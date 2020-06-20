Cross country: St. Catherine's had one of the great dynasties in state history

Scheller initially balked at what Greiten demanded from his runners as a freshman during that 1965 season and quit. By 1968, he was contributing on a team that defeated runner-up Milwaukee Marquette by an astounding 72 points at the state meet.

"I was far from the perfect person on the team because I used to whine all the time," Scheller said. "The reality is, I hung in and I did the work for three years. I and a bunch of other kids bought in. I was average at best. He would tell you, 'This is what we need to do and this is what we're doing today' and you just decided it was worth hanging in there.

"You're tired and you're trying to run hard and mentally, you don't want to run hard. But you realized that if we're going to be any good, it's that group dynamic. There's strength in numbers and if there were enough people willing to buy in, you can accomplish all sorts of stuff. But there's not shortcuts."

Just how demanding could Greiten be?

"There are workouts I can remember where you were like, 'You've got to be kidding me!,' " Scheller said. "My junior year (in 1967), it was one of the first days of school and we ran from school to the Park Bowl. And then he said, 'OK, we're going to run 10 times one mile. And every 10 minutes, you're going to start another one.'