Cross country: Former St. Catherine's running great Chuck LeRose battling cancer

Was LeRose dominant enough to earn a place on the Mount Rushmore of Racine County distance runners? That’s a difficult question for Scheller, a local running historian, given the changes in competitive running during the last 50 years.

But Scheller will say this much: “If I had to pick a top-seven team of all-time in Racine County, Chuck LeRose, for sure, is on it. He was tougher than nails. We invented a workout for him. It was like, ‘What are we going to do to get Chuck in oxygen debt?’”

Nearly a half century has passed since LeRose’s glory days and he’s still tough as nails. But he has no choice these days. After being diagnosed with cancer in his gallbladder and liver in early April, LeRose has been undergoing regular chemotherapy treatments at Froedtert Drexel Town Square Health Center in Oak Creek.

Those treatments have beaten up LeRose far more than any cross country race ever could. But just as he consistently did as an elite distance runner at St. Catherine’s, the 66-year-old LeRose is fighting. And he’s fighting to win.

“I’ve got a lot of support and I’m trying to stay positive,” he said. “I’m doing pretty good. It’s spread to the lymph nodes, so that’s not good. Hopefully, they’re going to shrink it (the cancer) and get it under control.”