasty in any sport in Racine County history.
“I got to know more of the student body,” the 82-year-old Kersten, a Manitowoc resident, reflected when asked how that program was started. “I loved coaching whenever I had the opportunity at that young age and I knew from the word going around school that we had some talented runners.”
To say the least. All Kersten did in two years as the Angels’ coach was post records of 17-0-1 and 14-0 with two conference championships before moving on. That stunning early success heralded an historic run with the respective keepers of the flame being Bill Greiten, Chuck Wood and Tom Scheller,
These weren’t just any coaches. Greiten is one of the most influential and respected running coaches in state history. When he left St. Catherine’s in 1969 to start a long career at Case, he worked behind the scenes to help Wood, who had no experience coaching cross country, take this program to even greater heights.
Scheller, who was coached by Greiten, followed Wood in 1974 and built three state championship teams of his own. He remains the Angels’ coach to this day.
The most golden of this program’s years was 1968 through ‘71, when the Angels went 217-6, won four consecutive WISAA championships and produced individual state champions in Mike Lawless (1968), Tim McGilsky (1969) and Chuck LeRose (1971).
A total of 17 St. Catherine’s runners placed among the top 10 at the state meet during those four years. Twice during that run, the Angels’ top two finishers could have been removed from the team scoring and they still would have won the state championship.
That’s the caliber of program Jim Kersten started and which Greiten put on the map.
“I think we were a bunch of nice guys who were willing to work hard,” said Lawless, the University of Minnesota’s women’s cross country and track coach from 1975-85 who lives in St. Paul. “I think because of that, we got along and getting along helps the team succeed. We wanted to be good and we worked hard.
“I’m proud looking back at the success St. Catherine’s had.”
Pete Henkes, a 1973 St. Catherine’s graduate who is a longtime successful cross country and track official, recalls almost unreal competition during the glory days of this program.
“I’m biased because I was part of it, but the St. Catherine’s program from 1968, ‘69, ‘70 and ‘71 was dominant,” Henkes said. “We worked harder and raced harder that probably anybody in the state.
“My first meet as a sophomore was a dual meet against Milwaukee Marshall (St. Catherine’s won 24-31 on Sept. 15, 1970), who ended up being the WIAA Division 1 champs. It was up at Dineen Park in Milwaukee. We ran 10 miles the day before a dual meet back then. Coach Wood didn’t think we ran the hill hard enough (against Marshall), so we ran like eight 300s up the hill after the meet.”
So dominant were these Angels that outstanding runners were relegated to cheering on their teammates at state meets.
“There were at least three guys who would have been in the top 20,” Henkes said of the 53-0 team from 1970. “Bill Troy didn’t get to run conference or state because he got beat out and he was damn good.”
The Greiten years
Greiten broke in at St. Catherine’s as a 24-year-old assistant to track coach Dick DeSchriver in the spring of 1964. McGuire was supposed to be the cross country coach when he returned to the school in 1965, but it didn’t work out that way. By early that season, McGuire had willingly entrusted the team to Greiten.
“I don’t remember exactly what the wordage was, but yes,” Greiten said of taking over as coach. “John wasn’t going to go out and run with the kids.”
If Kersten laid the foundation in 1963 and ‘64, it was Greiten who built the house. And the Milwaukee native elevated this program to almost unreal heights by demanding an uncompromising work ethic from his athletes that he himself had learned from a young age.
“I had jobs from the seventh grade on,” said the 80-year-old Greiten, who has lived in Townsend, Wis., since retiring from Case in 1995. “I never did not work. I was paving roads from sun up to sun down, I hauled blocks as a mason tender. When construction was slow, then I drove a truck.”
Greiten validated his message to his athletes by running right along with them during practice. He didn’t expect any more from them then he did from himself. And he rapidly developed into just the right mentor for these talented kids. Although he didn’t run competitively in high school, Greiten expanded his expertise by frequently attending coaching clinics. He also had a natural gift for being able to read kids and connect with them.
Scheller initially balked at what Greiten demanded from his runners as a freshman during that 1965 season and quit. By 1968, he was contributing on a team that defeated runner-up Milwaukee Marquette by an astounding 72 points at the state meet.
“I was far from the perfect person on the team because I used to whine all the time,” Scheller said. “The reality is, I hung in and I did the work for three years. I and a bunch of other kids bought in. I was average at best. He would tell you, ‘This is what we need to do and this is what we’re doing today’ and you just decided it was worth hanging in there.
“You’re tired and you’re trying to run hard and mentally, you don’t want to run hard. But you realized that if we’re going to be any good, it’s that group dynamic. There’s strength in numbers and if there were enough people willing to buy in, you can accomplish all sorts of stuff. But there’s not shortcuts.”
Just how demanding could Greiten be?
“There are workouts I can remember where you were like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!,’ “ Scheller said. “My junior year (in 1967), it was one of the first days of school and we ran from school to the Park Bowl. And then he said, ‘OK, we’re going to run 10 times one mile. And every 10 minutes, you’re going to start another one.’
