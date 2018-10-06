MOUNT PLEASANT — Between classes at Case High School on any given day, corridors are choked with boisterous kids hurrying to their next classes.
Easily lost in the crowd is a 5-foot-4, 120-pound kid who is quiet, well-mannered and self-motivated. He already knows what he wants in life and he intends to grind his way into being a success one day after not being given much of a head start in life beyond a loving mother.
Milo Altamirano just isn’t going to accept being another face in the crowd.
“He always told me, ‘I’m going to make it big. You’re going to be proud of me, mom. You’re never going to have to worry about money once I’m though,’ “ said his mother, Enaitha Altamirano.
Milo means exactly what he says and he’s walking the walk.
That’s why he ran through a painful hip flexor as a junior on the Case boys cross country team in 2017. He was going to be there for his teammates and produce whatever points he could for them, even if it hurt like heck.
That’s why he squeezes in part-time hours at Super Steak & Lemonade in Racine. He didn’t have much as a kid and he’s determined to earn what he needs now.
And that’s why he sticks his nose in textbooks each night. One doesn’t become a bio medical engineer, as he hopes to be, by watching ESPN and wasting time under streetlights in the neighborhood.
“I started off, I guess you could say, on a lower pedestal than most kids,” said Altamirano, the second of seven children. “I really didn’t have the materials or the supplies I needed for success and nobody really expected much of me.
“I just wanted to break the standard and set goals and just be the best I could be in anything I do.”
It wasn’t an easy childhood. Enaitha was a single mother for several years while Milo was growing up and there was never much for the kids beyond the love she had for them. She remembers Milo telling her to take care of his younger siblings before himself when it came to presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
He watched his mother struggle in a paycheck-to-paycheck life and barely knew his natural father. Sometimes Milo could be defiant with his mother, just like any other kid, but he never forgot how much she means to him.
“My dad wasn’t in the picture,” Milo said. “My mom did everything she could. I love her to death. I’m a mama’s boy. She’s done everything she can for me and continues to do so, even when I’m old enough to do what I can for myself.
“She still pushes me to be the best and I do a lot of it because of her. I just want to to show her that I’m trying to do something.”
Altamirano had no idea what he wanted when he enrolled at Case as a freshman in 2015, and truancy was an issue with him back then.
But then circumstances started to shape his life. After playing junior varsity soccer in the fall of his freshman year, he tried track that following spring and something clicked.
Altamirano connected with coach Dan Jarrett. He made friends on the team and forged an especially tight bond with teammate Matthew Johnson. He discovered that he has a gift for running. And he also started to discover that he could be someone special in the classroom, which would give him a launching pad for doing something meaningful in life.
“I met so many people through running and so many people have impacted my life,” he said. “Coach Dan saw potential in me right away and the whole team coaxed me into trying cross country. It was like a second family.”
And Altamirano was there for his family, just as he tried to be there for his mother when she was struggling the most. He might not be the most dominating runner who has competed for Case, but he ranks right up there as far as being the gutsiest.
“He ran all summer to be great his junior year and then he got hurt,” Jarrett said. “He fought through that in order to give the team a chance to go to state (during the 2017 cross country season). He never hung his head and got disheartened, even though his season wasn’t going to be the great one that it looked like it was going to be.
“He fought through it anyway for his team. You worry that kids when they face that adversity are going to give up and he stuck to it. Almost no other runner in recent memory, would have kept going. There was pain.”
There would be substantially more pain the following January, only this was on the emotional end. Johnson died suddenly of an illness last Jan. 5, leaving an enormous void in Altamirano’s life.
“We had shared so many memories,” Altamirano said. “I had gotten to know him so well over the past two years. It was so unexpected. I woke up that morning with a sick feeling in my stomach and I thought, ‘There’s something wrong.’
“Then I got the news and it was so surreal. He was one of those kids who always knew what to say, whether you were having trouble with school or family. He was always there for you.”
Inspired by Johnson’s memory and so many other forces in his life, Altamirano continues to make the most out of himself. While he wasn’t able to get the cross country team to state in 2017, he qualified for the big stage as a member of the Eagles’ 4x800-meter relay last June (the Eagles placed 23rd).
Running pain-free this fall, Altamirano has achieved his greatest success, placing among the top 10 in most meets. And while he hopes to continue making running a part of his life, he has so much more in mind with his life.
Don’t doubt him, because he is the real deal.
“I am extremely impressed with how far he’s come,” said Nicholas Schwei, an English teacher at Case. “He’s worked hard to keep himself balanced to achieve success on and off the track.
“Milo is also a genuinely nice person. I often see him going out of his way to support his friends and be there when they need his help. He’s always been caring like that. He never gives up and is always focused on continuous improvement.”
