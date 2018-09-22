RACINE — Tom Scheller's voice is raw, he's sniffling and he's slightly irritable in a vacant Room 205. He has a touch of the flu, but it's going to take a lot more than that to keep home a man who was taught the value of dedication a half century ago in a room just a few feet from where he's at.
On a card table near his desk is the ever-present puzzle he pieces together, often on weekends when he stops in to get some work done in peace. St. Catherine's High School has more or less been his home away from home for more than 50 years, first as a student and then as a history teacher and coach. And at 67 — he could easily pass for 55 — Scheller does not see that ending any time soon. Or does he?
While Scheller talks, he sorts out pieces of a puzzle depicting Noah's Ark, from the Book of Genesis. According to scriptures, it took more than 100 years of relentless work to construct that life-saving vessel, and that's something that hits home with Scheller.
As St. Catherine's cross country coach since 1974, he has demanded sacrifice and dedication from his runners. The reward, he has consistently promised, is having the satisfaction of accomplishing something meaningful, something that will help lay the foundation of a productive life.
That's what he learned a few feet away in Room 204 as a senior runner for St. Catherine's in August 1968. Bill Greiten, then building a cross country dynasty at the school, sat down his runners and told them he expected each of them to run 120 miles in the first week of practice.
And a 17-year-old Scheller didn't like it.
"He moaned about every workout, but he did every one of them," Greiten said.
But Scheller would gradually come to understand and has been the keeper of that competitive flame for 45 years and counting.
"The stuff Bill was asking us to do back then was pretty extreme," Scheller said. "It was a lot of work, but Bill's theory was if we work harder than anyone else, the kids are going to know that we should win.
"We took second (in the state) as juniors in 1967 and the thought was we wanted to win, so you did what you needed to do."
Scheller was never more than an average runner on star-studded teams that included Mike Lawless, Tim McGilsky, Joel Peters, Lenny Marsch and Joe Westrich back in the day. But when the 1968 Angels won the state meet with 35 points — an amazing 73 less than runner-up Milwaukee Marquette — what Greiten demanded from his runners began to hit home with Scheller.
Fifty years have passed and there are dozens of dusty championship trophies from cross country and track on display in Room 205. As the school's cross country coach since 1974 and track coach since 1978, Scheller has had a great deal to do with that once steady stream of trophies.
He's coached state championship cross country teams in three different decades — 1975, '85 and '96. He's coached several individual state champions in track. The common denominator with the teams and so many individuals Scheller coached was convincing kids to pay the extreme price that championship runners must pay.
After all, that's what Scheller has had ingrained in him for so many years.
"You did the workouts," Scheller said. "You did whatever coach asked you to do. That was that time. If a coach said, 'We really need to get better so you do whatever you have to over the summer to get ready,' well, then I ran every day the whole stinking summer. Yeah, absolutely, because that was what you were told."
That message would be taught by Scheller for decades.
The 1975 team of Greg Howard — the father of Scheller's son-in-law — Paul LeRose, Joe Blommel and others heard it when they won Scheller's first state championship.
The 1985 team led by John Polzin heard that same message. So did the 1996 team led by Dan Hart.
And then there was a team that overachieved to such an extent that Scheller, who is not an emotional man, admits to having been moved to tears. That was in 1989, when Chad Abler, Brian Larsen, Tony Woitach and Ryan Keland each placed among the top 16 of the old Metro Conference Tournament and the Angels pulled off a major surprise by placing second to powerful Marquette.
"Those kids worked so hard and were nowhere near the most talented kids I had," Scheller said. "But they accomplished as much as they could have accomplished that year and I was just so happy for them."
Was Scheller really moved to tears?
Yes, but Scheller quickly adds, "They didn't see it."
Pages in the calendar have flown off and it's not the same anymore. These days, Scheller is coaching a bare-bones cross country team. On the boys side, there are no seniors, one junior, one sophomore and three freshmen. The girls are comprised of one senior and four sophomores.
As much as Scheller appreciates their efforts, it's a different era and it's been difficult. He's competing with soccer now. St. Catherine's has less than half the enrollment of its glory days. And kids have a different mindset these days.
"If kids would be willing to try, we could find kids who would like to do it," he said. "But what I get nowadays is, 'Well, that's too hard. I don't even want to try.' That's the frustrating part because I didn't know what I was getting into when I first decided to run."
In five years, Scheller will have been coaching this program for a remarkable half century. Or maybe he won't. Just as he continues to diligently assemble puzzles in Room 205, he continues to give all he has to coaching, even though he delivers his message to far fewer runners. And he admits to mounting frustration.
How long can he see himself continuing? That remains to be seen.
"I'm just waiting for that group of kids that's going to make a difference," he said. "We've gone through some rough patches before — not this long of a rough patch — and all of sudden, you get a group of kids who come in and it makes everyone else step up their game."
Those who know Scheller in the running community attest that a valuable experience awaits anyone who is willing to pay his price.
"Tom is just dedicated to the sport and he's dedicated to the kids," said Lawless, who has been friends with Scheller since high school. "He's all about the kids — in the classroom and as athletes. He loves working with them, he loves teaching them and, when you love what you do, you stick with it, I guess."
Added 1973 St. Catherine's graduate Jeff DeMatthew, "It's different now than it was when I was in high school. He really has to struggle to get numbers out. The kids have other options. But he loves working with the kids and it's great to see someone with that kind of commitment."
An enduring experience awaits those who dare to match that commitment.