“What that means is, if it takes you six minutes to run one mile, you’ve got four minutes to recover before we start the next one. I recall kids being so gassed that they’d finish one mile and he would say, ‘You might as well turn around and start the next one.’ So for some of those kids, it was like a continuous run.”
This was during an era when high school athletes were more responsive to doing what they were told. St. Catherine’s runners ate like candy the pain Greiten daily dealt out, as was evidenced by the results. And with a superstar in Lawless setting the pace at practice every afternoon, great things happened.
“Obviously, he was the one to go after,” Greiten said of Lawless. “To be good, you had to try to do what he did. He set the standard. This is what you can accomplish at St. Catherine’s and people tried to do that.”
Behind Lawless, the Angels placed second to Milwaukee Pius XI in the first WISAA State Meet, Nov. 4, 1967 at Washington Park in Milwaukee. Lawless, a junior, was the first individual state champion.
The table for greatness was set. On Oct. 26, 1968, the Angels dominated at the state meet behind Lawless (first), Joel Peters (fourth), McGilsky (seventh), Lenny Marsch (ninth), Steve Grice (14th), Joe Westrich (17th) and Steve Albright (19th).
Greiten’s Angels had truly arrived. More than 50 years later, those who paid the price cannot say enough about the man who put them in the position to succeed.
“You knew he wanted you to be a better athlete,” said McGilsky, a 1970 St. Catherine’s graduate who lives in Mount Pleasant, Mich. “And he didn’t just talk about training techniques. He’d say, ‘Make sure you get sleep.’ He’d call your parents and say, ‘Hey, he had a really hard workout. Have him take a nice warm bath.’ He would do stuff like that.”
Said Henkes, “I personally think Bill Greiten is the best cross country coach ever in the state of Wisconsin”
McGilsky replaced the graduated Lawless as the Angels’ lead runner in 1969. But this team carried on without Greiten, who married in 1967, was starting a family and looking to earn a higher wage.
Passing the torch
In 1969, Chuck Wood was a guidance counselor at St. Catherine’s who had been the leader of McGuire’s basketball dynasty from the late 1950s and early 1960s. He had had applied for jobs at Park and Kenosha Bradford, but fate prevented him from possibly leaving.
McGuire, who was doubling as St. Catherine’s athletic director and basketball coach at the time, called Wood into his office one day in August 1969.
“I get a call from McGuire and he said, ‘We just lost our baseball coach (who was also St. Catherine’s sophomore basketball coach) and our cross country and track coach. Would you be interested in being our cross country coach, our sophomore basketball coach and assisting in track?’ “ Wood said. “I said, ‘Well, I would be interested. But I have no experience in cross country.’ “
But Wood learned with frequent phone calls to Greiten and he gradually become accomplished in his role. Henkes remembers someone who didn’t approach Greiten’s expertise, but who had a winning personality that meshed perfectly with runners who had become so proficient at winning.
“When I look at Chuck Wood, he reminds me of Al McGuire,” said Henkes, referring to the colorful late Marquette basketball coach. “He was a snappy dresser, he related to kids, he understood kids and he was a winner.
“Chuck had the pulse of us and he really stressed the team unity. Two weeks before school started, we had two-a-day practices. We’d come in at 8 in the morning and then again at 3 in the afternoon. We were putting in a total of 15, 18 miles a day for those two weeks. And Chuck’s policy was, ‘Upperclassmen, make sure underclassmen get a ride. They’re your legacy.’
“We had a true team spirit there.”
Sheer greatness followed for the next three seasons.
On Nov. 1, 1969, the Angels won their second straight state championship — this time by 67 points — behind McGilsky (first), Dick Sawasky (fifth), Marsch (sixth), LeRose (10th), Westrich (13th), Grice (16th) and Mark McHale (20th).
The high-water mark
The 1970 Angels were even better. McGilsky had graduated, but LeRose, a junior, emerged as the leader of a veteran team. The Angels completed their undefeated season by winning the state meet by 57 points. This time, the order was LeRose (second), Sawasky (fourth), Marsch (fifth), Mark Westrich (seventh), Joe Westrich (ninth), McHale (11th) and Grice (12th).
And then Wood oversaw a team that won its fourth straight state championship in 1971 with a young team that was less dominant, but still knew how to get the job done.
The Angels only won the state meet in 1971 by 26 points, but that’s impressive considering LeRose and Mark Westrich were the only experienced returnees. This time, LeRose won, followed by Jeff DeMatthew (who won the individual championship the following season) in sixth, Westrich (seventh), Duane Salstrand (12th), Bill Schlachter (15th), Henkes (27th) and Dan McGilsky (43rd).
St. Catherine’s went on to win state championships under Scheller in 1975, ‘85 and ‘96, but that 1971 team completed a run that is among the greatest in the history of cross country in Wisconsin.
“Those kids really were an inspiration to me,” Wood said. “They did a great job and Scheller did a great job. And Greiten was the catalyst of it all.”
